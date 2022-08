Combined Shape Caption

Random facts about Lori Harvey .In 2015, Lori was a competitive horseback rider on traack to join the Olympic team - but she broke her back and tore her MCL.She started her modeling career at 3 years-old.She was also previously engaged to Dutch athlete Memphis Depay.She dated father and son, Justin and Sean Combs. .She's a major model, but she's only 5'3"