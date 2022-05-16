Will ‘The Resident’ come back on Fox for a sixth season?

Fox’s medical drama “The Resident” has been an Atlanta mainstay since 2018.
The broadcast network made its announcements for the upcoming 2022-23 season Monday morning but did not include two of its more popular scripted dramas: “9-1-1″ and “The Resident.”
This doesn’t mean they’ve been canceled. It’s just the executives at the network have been unable to finalize deals with the production company and talent yet.
Deadline.com, which tracks renewals and cancellations, said “The Resident” continues to perform strong enough for the network for a sixth season. But “The Resident” is produced by 20th Television, which is no longer part of Fox since Disney acquired it. This has complicated negotiations. The same goes for “9-1-1.”
The publication said a deal should be ready for both shows in a few days so “The Resident” fans shouldn’t worry.
The series, which focuses on the ethical and financial dilemmas administrators, doctors and nurses face at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, saw the departure of Emily VanCamp this season, though she did reappear for the season finale. Morris Chesnutt also left the series in season five.
Remaining major stars on the show include Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm Jamal-Warner and Jane Leeves.
The High Museum in Midtown is used for exteriors and some interiors of the hospital while many interiors are shot at Film Rockdale Studio in Conyers.
