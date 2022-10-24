TV best bets with ‘The White Lotus,’ Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Matthew Perry

Fresh comedy offerings are slim. Netflix’s weekly stand-up comedy release on Tuesday is good-natured Fortune Feimster.

Season finales include “Reboot,” “Tell Me Lies” and “The Patient” on Hulu and ‘American Gigolo” on Showtime.

And watch University of Georgia try to take down Columbia University in the “Capital One College Bowl” finale Friday on NBC.

This covers Monday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 30.

MONDAY

“Mid-Century” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern, Stephen Lang and Shane West star in this horror-thriller following a husband and wife’s weekend in a mid-century vacation rental turned deadly when the husband discovers the owner is a psychopath.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — Hen fears for Karen’s life when an explosion rocks her science lab on the day she brings Denny to work with her.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ — Theme: Michael Bublé night.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Calvin stumbles upon a big business opportunity, he must convince Malcolm to help him so he can seal the deal.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — When an NCIS agent turns up dead and Kasie goes unaccounted for, the team must work quickly to find the killer.

“The Cleaning Lady” 9:01 a.m. Fox — An unexpected trio emerges in the mission to take down Cortés, as Arman and Nadia’s relationship hits a breaking point.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — The team operates on a military re-enactor whose attempt at authenticity has created an explosive predicament that even Dr. Shaun Murphy couldn’t predict.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — Ben and Addison find themselves in San Francisco during the historic 1989 earthquake.

TUESDAY

“The Patient” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (first season finale) — For Sam, an unexpected decision shows progress towards his goals, but Dr. Strauss demands even more.

“Reboot” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (first season finale) — Hannah and Gordon learn there’s a regime change at Hulu that doesn’t bode well for their show’s future.

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro curates this collection of sinister stories, each more horrifying than the next.

“Barbie Epic Road Trip” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In this interactive adventure, Barbie goes on a cross-country trek with friends and makes big decisions about the future.

“Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The comic shares stories from her life about getting engaged, getting iced and getting a mind-blowing butt massage.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox (100th episode) — On the day of Kit and Bell’s wedding, Bell and Conrad get pulled away to tend to the ill daughter of a major hospital donor.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC — Eve, Gavin and others attempt to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access to the mysterious Building, where they believe they may find a way to bring Josh and Riley home.

“Monarch” 9:02 p.m. Fox — The events leading up to the deadly night are revealed, as is the victim, leaving Albie to clean up a giant mess.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — Max goes on a mission to make New York safer. Iggy helps a family come to terms with their deaf child’s inability to communicate.

“The Rookie: Feds” 10 p.m. ABC — Simone and Carter get trapped in the tropics while hunting down a suspect on the run.

WEDNESDAY

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor.

“Tell Me Lies” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (first season finale) — Lucy and Stephen go to the final party of the semester and everything changes.

“The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Alex leads our crew of old and new Mighty Ducks through their first week of team training with the spirit of summer fun.

“The Good Nurse” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Nurse Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) is shocked when Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), one of her colleagues, is found responsible for the murder of dozens of patients over a period of sixteen years, across two states and nine hospitals, without being charged.

“Robbing Mussolini” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A Milanese wartime entrepreneur forms a band of misfits and rogues to stage an elaborate heist of a legendary treasure belonging to Benito Mussolini.

“Tales of the Jedi” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — It’s Halloween at the Conners, and Dan encourages the family to decorate the house.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox — Muppets world.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — The game intensifies when the tribes meet each other at the same camp; castaways must scramble and strategize before tribal council to avoid being the sixth person voted out.

“The Goldbergs’ 8:30 p.m. ABC — In homage to the classic Halloween movies of the ‘80s, Geoff’s terror over Beverly controlling all baby-care duties turns into a jump-scare-filled comedic thriller.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — It’s Halloween at Abbott Elementary. When a student steals a bag of candy meant to be given out to the kids at the end of the day and starts distributing it during school hours, the teachers band together to find the culprit.

“A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting” 9 p.m. HBO — A deeply personal portrait of the survivors, victims and family members, who share their harrowing first-hand accounts of the impact of the shooting on the community.

“Chucky” 9 p.m. Syfy, USA — Tiffany’s secrets are threatened by a surprise intervention.

“Lego Masters” 9:02 p.m. Fox — Man’s best friend in bricks. Each team races to pick which furry friend they’ll recreate.

“Home Economics” 9:30 p.m. ABC — It’s Halloween and everyone is on edge. Especially Tom who fears nobody will attend his in-person book reading — except for his No. 1 fan that is.

