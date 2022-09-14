Willow Smith performing free at Cascade Skating Rink for Walmart Sept. 16

Walmart is bringing Willow Smith to Cascade Family Skating in Atlanta Friday evening for a free concert.
Smith will sing songs from her upcoming album “COPINGMECHANISM,” which is coming out Sept. 23.
The event is open to the public from 6-9 p.m., but families must RSVP at www.walmartfreeskate.com/atlanta.
Walmart, in a press release, said: “Lace up and join us for a free, family-friendly skate event in celebration of back-to-school season! Get ready for an epic night of fun, food, and swag, on us!”
The heralded skating rink, which opened in 2000 and was featured in the 2006 movie “ATL,” is at 3335 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta.
Walmart will give $50 gift cards to students who attend, including those from Frederick Douglass High School, Lithia Springs High School and South Cobb High School.
The performance by Smith will be livestreamed on Walmart.com/Live.
Walmart has also hosted free skate events in Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Dallas.
About the Author