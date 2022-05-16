ajc logo
X

Will ‘The Resident’ come back on Fox for a sixth season?

THE RESIDENT: L-R: Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp in the season finale Neon Moon episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 17 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC Cr: Nathan Bolster/FOX

caption arrowCaption
THE RESIDENT: L-R: Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp in the season finale Neon Moon episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 17 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC Cr: Nathan Bolster/FOX

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
It’s looking good, but ownership changes have complicated negotiations.

Fox’s medical drama “The Resident” has been an Atlanta mainstay since 2018.

The broadcast network made its announcements for the upcoming 2022-23 season Monday morning but did not include two of its more popular scripted dramas: “9-1-1″ and “The Resident.”

This doesn’t mean they’ve been canceled. It’s just the executives at the network have been unable to finalize deals with the production company and talent yet.

Deadline.com, which tracks renewals and cancellations, said “The Resident” continues to perform strong enough for the network for a sixth season. But “The Resident” is produced by 20th Television, which is no longer part of Fox since Disney acquired it. This has complicated negotiations. The same goes for “9-1-1.”

The publication said a deal should be ready for both shows in a few days so “The Resident” fans shouldn’t worry.

The series, which focuses on the ethical and financial dilemmas administrators, doctors and nurses face at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, saw the departure of Emily VanCamp this season, though she did reappear for the season finale. Morris Chesnutt also left the series in season five.

Remaining major stars on the show include Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm Jamal-Warner and Jane Leeves.

The High Museum in Midtown is used for exteriors and some interiors of the hospital while many interiors are shot at Film Rockdale Studio in Conyers.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘American Idol’ recap: season 20, top 5
30m ago
Carrie Underwood embarks on new 2022-23 tour
36m ago
What’s filming in Georgia in May 2022?
16h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top