“The Amazing Race” 9:59 p.m. CBS — A shocking elimination takes place while teams continue their Jordanian journey in the “white city.”

“American Horror Story” 10 p.m. FX — Without the NYPD’s help, Gino is forced to get resourceful. A traumatizing event brings dangerous suspects closer than ever.

THURSDAY

“Daniel Spellbound” 3:01 a.. Netflix (new series) — In modern-day New York City, magic is real... it’s just hidden from the public by sleight of hand and misdirection. But Daniel Spellbound knows where to find it — as a tracker of magical ingredients he makes his living selling rare goods to sorcerers and wizards for their spells.

“Earthstorm” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Storm chasers, survivors and first responders recount their harrowing experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes.

“A Friend of the Family” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Will the Brobergs be able to salvage their connection with their daughter going forward?

“The Good Fight” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — While STR Laurie is investigated by the FBI, Liz and Ri’Chard attempt to take their clients.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — Both teams are tasked at serving a delicious breakfast for a group of first responders, firefighters and EMTs.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — Cosgrove and Shaw piece together the clues of what happened to a murdered law student, uncovering a web of blackmail and lies.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Maya and Theo answer a call at a Halloween carnival; but when fire hits the corn maze, the dangers quickly escalate and Maya risks her own life to prove her worth to her increasingly hostile captain.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — At college, Sheldon decides to expand his responsibilities and become a dorm resident advisor.

“Ghosts” 8:31 p.m. CBS — A séance at Sam and Jay’s last-minute Halloween party conjures up a spirit from Hetty’s past.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — It’s Halloween night at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith and Nick try to spend some alone time together.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — An in depth look at the making of the American classic “A Goofy Movie.”

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — After all the guests attending an upscale fundraising soiree for the science department at a local university fall ill, the CSI team gears up to investigate.

“Alaska Daily” 10 p.m. ABC — It’s the Alaska State Fair and The Daily Alaskan team is covering every angle of this beloved annual event, including Gabriel who is excited for his first assigned story.

FRIDAY

“Run Sweetheart Run” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — After what begins as dinner with a client, a single mom (Ella Balinska) finds herself hunted by a monstrous and seemingly unstoppable assailant (Pilou Asbæk) in this terrifying thriller.

“Stars at Noon” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — A young American journalist (Margaret Qualley) gets stranded in present-day Nicaragua, falls for an enigmatic Englishman (Joe Alwyn) who seems like her best chance of escape. She soon realizes, though, that he may be in even greater danger than she is

“The Devil’s Hour” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — Follows the story of Lucy, played by Raine, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33 a.m.: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own.

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — This documentary honors the musician’s legacy as a founding father of jazz. The film shows how Armstrong’s life spans the shift from the Civil War to the civil rights movement, and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.

“The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.

“Big Mouth” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (sixth season debut) — New voice actors include Ali Wong, Chelsea Peretti, Natasha Lyonne and Nathan Fillion.

“Drink Masters” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

“I Am A Stalker” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Convicted stalkers and survivors share harrowing accounts of harassment, abuse and other crimes in this documentary series.

“Wendell & Wild” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The two devious demon brothers Wendell and Wild have to face their arch-enemy with the help of the nun Sister Helly, who is notorious for expelling demons. However, the brothers are not only plagued by her, but also by her altar boys. Voices include Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

“My Encounter With Evil” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Real people who believe their lives were touched by demonic possession recount their experiences through reenactments and testimonies.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When 17-year-old Paul joins the Western Front in World War I, his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches.

“Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview” 8 p.m. ABC — Perry talks about his past addictions and near death experience.

“Capital One College Bowl” 9 p.m. NBC (second season finale) — Returning champ Columbia competes against University of Georgia in the finals.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — The crew engages in a search and rescue mission after a building collapses and Division Chief Sharon is forced to make a gut-wrenching decision.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Jack Harlow is both host and musical guest.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” 7 p.m. Sunday CMT — George Strait, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Wynonna and more will all perform.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Quarterfinals with Trolan Bellisario, Wil Wheaton and Hasan Minhaj.

“East New York” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS (special time) — When a prisoner serving a life sentence escapes, the 7-4 teams up with the U.S. Marshals to track down the convict before he finds the cop who put him away.

“American Gigolo” 9 pm. Sunday Showtime (first season finale) — Julian recovers Colin from an unlikely savior; Sunday can’t shake a connection from her cases; Michelle considers what she wants and what Colin needs.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — The survivors track a convoy to a mysterious destination.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (second season debut) — Jennifer Coolidge returns from season one.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Officer John Nolan and a sleep-deprived Celina investigate a cash deposit linked to an old DEA case.