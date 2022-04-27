BreakingNews
Lack of action by Atlanta VA hospital affected veterans, doctors
Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival

Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival returns May 7-8.The free, weekend-long festivities are happening on the grounds of Roswell City Hall.Guests will have the chance to enjoy artist demonstrations, live  acoustic music, dance  performances and food trucks.This outdoor festival was created by artists, for artists as it features nearly 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more.Free parking is available for both artists and festival guests within close proximity to Roswell City Hall.

