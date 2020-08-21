Recall alert: Hasbro water guns have stickers that may contain lead

Hasbro recalls more than 100,000 Super Soaker water guns because of concerns over lead content.
The decorative sticker on the water tank of the Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30 water blasters may contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed regulatory limits, Hasbro stated in a press release. The presence of lead is limited to the decorative sticker.
About 42,500 Super Soaker XP 20s and about 77,500 Super Soaker XP 30s are involved in the recall, Hasbro said. The Super Soaker XP 20 is a green and orange handheld water blaster, and the XP 30 is orange and blue.
“A third-party manufacturer sourced these stickers from an unauthorized supplier, without our consent and in violation of our quality assurance procedures and requirements,” Hasbro said. “As soon as we became aware of the potential issue, we immediately launched an investigation and implemented precautionary containment measures.”
The water guns were sold exclusively at Target from March to July 2020 for about $7.99 (XP 20) and $12.99 (XP 30).
Lead exposure can have serious consequences for the health of children. At high levels of exposure, lead attacks the brain and central nervous system to cause coma, convulsions and even death, according to the World Health Organization. At lower levels of exposure that cause no obvious symptoms lead is now known to produce a spectrum of injury across multiple body systems. In particular lead can affect children’s brain development resulting in reduced intelligence quotient, behavioral changes such as reduced attention span and increased antisocial behavior, and reduced educational attainment.
Consumers should immediately stop using the affected product and contact the company for instructions on how to return the product and receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage prepaid label, for a full refund. You can email the company at SuperSoakerRecall@Hasbro.com.