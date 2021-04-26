Tyler Perry delivers impassioned speech at Oscars: ‘Just refuse hate’

He opened his speech with a story from 17 years ago about meeting a woman outside a building he was renting for production who requested shoes. He brought her inside and gave her a pair of shoes. “She’s got tears in her eyes,” he said. “She said, ‘Thank you, Jesus!’ My feet are off the ground!’ In that moment, I just recall her saying to me, ‘I thought you would hate me for asking.’ ‘Like how could I hate you when I used to be you!’ "

“How could I hate you,” he continued, “when I had a mother who grew up in the Jim Crow South, in Louisiana, a rural Louisiana right across the border from Mississippi who at 9 or 10 years old was grieving the death of Emmett Till.”