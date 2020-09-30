Upcoming Georgia productions: Jeremy Renner’s Marvel series ‘Hawkeye,' Gerard Butler’s police drama ‘Copshop’

Meanwhile, Marvel’s latest Disney+ series “Hawkeye” will feature the Oscar-nominated Renner, who plays Clint Barton. After his family disappeared in “Avengers: Infinity War,” Barton — known as archery specialist Hawkeye — became a mercenary who kills criminals as vengeance. During “Endgame,” Black Widow convinced him to rejoin the Avengers and he reunited with his family. Details of the TV series has yet to be released by Marvel.

Marvel usually creates fake names during production. “Hawkeye” is being named “Anchor Point.”

Pinewood, which will change its name next month since the original U.K. Pinewood Group sold off its share of the studio, for years has been home to many Marvel productions including “Black Panther,” “Ant-Man” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Three other upcoming Disney+ series have shot there: “Loki,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Wanda Vision.” It is one of the largest studios in North America with 700 acres and 18 stages.

River’s Rock, an independently managed trust of the Cathy family, owns the entire studio now. The Cathys also own the popular Chick-fil-A fast-food operations.