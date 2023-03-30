BreakingNews
More Americans file for jobless claims; layoffs remain low
Ring in spring at The Avenue West Cobb’s Spring Festival

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
The Avenue West Cobb Spring Festival is Thursday, April 6

The Avenue West Cobb in Marietta is celebrating the season on April 6 with its Spring Festival.

Bring the entire family for a night of festivities, music, face painting and more. It’s a perfect work week break to help celebrate the arrival of spring.

Kids can get pictures with the Easter Bunny and Baby Chick, while enjoying music from a live DJ. Activities include face painting, aa mini petting zoo, a bounce house and more.

The Avenue West Cobb is a lifestyle shopping center in Marietta, with more than 80 shops and restaurants. The Spring Festival is one of many events the shopping center will host this spring, including comedy shows, city clean up projects and walking programs.

Credit: Avenue West Cobb

“We’re looking forward to hosting many more family-friendly events across the center as the weather gets warmer in the months ahead,” said Taylor Campbell, marketing manager at The Avenue West Cobb.

The Avenue West Cobb Spring Festival

Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta, GA 30064

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

