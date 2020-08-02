TV best bets with Shark Week, Seth Rogan film, ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Catfish'

MONDAY

“Immigration Nation” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — With unprecedented access to ICE operations, as well as moving portraits of immigrants, this docuseries takes a deep look at U.S. immigration today.

“The Titan Games” 8 p.m. NBC — The Eastern regional finals features Georgian Haley Johnson.

“I May Destroy You” 9 p.m. HBO — Arabella’s bloated social media presence finds her more glued to her phone than ever, perpetually internalizing the stress of her followers.

“American Dad” 10 p.m. TBS —When Roger falls in love with Dick, the whole family is affected.

TUESDAY

“Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave” 3:01 a.m. Netflix – As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

“America’s Got Talent” 8 p.m. NBC – A 15th anniversary special.

“The Swamp” 9 p.m. HBO – A documentary look behind the curtain of Washington politics by following three renegade Republican Congressmen — Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Ken Buck (R-CO) — over the course of a pivotal year in politics as they champion President Trump’s call to “drain the swamp.”

“Greenleaf” 9 p.m. OWN – Can Grace and the rest of the family keep Cavlary from being destroyed?

“What’s It Worth” 9 p.m. A&E (new series) – Jeff Foxworthy hosts a remote show seeking the value of knickknacks.

“Extreme Unboxing” 10 p.m. A&E (new series) - Following a group of larger-than-life personalities from across the country as they buy liquidated merchandise for pennies on the dollar and unbox it with hopes for big profits.

WEDNESDAY

“World’s Most Wanted” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles some of the world’s most wanted.

“Catfish: The TV Show” 8 p.m. MTV (ninth season debut) — In the first ever virtual Catfish episode, Nev and Kamie won’t let the quarantine stop them from helping love struck Jason find the dirt on his Insta-model Keith. Remote from home, our hosts unite forces to expose the truth.

“United We Fall” 8 p.m. ABC — Jo steps in as a role model for her teenage niece Marta much to her strict father Chuy’s dismay. Bill plays matchmaker for Sandy who, under the influence of post-colonoscopy drugs, inadvertently professes her love for her first husband Dave.

“Big Brother” 9 p.m. CBS (22nd season debut) — An All-Star cast who have one thing in common – they all have something to prove.

“Coroner” 9 p.m. the CW (new series) — Jenny is called to investigate the death of a teen in a youth detention center.

THURSDAY

“Doom Patrol” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season finale) — Before they can save the world from The Candlemaker, the Doom Patrol must first confront their childhood imaginary friends. Meanwhile, Jane reflects on the first time that Miranda became primary, and Dorothy must make a fateful choice.

“On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — A documentary about ten women journalists at CNN covering the 2020 presidential campaign.

“An American Pickle” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season finale) — An immigrant worker (Seth Rogan) falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly, and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day.

“Alone” 10 p.m. History — One survivalist rushes to prevent their shot at a million dollars from going up in smoke.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 p.m. ABC — Michael Strahan, Patton Oswalt, Kristen Schaal, Taran Killam.

FRIDAY

“Selling Sunset” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) — More of the elite agents at The Oppenheim Group selling the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA.

“Bering Sea Gold” 8 p.m. Discovery — Only days into the winter mining season, a regulator freeze up cuts off Shawn’s air supply. Emily negotiates with Mr. Gold for season-saving coordinates. Vernon returns to the ice with an eye to buy Claim 16. The Kellys get on some gold.

“Being Rueben” 9 p.m. the CW (new series) — Reuben chases his dreams and reflects on being bullied in school and online for being different. Refusing to let the bullies win, Reuben secures a spot on an all-male advertising campaign with a major beauty brand.

WEEKEND

“Love on Harbor Island” 9 p.m. Saturday Hallmark —When Seattle interior designer Lily Summers returns to her hometown to help her Aunt Maggie run her bed and breakfast by the marina, she meets Marcus, the handsome seaplane pilot whose life’s work delivering rescue dogs helps Lily discover that home really is where the heart is.

“Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off” 8 p.m. Sunday Discovery - Three teams of researchers return to one of the last hunting grounds for AIR JAWS. They will use decoys, drones, and underwater cameras to count the number of breaches and collect data on hunting techniques to see if the shark population is rebounding.

“Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” 8 p.m. Sunday Lifetime (new series) — If the Netflix and ABC specials weren’t enough...

“Apocalypse Earth” 9 p.m. Sunday History (new series) - Examines the catastrophic threat natural phenomena can pose to the U.S. and around the world.

“Perry Mason” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (first season finale) — The team receives some unvarnished critique from Hamilton Burger, while Della presents an increasingly stubborn Mason with her case for putting Emily on the stand.

“Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef” 9 p.m. Sunday Discovery — Mike Tyson will square off underwater against a shark in the name of research.

“Yellowstone” 9 p.m. Sunday Paramount — Beth continues her battle with Willa Hayes and brings John a lucrative offer. Monica has a harrowing ordeal.

“The Alienist” 10 p.m. Sunday TNT (second season finale) — Moore (Luke Evans) and Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) struggle with decisions about their future paths, New York is in the grips of an all-out manhunt for the killer, and the team must overcome the wrath of the police and an underworld gang on the rampage while they race to save innocent lives.

“Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment: " 10 p.m. Sunday Bravo — An intimate roundtable discussion featuring Garcelle Beauvais, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Gizelle Bryant, Dr. Britten Cole, Gregory Gourdet, Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Eugene Harris, Leah McSweeney, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Porsha Williams, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

“We Hunt Together” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new series) — This drama explores the intoxication of sexual attraction and the dangerous power of emotional manipulation.

“United Shades of America” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — A look at the gig economy.