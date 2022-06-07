Combined Shape Caption

Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial.They were found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal jury Tuesday.Prosecutors said the Chrisleys deliberately “swindled” at least $30 million from community banks by inflating their net worth to get loans.Todd Chrisley then filed for bankruptcy in 2012, erasing $20 million in loan debt.The Chrisleys could face up to 30 years in prison