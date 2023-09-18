V-103′s 2023 Winterfest features T.I., Jeezy, Lil Jon, Goodie Mob

V-103′s annual Winterfest concert at State Farm Arena this year will feature many key figures from Atlanta hip-hop history including T.I., Jeezy, Lil Jon and Goodie Mob.

Others scheduled to appear at the annual radio station holiday concert are Ying Yang Twins, Young Dro, Fabo, Lil Scrappy, Trillville, Dem Franchize Boyz, and a special Freaknik Bass Set with Raheem The Dream, Kilo Ali, DJ Taz, MC Shy D and Kizzy Rock. V-103 also said Bone Crusher and Pastor Troy are set to show up as well.

The concert is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, with tickets on sale on Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been released yet.

Previous Winterfests over the past decade have featured acts such as Monica, Tyrese, Maxwell, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, 2Chainz, Bell Biv Devoe, Keith Sweat and Jagged Edge.