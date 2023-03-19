TV best bets with ‘Succession,’ Kiefer Sutherland, Adam Sandler, Rebel Wilson, Olivia Colman, Eva Longoria

Hulu that day is releasing a new musical romantic comedy “Up Here,” starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, who meet cute in New York City in 1999. The twist: Each has a trio of imaginary variants of people in their lives interfering with their decisions and everybody sings. In a very different vein, Peacock Friday offers up the streaming debut of the box-office horror flick “Knock at the Cabin.”

On basic cable, BET brings back the 10th season of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” Wednesday. On Sunday, “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria follows in the footsteps of Stanley Tucci on CNN, by exploring Mexican cuisine.

This covers Monday, March 20, through Sunday, March 26.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox ― Despite the case being closed, Bobby is determined to prove his AA sponsor was murdered and bring his killer to justice.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS ― When a mountain lion gets loose in the area, the Butlers and Johnsons must shelter in place together, leading to some unexpected revelations.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS ― NCIS works to solve the murder of a Marine private who appears to have been killed for helping an Afghan refugee.

“Perry Mason” 9 p.m. HBO ― As Rafael and Mateo face discrimination from their fellow inmates and the court, Perry continues his push for justice.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC —When Ben lands in a 1950s psychiatric institution, he must engineer a daring escape for a young woman unjustly committed by her husband.

TUESDAY

“How I Met Your Father” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Val takes Sophie to a work event so they can party all night with the rich and famous; Jesse wants to introduce the friends to a new girl he’s seeing, forcing them to spring into action and invoke the “Welcome Protocol.”

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — On her way back to Austin, Marjan is in for the fight of her life when she is targeted by a killer.

‘The Rookie: Feds” 9 p.m. ABC — After a group of robbers steals a diplomatic pouch, Naomi and the Feds work to prevent an international counterfeit scandal.

“Accused” 9:01 p.m. Fox — A high school teacher (Jason Ritter) puts his reputation in jeopardy when he helps a student in need.

“That’s My Jam” 10 p.m. NBC — Jimmy Fallon invites Chance the Rapper and French Montana to face off against Jabari Banks and Quavo in a series of series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.

“Will Trent” 10 p.m. ABC — When a convicted criminal takes one of the GBI agents hostage and is accused of murder, Will and Ormewood discover some evidence that could prove their innocence.

WEDNESDAY

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — News of a top player looking to move to London sends the English clubs into a frenzy; Richmond plays its first game back in the Premier League.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Will and Nellie struggle to diagnose a patient with a rare disorder.

“Survivor’ 8 p.m. CBS — One person from each tribe is chosen to go on a journey and receive surprising news that will shake up the game.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Cruz feels the burden of his increased responsibilities.

“House of Payne” 9 p.m. BET (10th season debut) — Curtis suspects his food truck was blown up intentionally and he starts investigating the incident. Calvin must get to the bottom of Calvin Jr.’s mischievous deeds.

“The Ark” 10 p.m. Syfy — A new polarizing figure enters the equation as the crew suffers technical difficulties.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — Franklin braces for fallout. Kane seeks revenge.

“True Lies” 10 p.m. CBS — When an international catastrophe occurs on live TV, the Omega Sector team must seek out help from The Wolf, a merciless contract assassin.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Regina and Rome face challenges living with Walter, while Eddie cautiously navigates his friendship with Nicole.

“Digman!” 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central (new series) — An adult animated adventure comedy series set in a world where archaeologists are cooler than rock stars. Andy Samberg is one of the key voices.

THURSDAY

“The Night Agent” 3:01 a.m. Netflix ― While monitoring an emergency line, an FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC ― When a celebrated journalist is killed, Cosgrove and Shaw explore an unpublished report involving a prominent politician.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — The team is forced to make a risky call that could cost them dearly after Tomás’ barbershop catches fire.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Addison makes a special appearance at Grey Sloan to welcome Bailey’s new OB/GYN trainees.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — An internet dating site becomes the source of terror for a young widow.

