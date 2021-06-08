Madea is back, this time on Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’

He does not explain in a press release why he changed his mind.

The 12th film will be written and directed by Perry, with Mark Swinton and WIll Areu as producers.

Perry debuted Madea in the stage play “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” in 1999, with her first appearance on film in the 2005 movie “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.”

This is his second contribution to Netflix after last year’s “A Fall From Grace,” which was seen by 39 million households in its first month of release, according to Netflix. He is also working on “A Jazzman’s Blues” for Netflix, starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer.