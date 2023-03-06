TV best bets with the Academy Awards, Idris Elba, Kerry Washington, ‘History of the World’

Peacock Friday introduces the box office hit “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” in its streaming debut.

This covers Monday, March 6, through Sunday, March 12.

MONDAY

“History of the World, Part II” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (four-part series) ― After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, “History of the World, Part I,” with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox ― A dry thunderstorm rolls over LA, bringing in a series of lightning strike emergencies for the 118 and leaves a first responder’s life hanging in the balance.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC (23rd season debut) ― Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan are new coaches, joining Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton in his final season.

“Perry Mason” 9 p.m. HBO (second season debut) ― Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered.

“Fantasy Island” 9:01 p.m. Fox ― Country music star with writer’s block, Shay, fantasizes about being anonymous so she can focus on finishing her next album. Marie Osmond guests.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — When Ben leaps onto a naval battleship during war games in 1989, he must not only navigate a dangerous rescue mission but also contend with his commanding officer, XO Alexander Augustine, otherwise known as Addison’s father.

“The Good Doctor” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) makes a surprise return to San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital with his billionaire patient.

“The Daily Show” 11 p.m. Comedy — Marlon Wayans hosts this week.

TUESDAY

“How I Met Your Father” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — The gang recounts their worst Valentine’s Day experiences for Ellen to celebrate their singleness.

“Who Killed Robert Wone?” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Details the peculiar 2006 murder of Robert Wone, a young attorney who was found mysteriously stabbed to death at a friend’s home in Washington, D.C.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — Grace takes a call from a pizza delivery driver who is in for the shock of his life. Tommy is worried Trevor’s young daughter is a bad seed as she attempts to break them up.

“Night Court” 8 p.m. NBC — Abby tries to get the court featured on a popular podcast, but the host (Stephanie Weir) only has eyes for Dan, who soon learns that being the center of attention can have its downside.

“Accused” 9:01 p.m. Fox — When an acerbic female stand-up comic is assaulted by a fellow comic, she uses her platform to try the case in the court of public opinion. Whitney Cummings, Rhea Perlman and Mary Lynn Rajskub guest star.

“That’s My Jam” 10 p.m. NBC (second season debut) — Celebrity guests Jason Derulo, Nicole Sherzinger, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.

WEDNESDAY

“The Challenge: World Championship” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+, 8 p.m. MTV (new series) — The groundbreaking competition reality series is taking over the world as global MVPs and Challenge Legends battle to become the first ever World Champion.

“MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (limited series) — This doc tries to uncover why the Malaysian Airlines plane vanished without a trace in 2014.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Mark fights for a spot in the Lanford High chamber orchestra. Elsewhere, Jackie puts a lottery machine in the Lunch Box.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — Last week featured three medical emergencies. Can they stay healthy this week?

“The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Adam, excited to introduce Carmen to his family, is shocked by a former incident between her and one of his siblings.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — It’s Teacher Appreciation Day. When the district gives Abbott two courtside tickets to a 76ers game, the teachers must decide who deserves them.

“Farmer Wants a Wife” 9:01 p.m. Fox (new series) — Real love is back! Rounding up true romance, “Farmer Wants a Wife” brings big heart to the heartland in an all-new unscripted dating show hosted by Jennifer Nettles, which follows four hard-working farmers.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — Franklin is forced back out onto the street while Veronique and Cassandra pursue his stolen money.

“True Lies” 10 p.m. CBS — Helen gets her first official Omega Sector assignment - going undercover with Harry and the team at an academic conference in Madrid to stop a bioweapon terrorist attack.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Maggie and Gary explore the possibility of a home birth, while Regina and Rome adjust to life with their new roommate.

THURSDAY

“Bel-Air” 3:01 a.m. Peacock ― When Ashley’s favorite teacher is fired, Will rallies the students to stage a protest, putting Carlton in an uncomfortable position.

“Poker Face” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (first season finale) — Charlie faces her greatest challenge yet when she is caught in the crossfire of a deadly power play that puts her in the sights of two ruthless crime syndicates and the FBI.

