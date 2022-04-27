Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival returns May 7-8.The free, weekend-long festivities are happening on the grounds of Roswell City Hall.Guests will have the chance to enjoy artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, dance performances and food trucks.This outdoor festival was created by artists, for artists as it features nearly 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more.Free parking is available for both artists and festival guests within close proximity to Roswell City Hall.