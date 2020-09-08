Unearthed audio claims that a ‘WKRP’-like radio promotion turkey drop actually happened

Blum’s son Gary said his dad actually held a much smaller Thanksgiving promotion throwing frozen turkeys out of the back of a pickup truck in the early 1960s at KBOX-AM in Dallas.

“The public went nuts fighting over the turkeys and it was a mess,” Gary said. “That was about the whole story.” But he admitted the story became embellished over the years.

Mark Kanov, a former WQXI exec, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 1996 that Blum actually uttered the words, “I didn’t know turkeys couldn’t fly, " similar to Carlson’s line on the show.

Blum “thought he would just throw them out of the back of the truck and they would fly,” said Kanov, general manager of Star 94 at the time. “But they were like dead weights hitting the ground. Hundreds of people were grabbing them. One would get hold of a leg, another a neck. It was like tug of war.”

And recently, retired radio executive C.B. Buckley contacted The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and provided audio from a 1976 National Association of Broadcasters convention where Decatur, Illinois, radio executive Stephen B. Bellinger related a story about a radio promotion dropping turkeys from a plane. Buckley said she wasn’t sure given the timing whether this was the inspiration for the “WKRP in Cincinnati” episode two years later.

Bellinger, in the audio, said he flew airplanes and worked for a Wisconsin radio station and decided to attach $100 bills to the right and left legs of a turkey and dropped it over thousands of people. But the bird didn’t flap a single wing. Instead, it shot right through the roof of a store. “The insurance adjustor sitting across from me a month later, said ’You threw a what out of which?’ That was our biggest bomb,” Bellinger said.

He didn’t say when this promotion actually happened.

Gary Blum acknowledged the similarities between this story and the “WKRP” episode but stands by his story that Wilson gleaned the idea from his father. “They were close friends,” he said.

According to CBR.com, the city of Yellville, Arkansas, dropped live turkeys from airplanes for decades before Thanksgiving. But as complaints mounted, the Yellville Chamber of Commerce stopped sponsoring the promotion in 2018, according to the Arkansas Times.

A TV station verified that Yellville is no longer doing this turkey drop.

And in response to this promotion, LiveScience in 2017 said while some wild turkeys can fly, domesticated live turkeys basically cannot.