“Top Chef” 9 p.m. Bravo — In lieu of a Quickfire, Tom and Gail surprise the chefs with an old-fashioned pub crawl around central London; in teams of two, the chefs are tasked with re-creating and elevating a classic pub dish; two chefs will pack their knives.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC — When a city council candidate’s fundraiser ends in an assassination attempt, Stabler makes it a top priority to find the culprit.

“Alaska Daily” 10:01 p.m. ABC — While making progress on Gloria’s case, both Eileen and Roz are offered new career opportunities, leaving them to consider what may lie beyond Alaska.

FRIDAY

“Reggie″ 12:01 a.m. Amazon — An intimate and revealing new documentary that examines the career and legacy of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and activist Reggie Jackson.

“Dear Edward” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — Lacey and John search for Edward. Dee Dee throws a party. Election Day comes for Adriana. Edward revisits his past.

“Extrapolations” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Jonathan (Edward Norton) suspects his ex-wife’s (Indira Varma) latest invention — a pilotless, solar-powered plane — isn’t what it seems.

“Hello Tomorrow!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Any salesperson worth their salt always remembers the brave heroes who made peace, prosperity and great products possible.

“My Kind of Country” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves join Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck on a global search for country music’s next big star.

“Shrinking” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — As Brian’s wedding approaches, Alice takes issue with how Jimmy is living his life. Liz learns a secret.

“Truth Be Told” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (third season finale) — Reeling in the aftermath of the attack, Poppy sets her sights on locating a suspect on the run. Markus seeks help from Shreve.

“Up Here” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves — and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

“The Almond and the Seahorse” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — An archaeologist and an architect fight to reimagine a future after a traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love. Rebel Wilson stars.

“Knock at the Cabin” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (streaming debut) — While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — When a visiting veterinarian takes an interest in Mayan, she worries that she might be destined to repeat the Lopez legacy of cheating, dating all the way back to her Aztec ancestor, Tonto Tecate-Can.

“Power Book II: Ghost” 9 p.m. Starz — Tariq, Brayden, Effie and Cane divvy up Noma’s product to push; Lorenzo sets a plan in motion to keep Monet off his trail after she orders him to find Zeke’s killer; Cane looks into what happened at Mecca’s hangar.

“The Real Murders of Atlanta” 9 p.m. Oxygen — DeKalb County Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown is murdered in 2000 just days before taking office; when the task force digs into who would kill such a decorated public figure, they uncover a chilling conspiracy that shakes metro Atlanta law enforcement to its core.

WEEKEND

“Great Expectations” 12:01 a.m. Sunday FX on Hulu (new series) — Pip (Tom Sweet), an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, has a chance encounter with escaped convict Magwitch (Johnny Harris) that sets him on an unexpected path and into the clutches of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman), who shows him a dark world of possibilities.

“Rabbit Hole” 3:01 a.m. Sunday Paramount+ (new series) — Nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

“Call the Midwife” 8 p.m. Sunday GPB — Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health; Sister Julienne worries about a red rash on a patient’s breast and a referral is quickly made to St. Cuthbert’s.

“Mark Twain Prize” 8 p.m. Sunday CNN — The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts celebrates Adam Sandler.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — After an operative kills all but one of the employees at a marine biology research group, McCall and the team join forces with Colton Fisk when they discover a connection between the murders and a secret CIA program he was involved in.

“East New York” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — The 7-4 investigates the suspicious death of the patriarch of a neighborhood barbecue joint who has a close connection to Suarez.

“Lucky Hank” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — When George Saunders visits Railton College, the professors scramble to impress the celebrated writer, while Hank is reminded of his own failed writing career.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — Magnum and Higgins investigate the robbery of an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s.

“Succession” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (fourth season debut) — The episode is dubbed “The Munsters.”

“The Blacklist” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — An investigation surrounding the murder of a judge sheds new light on an unsolved case.

“The Company You Keep” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Daphne enlists the Nicolettis to steal a book of blackmail from a DC fixer.

“Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — Follow along as Longoria traverses across Mexico exploring one of the most popular, and arguably misunderstood, global cuisines.

“Marie Antoinette” 10 p.m. Sunday GPB — When Louis refuses to share his bed with her, Marie Antoinette realizes that producing an heir will not be straightforward.