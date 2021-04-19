TV best bets with the Oscars, ‘Mortal Kombat,’ Cher, Ed Helms, ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper

Peacock is releasing a new comedy series “Rutherford Falls” starring Westminster Schools grad Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding, focused on small-town idiosyncrasies.

A&E on Sunday does a deep dive into the late great wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

Three long-time shows are also returning: Discovery’s “Deadliest Catch” (season 17) and “Storage Wars” (season 13) Tuesday and TBS’s “American Dad” (season 16) Monday.

This covers Monday, April 19 through Sunday, April 25.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — Athena and the 118 race to save lives after a drunk driver causes a deadly pile-up on the freeway.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC — Ten singers from last year get a chance to get into this year’s top 10.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — The Knockout Rounds begin.

“The Neighborhood”8 p.m. CBS — Dave earns Calvin’s respect when he thwarts a robbery at the barbershop, but then he starts exaggerating the truth.

“VH1 Couples Retreat” 9 p.m. VH1 (new series) — Rasheeda and Kirk Frost from “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” are one of five couples features.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 9 p.m. Fox — Grace and Judd fight for their lives in the aftermath of the horrific car accident, as flashbacks show how a childhood tragedy led Judd to meet Grace and how they ultimately fell in love.

“American Dad” 10 p.m. TBS (16th season debut) — TBS provides no info on the plotline for this episode.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Bull and the TAC team worry about jury bias when Bull mounts a murder trial defense for a Black Lives Matter activist.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — After finding out the gender of their unborn child, Lea’s enthusiasm prompts Shaun to make an effort to be a more supportive partner.

“Debris” 10:01 p.m. NBC —Bryan and Finola undertake a dangerous operation into an INFLUX compound in order to rescue George Jones.

TUESDAY

“Sasquatch” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in what was alleged to be a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows Holthouse as he revisits the Redwoods 25 years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.

“Cinema Toast” 3:01 a.m. Sho.com — A post-modernist reinvention of older movies that turns pre-existing imagery from the public domain on its head to tell brand new stories

“Going To Pot” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — A doc that explains what we need to know about weed, now that the wave of legalization is destigmatizing marijuana and making it into a more mainstream American pastime.

“Deadliest Catch” 8 p.m. Discovery (17th season debut) — With half the crab boats tied up, Sig devises a plan to save the fishery from destruction.

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — Evidence from the stabbing of a Marine sergeant leads Torres to meet his father.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — Just when Mina and The Raptor can see their future together, an unexpected complication throws a wrench in their plans.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — While Ata prepares for her Star Search audition, Rocky takes an unorthodox approach to helping Dewey deal with some bullies.

“Kenan” 8:30 p.m. NBC — When the teachers go on strike, everyone has to pitch in to keep the kids occupied.

“black-ish” 9 p.m. ABC — Junior and Olivia invite an excited Bow and Dre over for dinner in their new apartment, but upon arrival, they immediately become concerned with the young couple’s living conditions.

“Cruel Summer” 9 p.m. Freeform (new series) — Taking place over three summers in the 90s when a popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town.

“Storage Wars” 9 p.m. Discovery (13th season debut) — Returning favorite auctioneers and buyers include: Dan and Laura Dotson, Brandi Passante, Jarrod Schultz, Darrell Sheets, Kenny Crossley, Rene Nezhoda, Casey Nezhoda, and Ivy Calvin and his sons.

“Prodigal Son” 9:01 p.m. Fox — Despite Gil’s fatherly concerns, Bright throws himself into a new case involving an escalating killer that has Edrisa’s online vigilante group, known as the “Killabustas,” trying to stop him.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — Bishop enlists the help of another chapter in his move against Ramos.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — Max is forced to examine the inequities in child labor for women of color.

WEDNESDAY

“Tell Me When” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Workaholic Will puts his humdrum life in L.A. on hold to fulfill his grandpa’s last wish: visiting Mexico City’s most iconic sights and falling in love.

“Zero” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A shy teen with the power to turn invisible must get it under control to help defend his neighborhood, putting aside the pursuit of his artistic dream.

“Kung Fu” 8 p.m. the CW — Nicky and Henry follow a lead involving a professor who may be able to help in their search for Zhilan.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Trying to move on from their breakup, Erica goes on a date with a guy from the coffee shop while Geoff ends up on an episode of “The Dating Game,” which winds up making things even more difficult for them both.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Dean and Ethan respond to a scene that brings back some bad memories.

