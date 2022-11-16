ajc logo
WSB-TV explains temporary Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall show time changes

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago
Blame the Senate runoff.

Two months ago, WSB-TV added a special 3 p.m. newscast through midterm elections week, pushing “The Tamron Hall Show” to 1:35 a.m.

It was meant to be a short-term move to capitalize on election-related advertising. But with the Senate race in a runoff on Dec. 6, WSB-TV decided to keep the 3 p.m. newscast for another month.

According to general manager Ray Carter, Disney Media Distribution, which oversees “The Tamron Hall Show,” only agreed to the temporary move through the week of the election, not for a runoff.

So WSB-TV approached the distribution company for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which agreed to allow the TV station to move that show to 1:35 a.m. instead through Dec. 7, the day after the run-off.

“The Tamron Hall Show” is now temporarily airing in the 10 a.m. slot normally held by “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In the meantime, ads for the Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock campaigns will continue to air for another three weeks.

