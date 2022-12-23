Warner Bros. Discovery lays off ‘TCM Underground’ host Millie De Chirico right before Christmas

“Well, it’s been a great 18 1/2 years,” De Chirico wrote on social media Thursday, “but my job was cut in a company restructuring recently, which means tomorrow is my last day at TCM... Very grateful to anyone who supported my programming work over the years.”

The company, trying to service down a massive $50 billion in debt, is cutting staff and programming across the board, including nearly 10% of CNN earlier this month. It has also snuffed out most original scripted programing from TNT and TBS.