Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial.They were found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal jury Tuesday.Prosecutors said the Chrisleys deliberately “swindled” at least $30 million from community banks by inflating their net worth to get loans.Todd Chrisley then filed for bankruptcy in 2012, erasing $20 million in loan debt.The Chrisleys could face up to 30 years in prison