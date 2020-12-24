Say goodbye to these movies and TV shows on Netflix in January

A new year means new titles are leaving Netflix.
The streaming giant comes into 2021 with many more competitors on the circuit than in years past. That means titles that used to be staples of the platform are leaving for new ones.
That includes the NBC sitcom “The Office,” which Entertainment Tonight reported will no longer be available as of Jan. 1. Once that happens, the sitcom will officially move to its new home on Peacock, which is NBC’s new streaming platform.
Other movies and shows that you can say goodbye to include the “Indiana Jones” series and holiday titles such as “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Fireplace for Your Home.”
Here is the full list of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in January 2021:
Jan. 1, 2021
The Office: Seasons 1-9
The Notebook
Not Another Teen Movie
Airplane!
An Education
Anna Karenina
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The Interview
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Nacho Libre
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Town
Troy
WarGames
The Witches
Jan. 2, 2021
Bloodsport
Jan. 4, 2021
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2
Jan. 5, 2021
Mara
Jan. 6, 2021
The Monster
Jan. 8, 2021
The Tudors: Seasons 1-4
Jan. 9, 2021
Mary Poppins Returns
Jan. 15, 2021
Haven: Seasons 1-5
The Master
Jan. 16, 2021
A Serious Man
Dallas Buyers Club
Waco: Limited Series
Jan. 17, 2021
Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4
Jan. 21, 2021
Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace for Your Home: Season
Jan. 25, 2021
When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5
Jan. 27, 2021
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 30, 2021
Swiss Army Man
Jan. 31, 2021
The Hundred-Foot Journey