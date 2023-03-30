Ring in spring at The Avenue West Cobb’s Spring Festival

The Avenue West Cobb in Marietta is celebrating the season on April 6 with its Spring Festival.
Bring the entire family for a night of festivities, music, face painting and more. It’s a perfect work week break to help celebrate the arrival of spring.
Kids can get pictures with the Easter Bunny and Baby Chick, while enjoying music from a live DJ. Activities include face painting, aa mini petting zoo, a bounce house and more.
The Avenue West Cobb is a lifestyle shopping center in Marietta, with more than 80 shops and restaurants. The Spring Festival is one of many events the shopping center will host this spring, including comedy shows, city clean up projects and walking programs.
Credit: Avenue West Cobb
Credit: Avenue West Cobb
“We’re looking forward to hosting many more family-friendly events across the center as the weather gets warmer in the months ahead,” said Taylor Campbell, marketing manager at The Avenue West Cobb.
The Avenue West Cobb Spring Festival
Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.
3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta, GA 30064
