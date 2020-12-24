X

Say goodbye to these movies and TV shows on Netflix in January

‘The Office’ to Stream Exclusively on Peacock. NBC has officially announced the new home of the beloved series, ‘The Office.’ . Starting January 1, ‘The Office’ will be available on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The first two seasons will stream for free, while seasons three through nine will be available via paid subscription. . In addition to the entire library of episodes, 201 total, subscribers will also have access to a number of other features. . Peacock will offer “Superfan" episodes, with deleted scenes and extended cuts. Special episode playlists will feature pranks, romances and “office words of wisdom.”. There will also be a channel called “The Office Zen” that offers the “sights and sounds of the office” 24/7. Although Peacock launched at the beginning of the year, ‘The Office’ was still tied by contract to Netflix until the end of 2020. . According to CNBC, NBCUniversal paid $500 million for the rights to exclusively stream ‘The Office’ on Peacock for five years, starting in 2021. . That’s a reported $50 million more than Netflix was willing to pay.

Life | 50 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A new year means new titles are leaving Netflix.

The streaming giant comes into 2021 with many more competitors on the circuit than in years past. That means titles that used to be staples of the platform are leaving for new ones.

ExploreTracking Santa 2020: When will Santa Claus be at your house?

That includes the NBC sitcom “The Office,” which Entertainment Tonight reported will no longer be available as of Jan. 1. Once that happens, the sitcom will officially move to its new home on Peacock, which is NBC’s new streaming platform.

Other movies and shows that you can say goodbye to include the “Indiana Jones” series and holiday titles such as “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Fireplace for Your Home.”

Here is the full list of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in January 2021:

Jan. 1, 2021

The Office: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Not Another Teen Movie

Airplane!

An Education

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape Fear

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Coneheads

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fargo

For Love or Money

Frida

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Interview

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

Poltergeist

Pride & Prejudice

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman Returns

The Town

Troy

WarGames

The Witches

Jan. 2, 2021

Bloodsport

Jan. 4, 2021

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Jan. 5, 2021

Mara

ExploreNew Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day 2020: What stores are open, closed?

Jan. 6, 2021

The Monster

Jan. 8, 2021

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 9, 2021

Mary Poppins Returns

Jan. 15, 2021

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master

Jan. 16, 2021

A Serious Man

Dallas Buyers Club

Waco: Limited Series

Jan. 17, 2021

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 21, 2021

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Jan. 25, 2021

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 27, 2021

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 30, 2021

Swiss Army Man

Jan. 31, 2021

The Hundred-Foot Journey

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.