TV best bets with Rose Byrne, Zooey Deschanel, Michael Bolton, ‘iCarly’ reboot, Juneteenth celebration

MONDAY

“The Housewife and the Hustler”12:01 a.m. Hulu — A look at the real-life legal drama of the husband of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member and former Atlantan Erika Jayne.

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — After an eventful first night, it’s off to the races for the 23 men looking for love with Katie Thurston.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The chefs are challenged to replicate the very first challenge in the show’s history.

“The Republic of Sarah” 9 p.m. the CW (new series) — The bucolic tranquility of Greylock, New Hampshire, is upended when a massive vein of coltan, an incredibly valuable mineral used in tech, is discovered under the town,

“The Celebrity Dating Game” 10 p.m. ABC (new series) — Hannah Brown and Nicole Byer seek non-celebrity dudes to date. Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton host.

TUESDAY

“U.S. Olympic Trials” 8 p.m. NBC — Swimming trials.

“Lego Masters” 8 p.m. Fox — Structural integrity and beauty come together in the most earth-shattering challenge, as teams build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake.

“Revolution Rent” 9 p.m. HBO — This film follows Andy Señor Jr. to Cuba, where he is tasked with directing a stage production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

“Superman & Lois” 9 p.m. the CW — Lana reaches out to Lois and Clark when Kyle starts behaving strangely.

“America’s Got Talent” 10 p.m. NBC (special time) — More auditions.

WEDNESDAY

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season finale) — The show will be back for a fifth season.

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — It’s the final audition round of the season and only five of the 15 white aprons remain unclaimed for the season. Paula Deen is a judge.

“$100,000 Pyramid” 9 p.m. ABC — Featuring “Saturday Night Live” star Alex Moffat and comedian and radio host Michelle Collins followed by stars of FX’s “Pose” Dominique Jackson and Indya Moore.

“The Blacklist” 10 p.m. NBC (new time slot) — When Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself and long buried secrets are divulged.

“Card Sharks” 10 p.m. ABC — Host Joel McHale is joined by contestants Jomel Camilleri and Donna Moten, in addition to Tony Verdun and Lacy Wittmer.

“Dave” 10 p.m. FXX (second season debut) — Dave’s making a video that will vault him to global success, but he’s forced to face reality as the project threatens to implode and create an international incident.

THURSDAY

“iCarly” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (reboot debut) — Original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor join new friends for a look at these characters’ present-day lives, adventures and comedic mishaps.

“Intelligence” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (second season debut) — The Russians have just acquired a cyberweapon that Jerry (David Schwimmer) was instrumental in developing. With his personal safety now in jeopardy, Jerry and Joseph must discover a way to destroy the weapon.

“Katla” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The catastrophic eruption of subglacial volcano Katla turns a nearby community’s world upside down as mysteries begin to emerge from the ice.

“Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — The documentary travels across the United States to explore how Americans tell the story of the Civil War in their minds.

“Holey Moley” 8 p.m. ABC (third season debut) — Resident golf pro Stephen Curry is determined to take the sport of “Holey Moley” pro, while commentating dream team Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are back in the booth to watch the action.

“Beat Shazam” 8 p.m. Fox — Father/daughter teams.

“Top Chef” 8 p.m. Bravo — As the final four chefs near the end of their journey in Portland, Padma is joined by Vitaly Paley and Gregory Gourdet to introduce an old school Quickfire Challenge

“Walker” 8 p.m. the CW — Walker takes Stella and August on a road trip to discuss some devastating news.

“United States of Al” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Riley and Hazel bring home a lost dog with the hope of keeping him, which doesn’t sit well with Al.

“The Hustler” 10 p.m. ABC (second season debut) — Follow five contestants as they collaborate to answer a series of trivia questions, with the goal of building a collective prize pot that increases with each correct answer.

FRIDAY

“Sherni” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — Vidya Balan plays an upright forest officer who attempts to track down a disturbed tigress while battling patriarchal society and lackadaisical attitudes within her department.

“Physical” 12:01 a.m. AppleTV+ (new series) — A quietly tortured woman (Rose Byrne) supports her husband’s bid for state assembly while battling personal demons until she finds release through the world of aerobics.

“The Rational Life” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A career-driven 30-something must contend with a cutthroat workplace, a love triangle and her nagging mom.

“Emergency Call” 8 p.m. ABC — Experience bone-chilling phone calls to 911 call takers detailing a drunken mother speeding on a road in Wasilla, Alaska, with her child in the car.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — Blake warns Fallon about mixing marriage and business.

“Juneteenth: Together We Triumph” 9:01 p.m. ABC — An exciting evening of celebration and resilience in observance of Juneteenth with two hours of intimate storytelling, powerful tributes and musical performances.

WEEKEND

“Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America” 8 p.m. Saturday History — A look at the impact key movements throughout U.S. history have had in shaping the society, laws and culture.

“Evil” 3:01 a.m. Sunday Paramount+ (second season debut) — Kristen struggles with her darker nature, while David suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile, Ben is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Dee Snider vs. Terry Bradshaw and One Republic vs. Mayans M.C.

“Married to Medicine” 9 p.m. Sunday Bravo (eighth season finale) — The ladies enjoy a day of sightseeing that leads to some close encounters. Anila finds a creative way to get her money from Lisa.

“Us” 9 p.m. Sunday GPB — In a drama tinged with humor and heartbreak, Tom Hollander (”Baptiste,” “The Night Manager”) and Saskia Reeves (”Luther”) play a couple who embark on a long-planned grand tour of Europe, despite the wife’s wrenching proclamation that she wants to leave the marriage

“To Tell the Truth” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Kevin Nealon, Retta and Francia Raisa.

“We Got Love Iman & Teyana” 10 p.m. Sunday E! (new series) — This unfiltered new docuseries follows Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert as they take the world by storm, all while juggling music, fashion, business and family.