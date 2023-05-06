WUPA-TV in Atlanta dropping CW affiliation this fall

The station, owned by CBS, will become independent, along with seven other CBS-owned stations that have been CW affiliates in places like Philadelphia and San Francisco.

“We look forward to reimagining these stations as independents while leveraging the considerable value of their prime-time real estate in each of the markets,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, in a press release. “It’s an exciting time to look at new opportunities to add local programming, including live sports, and shows from across the Paramount Global brands.”