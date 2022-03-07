TV best bets with Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Renée Zellweger, Zoë Kravitz, ‘Turning Red’

And the ACM Awards show moves to streaming for the first time, choosing Amazon Prime Monday.

This covers Monday, March 7, through Sunday, March 13.

MONDAY

“The 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards” 8 p.m. Amazon — Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett host. Performers include Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean and Chris Stapleton.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — The members of the 126 spring into action when a surprise military homecoming erupts into chaos.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — Get ready for a night of drama, laughter and maybe even a few tears when Clayton’s former flames reunite for the first time.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — Calvin and Malcolm butt heads on coaching styles as Malcolm’s little league team approaches its first game of the season.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy SEAL surgeon.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT — As the train grapples with Layton’s status, he’s discovering that some dreams aren’t worth having. Wilford makes a shocking discovery.

“Secrets of Playboy” 9 p.m. A&E — How Hugh Hefner kept some Hollywood A-listers happy at the expense of women’s safety.

“The Gilded Age” 9 p.m. HBO — Edison demonstrates electricity.

“Better Things” 10 p.m. FX — Sam volunteers.

“The Endgame” 10 p.m. NBC — When a hostage is threatened, Elena calls upon a popular news anchor to negotiate her release.

“The Good Doctor” 10:01 p.m. ABC — In an effort to please Salen, Andrews takes on a high-profile case and assigns Shaun and Allen to help perform a risky surgery to restore the voice of a famous pop star.

TUESDAY

“Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Tomlinson uses her unflinching candor and buoyant delivery to give fans an intimate and hilarious look at her struggles with mental health, grief and dating.

“Perfect World: A Deadly Game” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — The two-part docuseries takes viewers inside the world of gaming as a group of friends are alerted to what appears to be a real-life murder. For the next 18 hours they are on the hunt to find out the real identity and location of one of their closest friends who claims to have killed his family and to put an end to his killing spree.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — The team rushes to investigate an extremist gun group after an anti-gun lobbyist building is bombed, with the promise of others to follow.

“American Auto” 8 p.m. NBC (first season finale) — A TV news magazine team struggles to portray Katherine in a positive light.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — As his clinical trial begins, Devon treats his first patient with a revolutionary medical fluid that doesn’t go as planned.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — It’s fantasy suite week! Clayton and the three remaining ladies travel to beautiful Reykjavik, Iceland, where they each enjoy passionate dates filled with all the awe-inspiring landscapes, all the romance the country has to offer, and the opportunity to spend a relationship-changing night together.

“Storage Wars” 9 p.m. A&E (16th season debut) — Barry and Kenny show up in their alternative fuel vehicle; Lisa does her best to break the curse of the bad locker; Ivy finds some curious denominations.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Rebecca has a big announcement to make at Thanksgiving dinner

“Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall” 9 p.m. HBO — She was last seen just prior to interviewing the eccentric entrepreneur Peter Madsen aboard his self-made submarine in Danish waters. Madsen changes his story multiple times during the course of a police investigation that ultimately uncovers the truth: Wall was murdered on the submarine.

“The Thing About Pam” 10 p.m. NBC (new series) — Meet Pam Hupp (Renée Zellweger), Betsy Faria’s close friend and the last person to see her alive after dropping Betsy off at home on the night of her murder.

WEDNESDAY

“Pam & Tommy” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (season finale) — A cocky young internet entrepreneur enters the picture, changing everything.

“The Andy Warhol Diaries” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new limited series) — After he’s shot in 1968, Andy Warhol begins documenting his life and feelings. Those diaries, and this series, reveal the secrets behind his persona.

“Byron Baes” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Australian influencers flock to Byron Bay for its warm, beachy beauty and cool, creative vibe. Follow these friends as they negotiate life and love.

“The Last Kingdom” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (final season) — Uhtred realizes his destiny is more than just Bebbanburg: It is tied to the future of England itself.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS (42nd season debut) — Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and the title of sole Survivor.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox (seventh season debut) — Last season Jewel won. It’s pretty clear Rudy Guiliani won’t win this season.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Dylan’s cop instincts come to life when he suspects his patient may be a drug dealer. Will must decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement.

