‘Wedding Crashers 2’ coming to shoot in Georgia

“Wedding Crashers,” budgeted at $40 million, earned nearly $290 million worldwide, one of the best-performing R-rated comedies in history.

Last November, Vaughn told Yahoo! Entertainment: “Just recently, we’ve been more seriously discussing a sequel to ‘Crashers.’ There was an idea that was a good idea…for the first time, there’s kind of an original thought. So that was the last issue. We had a lot of fun [making the first one], and I think it’s always great if you can go make a movie with people that you like and have a good time doing that.”

Vaughn has been in Atlanta in the past for films including “The Internship” (with Wilson) and “The Watch.”

Georgia over the past 13 years has become a magnet for sequels, including “Hunger Games,” “The Avengers,” “Divergent,” “Jumanji,” “Fast and the Furious,” “Dumb and Dumber,” “Anchorman,” “X Men,” “Ride Along,” “Zombieland,” “Magic Mike,” “Neighbors,” “Coming to America” and “American Pie.”