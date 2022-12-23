ajc logo
X

Warner Bros. Discovery lays off ‘TCM Underground’ host Millie De Chirico right before Christmas

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Warner Bros. Discovery has laid off Atlanta-based “TCM Underground” programmer and host Millie De Chirico just before Christmas.

“Well, it’s been a great 18 1/2 years,” De Chirico wrote on social media Thursday, “but my job was cut in a company restructuring recently, which means tomorrow is my last day at TCM... Very grateful to anyone who supported my programming work over the years.”

The company, trying to service down a massive $50 billion in debt, is cutting staff and programming across the board, including nearly 10% of CNN earlier this month. It has also snuffed out most original scripted programing from TNT and TBS.

De Chirico has been programming “TCM Underground” for 15 years and recently released a book she co-wrote called “TCM Underground: 50 Must-See Films from the World of Classic Cult and Late-Night Cinema.” She has hosted a YouTube series “TCM Slumberground” and has been part of the popular TCM Classic Film Festival.

Her “TCM Underground” program typically airs on TCM overnight on weekends.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel16h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Georgia Bulldogs add 3 more on Day 2 of early signing period
12h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower struggles to make ends meet
2h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

The restaurants that closed in metro Atlanta in 2022
17h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

The restaurants that closed in metro Atlanta in 2022
17h ago

Credit: Jamie Roberts/AMOS Pictures

Savannah-area activist charged in Jan. 6 riot after nearly two years
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rodney Ho

Hugh Douglas leaving 92.9/The Game for WIP in Philadelphia
Morning host Steve Craig leaves 97.1/The River after 10 years
No ‘Black Adam’ sequel forthcoming
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
13m ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top