Madea is back, this time on Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Credit: Tyler Perry

Radio & TV Talk Blog | 1 hour ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Tyler Perry retired the character in 2019 but has brought her back to life.

Tyler Perry can’t quite quit Madea. He is bringing her back for a Netflix film in 2022 called “A Madea Homecoming.”

In 2019, he announced he was retiring his signature character, proclaiming “A Madea Family Funeral” as Madea’s 11th and final film. Madea is modeled after Perry’s late mother and his aunt.

“I’ll be 50 this year and I’m just at a place in my life where this next 50 I want to do things differently,” Perry told CNN two years ago. “This character has been amazing. So many people have loved her. It’s been a great franchise.”

He told Sirius/XM: “I just don’t want to be her age playing her.”

Perry did hedge his bets with CNN at the time: “She’s also run out of things to say in my point of view. So if there’s something else for her to say maybe one day she’ll return but for right now, no, I think I’m done.”

He does not explain in a press release why he changed his mind.

The 12th film will be written and directed by Perry, with Mark Swinton and WIll Areu as producers.

Perry debuted Madea in the stage play “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” in 1999, with her first appearance on film in the 2005 movie “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.”

This is his second contribution to Netflix after last year’s “A Fall From Grace,” which was seen by 39 million households in its first month of release, according to Netflix. He is also working on “A Jazzman’s Blues” for Netflix, starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer.

Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