“Star Trek: Picard” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Picard, Riker and crew must confront the sins of their past as the Titan drifts helplessly in a mysterious space anomaly.

“You” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season finale) — Rhys tries to make Joe embrace his homicidal nature.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Theo realizes there is an uptick of fires in his old neighborhood and finds himself returning.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon confronts the failure of his database.

“Ghosts” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) returns to Woodstone seeking Hetty’s forgiveness so he can stay out of hell for good.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Simone is met with a life-changing decision upon the return of someone from her past.

“Top Chef” 9 p.m. Bravo (20th season debut) — The show returns for an international showdown in London with 16 competitors, including previous winners and finalists.

“Animal Control” 9:01 p.m. Fox — Animal Control receives a 9-1-1 call on a bear in a hot tub.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS —Medical examiner Sonya’s life is in jeopardy when she is exposed to a mysterious poison as the CSI team races to find the antidote and the silver ink murderer who appears to be targeting the Crime Lab.

“Alaska Daily” 10:01 p.m. ABC — As the team grapples with the incident’s aftermath, they support one another as the daily grind continues and bleak budgets loom for the paper.

FRIDAY

“Dear Edward” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Edward starts acting out. Adriana seeks advice from Eric. Sam gets candid with Vernon. Dee Dee struggles with change.

“Hello Tomorrow!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Turning the greatest setback of your career into your greatest opportunity is the mark of a true winner.

“Truth Be Told” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Poppy finds her relationship with Eva hanging in the balance. Markus and Poppy make a discovery that challenges their theory.

“Unprisoned” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — A half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Kerry Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Delroy Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

“Moonshine” 12:01 a.m. Freevee (new series) — Adult half-siblings from the dysfunctional Finley-Cullen family, battle to take control over the family business, the ramshackle summer resort The Moonshine.

“Servant” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Sean and Julian open up about a secret.

“Shrinking” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Paul and Brian come to Jimmy’s aid when Alice starts acting out. Liz and Sean support Gaby by accompanying her to an event.

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther (Idris Elba) breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer.

“Outlast” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize — but these lone wolves must be part of a team to win.

“Chang Can Dunk” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Chang, a 16-year-old Asian American high school student in band, bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by homecoming. But before he can rise up, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (streaming debut) — Long before meeting Shrek, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) — just named a hero for saving a woman from a charging bull — is run out of town on suspicion of bank robbery, even though the real villain is Puss’ friend, Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis).

“BMF” 8 p.m. Starz — The Flenory brothers travel to Atlanta during Freaknik to set up a new distribution hub for BMF and reconnect with their business associates Ty Washington and Goldie.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — George believes all of Mayan’s problems can be solved by taking a second job while Mayan thinks her parents work too hard.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — This episode features pitches including a self-sanitizing baby accessory, a storage solution for road trippers, a pet safety service and a nutrient-dense sweet indulgence.

“Grand Crew” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Noah tries to find a new normal with Simone.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — When a massive and unpredictable wildfire breaks out in neighboring Drake Country, the station 42 and third rock crews are called to help aid in the rescue efforts.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — “Wednesday” actress Jenny Ortega hosts for the first time.

“The Oscars” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Jimmy Kimmel hosts. Most nominated: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 11.

“The Equalizer” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — After a string of antisemitic hate crimes terrorizes a local community, Harry reconnects with his Jewish faith as he leads the team in finding the culprit before they attack again.

“The Last of Us” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (first season finale) — The network won’t release any advance info on new episodes.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — Magnum recruits Katsumoto to help find a missing tourist.

“The Blacklist” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — An assassination attempt on Sen. Panabaker leads the Task Force to a group of renowned pickpockets.

“A Spy Among Friends” 10 p.m. Sunday MGM+ (new series) — In England in 1963, Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) works for MI6 as an intelligence officer but is left in turmoil when he learns his close friend and colleague, Kim Philby, had been secretly working as a double agent for the KGB, defecting to the Soviet Union.

“American Idol” 11:35 p.m. Sunday ABC — A very late-night audition episode after the Oscars.