“Home Economics” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Connor invites all the cousins over for an epic sleepover to cheer up his daughter.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Mark is stressed and exhausted from studying for an important entrance exam so Darlene steps in to help, but her plan backfires.

“SEAL Team” 9 p.m. CBS — Jason’s visit with a former teammate makes him reexamine his role as team leader.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Despite her trauma, Sophie goes through with her music school audition but quickly realizes she is struggling to move forward.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX (fourth season finale) — Franklin’s family fractures. Teddy makes a difficult decision. Gustavo chooses a new path.

THURSDAY

“Bigger” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (second season debut) — Season two catches up three months after the big arrest. Is the gang still thriving or frontin’?

“Ellen’s Next Great Designer” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Design aficionado Ellen DeGeneres is giving talented, up-and-coming furniture designers the chance to push their creativity to the limit.

“Generation Hustle” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Follows brilliant and brazen young entrepreneurs who use cunning and creativity to pull off the most wildly inventive high-stakes gambles of the new millennium. Each of the docuseries’ ten standalone episodes exposes the exploits of overzealous entrepreneurs who may have gone too far.

“Life in Color With David Attenborough” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Using innovative technology, this docuseries explores nature from a fresh perspective as animals use color to survive and thrive in the wild.

“Rutherford Falls” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — A comedy about two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call.

“Cher & the Loneliest Elephant” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Cher works with animal welfare organization Four Paws to relocate Kaavan, a 36-year-old elephant languishing alone in a zoo, from Pakistan to a Cambodian sanctuary filled with friendly rescue elephants.

“Secrets of the Whales” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Created by James Cameron and narrated by Sigourney Weaver, this docuseries is the work of acclaimed National Geographic Explorer and photographer Brian Skerry, as he helps tell the story of a species he’s been documenting for decades.

“2040″ 8 p.m. the CW — A documentary film that explores a positive vision of the future where humanity has solved climate change, with solutions well within reach today.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox (19th season finale) — The final two chefs compete in their most important cooking challenge, for a chance at the life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe.

“Manifest” 8 p.m. NBC — Ben, Saanvi, and Vance join in a venture to understand Flight 828; Michaela and Zeke adjust to their new home life together.

“Top Chef: Portland” 8 p.m. Bravo — For the Quickfire Challenge, the chefs must create a dish featuring Campbell’s Soup for Padma and guest judge Dale Talde.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — In the wake of national outcry after the tragic murder of an unarmed Black man, Maya brings in Dr. Diane Lewis to grief counsel the team.

“United States of Al” 8:30 p.m. CBS —Al is exasperated by Riley’s parenting style with Hazel, so he attempts to teach Hazel to be more deferential to her elders.

“Last Man Standing” 9 p.m. Fox — After her granddaughter starts misbehaving, Vanessa gives Mandy a valuable parenting lesson.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC —Benson walks into a hostage situation at a neighborhood restaurant.

“Mom” 9 p.m. CBS — Bonnie and Tammy’s friendship is tested when they take on a big project together.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Amidst the need for more surgeons, Jo tries to convince Bailey to let her switch specialties.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC — While the Wheatleys celebrate an important birthday, Benson joins a Stabler family gathering.

“Rebel” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Rebel and a group of residents take a stand to fight for clean water.

FRIDAY

“The Falcon and the Winter Solider” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (first season finale) — This show debuted even stronger than “WandaVision.”

“Mortal Kombat” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Why has Outworld’s emperor sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, to hunt down MMA fighter Cole Young? In search of answers, Cole finds his way to the temple of Lord Raiden and begins unlocking the secrets of his heritage.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — The Don’t Bothers prepare to take on the second worst team in the league.

“Murder by the Coast” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In 1999, teen Rocío Wanninkhof is murdered. Her mother’s ex-partner, Dolores Vázquez, is suspected. Did she do it? A second victim reveals the truth.

“Shadow and Bone” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The steps that lead Elizabeth Keen to align with a powerful enemy are retraced.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — An entrepreneur from New York City shows she has all the right pieces for a good business with her new way to experience art.

WEEKEND

“Biography: ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper” 8 p.m. Sunday A&E — Spotlighting the man who is universally considered one of WWE’s greatest villains.

“The Oscars” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — No host this year.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — Part one of the reunion.

“The Nevers” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Penance creates an amplifier to spread Mary’s hope-inspiring song across the city.

“Mare of Easttown” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO— Mare visits a grisly murder scene before informing the victim’s enraged father.