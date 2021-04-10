Tyler Perry’s Madea prequel, ‘Mabel,’ in the works with Showtime

The press release described the TV series’ concept: “Every great story has to start somewhere and every legend has a beginning. Long before she was the force of nature known as Madea she was a smart, fierce, irresistible, dangerous, crazy 20-something black woman named … Mabel Simmons. When she moved to Atlanta in 1972 she set the city — and the world — on fire!”

Madea, in which Perry dresses up as an older Black woman, is loosely based on Perry’s mom and aunt. He debuted Madea in a stage play “I Can Do Bad All By Myself” in 2000 and featured her in 10 other plays through 2019.