Role of hugs in relieving stress

How helpful are hugs , in relieving stress?.A recent study has uncovered how helpful a hug can be during a difficult or stressful time.According to researchers, a quality hug can make a drastic difference for women.For men, on the other hand, hugs maybe aren't doing as much.The study, published May 18 in the journal PLOS One, analyzed 76 people's responses to stress following a hug from a romantic partner.When women in the study received a hug, researchers say they showed decreased amounts of cortisol, a stress hormone.Men in the study did not show any changes in cortisol levels.