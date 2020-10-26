TV best bets with ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘This is Us,’ ‘Superstore,’ Sarah Cooper, BET’s Hip Hop Awards

MONDAY

“The Eric Andre Show” midnight Adult Swim (fifth season debut) — Eric jam-packs each episode with tortured celebrities, ethically complex street pranks, and severely injured rappers.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. ABC — Former NFL player Vernon Davis was cut last week and misses “villains” night.

“Essential Heroes” 9 p.m. CBS — A celebration of Latinx culture in America, produced and hosted by Eva Longoria, along with co-hosts Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin.

“Filthy Rich” 9:15 p.m. Fox — Margaret’s confidante, Franklin, uses Mardi Gras to reflect and honor his mother’s memory.

“Soulmates” 10 p.m. AMC — Mateo and Jonah go on a wild Mexican adventure to retrieve Mateo’s passport.

TUESDAY

“Blood of Zeus” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army.

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — She started her stand-up career in Atlanta and graduated Georgia Tech. This special will feature sketches and interviews and include a slew of celebrities including Aubrey Plaza, Danielle Brooks, Jane Lynch, Jonathan Van Ness, Tommy Davidson, Whoopi Goldberg, Winona Ryder, Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen and Marisa Tomei.

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — Clare attempts to keep her journey to find everlasting love from careening off the rails this week.

“The Price is Right at Night” 8 p.m. CBS — Prime-time filler, followed by “Let’s Make a Deal."

“The Haves and the Have Nots” 8 p.m. OWN (seventh season finale) — Veronica does whatever it takes to get what she wants.

“2020 Hip Hop Awards” 9 p.m. BET — Performers include 2Chainz, Quavo and Jhené Aiko.

“The Soul of America” 9 p.m. HBO — Based on John Meacham’s 2018 bestseller of the same name, “The Soul of America” follows the writer, journalist, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and presidential biographer as he offers his timely and invaluable insights into the country’s current political and historical moment by examining its past.

“This is Us” 9 p.m. NBC (fifth season debut) — The Pearsons gather to celebrate their 40th birthday while musing about the day they were born.

WEDNESDAY

“Holidate” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Shot in metro Atlanta, this film features Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, who decide to be each other’s date only on holidays, thus, the title of the movie.

“Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Addicted to technology, a group of teens attends a rehabilitation camp in the forest, but a sinister force there intends to take them offline forever.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Geoff and Erica come to a point in the relationship where they realize they are in different places in college.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — The Conners are back and dealing with the pandemic, and financial troubles loom over the family.

“Big Brother” 9 p.m. CBS (22nd season finale) — The winner is crowned.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Dre underestimates how hard of an adjustment operating during a pandemic will be for the Johnsons.

“Archer” 10 p.m. FXX (11th season finale) — The network said a 12th season is coming.

THURSDAY

“That Animal Rescue Show” 3:01 a.m. CBS All Access (new series) — This documentary series explores the animal rescue community in and around Austin, Texas, providing a window into the captivating world through moving, humorous and powerful stories of animals and the humans who love them.

“City So Real” 7 p.m. NGC (new series) — The fascinating and complex portrait of contemporary Chicago delivers a deep, multifaceted look into the soul of a quintessentially American city.

“Celebrity Family Feud” ABC (seventh season finale) — Championship boxers from WBC get into the ring with the UFC team to battle it out for their chosen charities.

“Superstore” 8 p.m. NBC (sixth season debut) — After the coronavirus hits, Amy and Jonah try to bring some order to the chaos in Cloud 9 while being pulled in multiple directions.

“Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy," 9 p.m. CBS — Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington and America Ferrera are hosting. Performers include Keys, Shawn Mendes, Dan+Shay and Offset. The special will also be available on CBS All Access, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, Apple Music, Apple TV, Amazon Music and NowThis.

“Match Game” 10:01 p.m. ABC — With Joel McHale, Jane Krakowski, Jermaine Fowler, Caroline Rhea, Skylar Astin, Retta.

FRIDAY

“The Mandalorian” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (second season debut) — The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

“His House” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — As a young couple from war-torn South Sudan seeks asylum and a fresh start in England, they’re tormented by a sinister force living in their new home.

“Somebody Feed Phil” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — The “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal is back with episodes shot before the pandemic.

“Truth Seekers” 3:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — Paranormal investigators set out to film ghost sightings, but as their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — A husband and wife from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, try and get in bed with the Sharks as they pitch their adult swaddle design.

“The Deciders” 9 p.m. CBS — A look at how the election is going to play out.

“Citizen Bio” 9 p.m. Showtime — Follows the stories of four of America’s most notorious biohackers and their relationships with Aaron Traywick, a self-proclaimed biohacker whose life took a tragic turn when he was mysteriously found dead at a meditation spa at the age of 28.

WEEKEND

“Candy Cane Christmas” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Phoebe is bummed the annual Candy Cane Lane tradition has died but she meets a vet who will fill that gap.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC - John Mulaney returns to host. The Strokes perform.

“The Christmas Aunt” 8 p.m. Sunday Lifetime — Keshia Knight Pulliam plays a sweet aunt who is brought in to watch her nephew and niece in her hometown and an old friend pops up.

“The Undoing” 9 p.m. HBO — Grace seeks refuge at her father’s house, but finds herself on the receiving end of detectives' probing questions.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — John secretly investigates a death that is written off as an accident.

"The Good Lord Bird″ 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Onion and new recruit John Cook head to Harper’s Ferry to prepare for the arrival of John Brown.

“Who Wants To Be a Millionaire” 9 p.m. Sunday ABC — Julie Bowen is in the hot seat.

"Fargo″ 10 p.m. Sunday FX — Josto makes a bold move, Loy battles his demons and Oraetta silences her critics

“The Walking Dead: The World Beyond” 10:14 p.m. Sunday AMC — Members of the group bond while facing threats inside an old high school.