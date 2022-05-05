Uptown Comedy Corner reopens in new location in Hapeville

Caption Uptown Comedy Corner's main space. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ Caption Uptown Comedy Corner's main space. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

The current space, which previously served as a crab restaurant, has been empty since before the pandemic. Sykes and Moore signed a 10-year lease last August but then faced an issue: The city of Hapeville had passed an ordinance that limited the size of restaurant spaces like that to 6,000 square feet. They had anticipated the club taking up 9,000 square feet. Because the previous restaurant had been closed so long, it was not grandfathered in, so they had to reconfigure the space.

They plan to build a separate tapas restaurant in the 3,000 square feet they aren’t using for the club.

The new Uptown now has a capacity of 225, smaller than the 315 in the previous location, though Sykes said the kitchen is larger.

Uptown Comedy Corner has a storied history in Atlanta. It started in the 1990s in Stone Mountain, then moved to Buckhead where many future headliners learned their craft, from Earthquake and Don “DC” Curry to Chris Tucker and Kevin Hart.

But when that spot shut down, Uptown lay dormant until 2005 when the club opened on Marietta St. in an aging, worn-down building that had previously been a grocery store and an auto parts store. The kitchen was too small, the bathrooms subpar and its neighbor a strip club. Uptown survived there for 12 years. In 2017, the landlord forced Uptown to close, replacing the space with mixed-use development.

Sykes, who has been active with Uptown for 18 years and ran security in the 1990s for Uptown in Buckhead, pivoted and found a new location in Hapeville that was previously a Castle seafood restaurant. It was bigger and cleaner with adequate kitchen space. They even got to keep two fancy thrones.

But they only got to stay there three years, part of it during the pandemic. In May 2021, the landlord gave them just 30 days notice to move out, Sykes said.

“We had to make tough decisions,” Sykes said. “We were just hitting our groove. The crowds were coming out. Then boom!”

Caption Uptown Comedy Corner is now at 1155 Virginia Ave. in Hapeville.