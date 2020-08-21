Recall alert: Hasbro water guns have stickers that may contain lead

The water guns were sold exclusively at Target from March to July 2020 for about $7.99 (XP 20) and $12.99 (XP 30).

Lead exposure can have serious consequences for the health of children. At high levels of exposure, lead attacks the brain and central nervous system to cause coma, convulsions and even death, according to the World Health Organization. At lower levels of exposure that cause no obvious symptoms lead is now known to produce a spectrum of injury across multiple body systems. In particular lead can affect children’s brain development resulting in reduced intelligence quotient, behavioral changes such as reduced attention span and increased antisocial behavior, and reduced educational attainment.

Explore Georgia health agency probing mysterious illness in 15 children

Consumers should immediately stop using the affected product and contact the company for instructions on how to return the product and receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage prepaid label, for a full refund. You can email the company at SuperSoakerRecall@Hasbro.com.