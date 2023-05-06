X

WUPA-TV in Atlanta dropping CW affiliation this fall

Credit: CW69

Credit: CW69

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

WUPA-TV, which has been known as CW69 for 17 years, is dropping its CW affiliation come this fall.

The station, owned by CBS, will become independent, along with seven other CBS-owned stations that have been CW affiliates in places like Philadelphia and San Francisco.

“We look forward to reimagining these stations as independents while leveraging the considerable value of their prime-time real estate in each of the markets,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, in a press release. “It’s an exciting time to look at new opportunities to add local programming, including live sports, and shows from across the Paramount Global brands.”

Nexstar Media Group, which owns 200 broadcast stations, purchased a majority stake in the CW last year and has since cut much of its scripted programming targeting younger viewers, including several shows shot in Atlanta such as “Legacies,” “Naomi” and “Stargirl.” It is focusing more on unscripted fare targeting an older audience. For instance, it recently picked up “FBoy Island,” a dating show canceled by HBO Max.

It’s unclear who in Atlanta will pick up the CW affiliation. Peachtree TV, owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television, is an independent broadcast station that is now focused on local programming in prime time including local news from CBS affiliate America News First. MyNetworkTV (WATL-TV), owned by Tegna, runs local news during weekday prime time from its local NBC affiliate.

Nexstar in a statement said it’s confident it will find another affiliate in Atlanta.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From our publisher: We don’t have to live this way7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

102-year-old patient recounts terror of shooting in Midtown medical office
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘This is great news’: Midtown shooting survivors improving; 1 being released
9h ago

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge
16h ago

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge
16h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
The Latest

Marvel movie ‘Blade’ won’t start next month in Atlanta due to writers strike
42m ago
What to expect at Atlanta’s Disney Animation Immersive Experience
6h ago
TMZ: Shaq, 50 Cent, Kenya Barris also looking to buy BET
6h ago
Featured

Cinco de Mayo deals and where to celebrate around Atlanta
How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US
13h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top