“Kung Fu” 9 p.m. CW (second season debut) — With the Lunar New Year around the corner, a more confident and grounded Nicky finds herself in a great place in her relationship with Henry and with her family.

“Domino Masters” 9:01 p.m. Fox (new series) — Four teams will be given a “Sports Night” theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples.

“Resident Alien” 9 p.m. Syfy — Harry and Asta find what they are looking for but not what they need as danger closes in.

“Good Trouble” 10 p.m. Freeform (fourth season debut) — Tommy’s trial is coming to a close; Callie needs to keep Kathleen from legal jeopardy.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — When Katherine is rushed to the hospital in an emergency, Eddie and the rest of the group show up to be by her side.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — The LAPD’s C.R.A.S.H. Unit raids the projects. Cissy returns from Cuba.

THURSDAY

“The Dropout” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Walgreens is enticed by Elizabeth to seal the deal on a new partnership with Theranos; Ian tries to investigate what’s going on behind closed doors.

“Bel-Air” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Will and Carlton throw a house party at the Banks mansion; when Phil unexpectedly shows up at Viv’s art event, their relationship is shaken by a lack of trust; Hilary stands up to Kylo after he posts a video of her without her consent.

“Bust Down” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it. Chris Redd is among the stars.

“Theodosia” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — A high-end, magical, Egyptology-themed adventure series with a spirited girl protagonist.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Meemaw’s gambling room is a success, and Sheldon dips his toe in the stock market.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the disappearance of a social media star.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — The Station 19 crew offers aid to a man who sets himself on fire.

“Top Chef” 8 p.m. Bravo — The chefs are challenged in the Quickfire to put their own spin on the Tex-Mex classic queso

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — While Meredith, Amelia and the team prepare for Dr. Hamilton’s long-awaited, groundbreaking surgery, Bailey receives an unexpected offer.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Carisi’s niece helps a friend report a sexual assault.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Bull helps an agoraphobic client bring a wrongful death suit against the alleged killer of his beloved aunt, but the client’s inability to testify in person threatens the trial.

FRIDAY

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Ptolemy Grey (Samuel L. Jackson) is on the brink of sinking into dementia, but he experiences a seismic shift when given the opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and he uses this fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (fourth season finale) — The series will have a fifth and final season.

“Severance” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Irving and Dylan confront Burt about his lies.

“Turning Red” 3:01 a.m. Disney — Meet Mei Lee, a dorky 13-year-old torn between remaining a dutiful daughter to her overprotective mother and the chaos of adolescence.

“Life After Death with Tyler Henry” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family’s past.

“The Adam Project” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future. Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner are also in the cast.

“Charmed” 8 p.m. the CW (fourth season debut) — Mel and Maggie are learning to navigate life without their sister Macy.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, who presents her all-natural personal care product line made for men and women.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — Title is “Evils Walk Slowly.”

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW (fifth season debut) — Fallon is ready to jump head-first into her former life, much to Liam’s worry.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS (250th episode) — CBS has provided a title, “Guilt,” and nothing more as of this writing.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Zoë Kravitz hosts.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — McCall helps a mob accountant scour the city for a lost ledger of evidence he must provide to the FBI in exchange for entrance into the witness protection program.

“Power Book IV: Force” 8:10 p.m. Sunday Starz — Tommy and his new business partner recruit soldiers to take over the drug game in Chicago.

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — A look at the late traveler and chef Bourdain and his complicated, genius of a brain.

“Outlander” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz — Jamie struggles with his first request as an Indian Agent.

“Billions” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — In the aftermath of the Commission’s decision, Prince encourages his team to find new investments, and Wendy prepares for the future.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty " 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Title is “Is That All There Is.”

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Aaron and Maggie meet Governor Pamela Milton as she tours Alexandria, Oceanside and Hilltop.

“Super Pumped” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Gurley sends a reluctant Travis and Emil on a roadshow to raise money, but Travis has other ideas for this raise round.

“Shining Vale” 10 p.m. Starz — After years of writer’s block, Pat finally finds her muse through the help of a narcotic.