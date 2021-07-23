WABE host Jim Burress taking time off for congenital heart surgery

Jim Burress, afternoon host for 90.1/WABE-FM, is going to take a few weeks off to recuperate from upcoming congenital heart surgery.
The 42-year-old said today will be his last day before he has surgery at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital on July 30. He expects recovery time to take four to six weeks.
Burress said his physician discovered his enlarged heart in the spring. He has a microvalve that doesn’t close properly, an issue he’s had since he was born. But he had no idea he has this issue.
He said he noticed when he was younger that he would be unusually winded after even just running a mile. His father had a heart attack at age 43 and so did his sister. So he said this is clearly a genetic issue.
Dr. Alexander Halkos, his surgeon, told him it will be arthroscopic surgery, meaning he won’t have to open Burress’ chest. He will remain in the hospital for at least a week so the doctors can watch him for side effects.
The good news: “The cardiologist said once I’ve recovered, I’ll be better than new. I would love to run the Peachtree Road Race. Hopefully I’m not getting ahead of myself there,” Burress said.
In 2019, Burress was off air for a few weeks after surgery related to spinal problems that damaged nerves in his right vocal flap. For a time, he couldn’t talk properly but he has since recovered.
Burress, who joined WABE in 2008 as a reporter and producer, has been afternoon host for the news/talk station since 2018.
