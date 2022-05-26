Combined Shape Caption

Science unlocks the , vitamin D potential of tomatoes.Vitamin D, a necessary nutrient, is often hard to find outside of fish and dairy products.Vitamin D, a necessary nutrient, is often hard to find outside of fish and dairy products.But now, a team of scientists has found a potential new way to introduce vitamin D in tomatoes.But now, a team of scientists has found a potential new way to introduce vitamin D in tomatoes.Intending to gene edit tomatoes by using CRISPR-Cas9 technology, .researchers hope to introduce the process commercially.Experts say if the technology were to be adopted by farmers and tomato producers, .it could address the problem of vitamin D insufficiency, which currently affects nearly 1 billion people worldwide.This exciting discovery not only improves human health but contributes to the environmental benefits associated with more plant-based diets ... , Guy Poppy, professor of ecology University of Southampton, in interview with Science Media Centre, via CNN.... often linked with a challenge in securing some key vitamins and minerals widely found and bioavailable in animal products. , Guy Poppy, professor of ecology University of Southampton, in interview with Science Media Centre, via CNN.The study was published on May 23 in the journal Nature Plants. .The study was published on May 23 in the journal Nature Plants.