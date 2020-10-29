Dave Chappelle appearing at Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross for six shows Oct. 30-Nov. 1

One of America’s most popular comics, Dave Chappelle, is coming to Atlanta to do six shows this weekend at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the club’s website. Expect the limited amount of tickets to disappear almost instantaneously as they come.
Before the pandemic, the club capacity was 250. It’s currently running significantly reduced capacity to maintain social distancing. Masks are required as well.
Owner Gary Abdo, who used to own Uptown Comedy Corner going back to the 1990s, has known Chappelle since 1994. He recalled seeing the comedy film “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” with Chappelle on a weekend he was performing at Uptown.
Abdo spent a month up in Ohio over the summer while Chappelle was hosting a bunch of big outdoor comedy shows featuring the likes of Chris Rock, Louis C.K., Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Jon Stewart, Michael Che and Common. It was nicknamed Chappelle’s “summer camp.” (Marshall Chiles, owner of the Midtown Laughing Skull Lounge and running variety shows at Center Stage every weekend, also spent a few days in Ohio enjoying Chappelle’s company.)
“Just hung out,” Abdo said. “He is truly one of a kind. Everything was taken care of. Kayak trips, huge barbecues, high-end restaurant parties. I wasn’t allowed to pay for anything!”
Abdo said Chappelle’s team called him and offered to do shows at his theater. Abdo was pleasantly surprised and hopes it goes smoothly.
Chappelle will pay for COVID-19 testing of his staff and will use special pouches to keep smartphones so folks can’t record what’s happening. (He used the same pouches at the Tabernacle a couple of years ago.)