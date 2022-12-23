Warner Bros. Discovery lays off ‘TCM Underground’ host Millie De Chirico right before Christmas

Warner Bros. Discovery has laid off Atlanta-based “TCM Underground” programmer and host Millie De Chirico just before Christmas.
“Well, it’s been a great 18 1/2 years,” De Chirico wrote on social media Thursday, “but my job was cut in a company restructuring recently, which means tomorrow is my last day at TCM... Very grateful to anyone who supported my programming work over the years.”
The company, trying to service down a massive $50 billion in debt, is cutting staff and programming across the board, including nearly 10% of CNN earlier this month. It has also snuffed out most original scripted programing from TNT and TBS.
De Chirico has been programming “TCM Underground” for 15 years and recently released a book she co-wrote called “TCM Underground: 50 Must-See Films from the World of Classic Cult and Late-Night Cinema.” She has hosted a YouTube series “TCM Slumberground” and has been part of the popular TCM Classic Film Festival.
Her “TCM Underground” program typically airs on TCM overnight on weekends.
