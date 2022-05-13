The CW is cutting ‘Legacies’ and ‘Naomi,’ both shot in Atlanta

“The Vampire Diaries” debuted Sept. 10, 2009, and ended in March 2017, lasting 171 episodes. It helped propel the careers of Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder.

The first spinoff “The Originals” aired from 2013 to 2018 and 92 episodes. “Legacies” debuted in the fall of 2018 and will finish its run with 65 episodes.

The final episode this season for “Legacies” on June 16 will serve as its series finale. And this will end the franchise run on the CW after 13 years.

The network last year ended another Atlanta-shot TV show “Black Lightning” after four seasons. It also shot an apocalyptic drama set in Atlanta called “Containment” for a brief run in 2016.

The CW has not said if any of its new shows will be shot in Georgia. It has three upcoming dramas scheduled for next season: “Gotham Knights,” “Walker: Independence” and “The Winchesters,” a prequel to “Supernatural.”

The network has seen a precipitous drop in its ratings in recent years as its core 18-34 female audience has jumped to streaming services.