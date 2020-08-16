TV best bets with return of ‘Lucifer,’ season finales of ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘The Chi’ and the Democratic National Convention

MONDAY

“I May Destroy You” 9 p.m. HBO — Arabella’s obsession with a fellow young author, Della, leads to unexpected progress on her book, despite a devastating setback.

“American Dad” 10 p.m. TBS — Hayley takes off her headband and becomes a businesswoman; Stan plans a party.

“Democratic National Convention” 10 p.m. ABC, NBC, CBS, GPB, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News — Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama are scheduled to speak.

“Intervention” 10 p.m. A&E — A young heroin addict resorts to prostitution to pay for drugs she shares with her boyfriend

TUESDAY

“The Fugitive” 3:01 a.m. Quibi (first season finale) — Mike Ferro is an innocent man on the run, desperate to clear his name and is pursued relentlessly by determined Detective Clay Bryce (Kiefer Sutherland).

“Dead Pixels” 8 p.m. the CW (new series) — Meg invites Russell, the new guy at her office, on a date to play her favorite online game, Kingdom Scrolls.

“Chopped” 9 p.m. Food — The competing chefs find a peculiar pâté in the appetizer basket.

“I Quit” 10 p.m. Discovery (new series) — Hopeful entrepreneurs decide to quit their steady 9-5 jobs to focus on turning their side hustles into full-time, money-making businesses. But after taking the leap, they discover that entrepreneurship is a lot more challenging without a safety net.

“Democratic National Convention” 10 p.m. Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, PBA, ABC, NBC, CBS — Speakers include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bill Clinton.

WEDNESDAY

“DeMarcus Family Rules” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus and ex-beauty queen Allison DeMarcus write their own rules for juggling family and fun in this reality show.

“High Score” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (limited series) — This docuseries traces the history of classic video games, featuring insights from the innovators who brought these worlds and characters to life.

“United We Fall” 8 p.m. ABC — Bill and Jo confirm the universal truth that when one has kids, one’s weekend is worse than one’s week.

“Dodgeball Thunderball” 9 p.m. Discovery (new series) — An oversized version of dodgeball.

“Tough as Nails” 9 p.m. CBS — Competitors take on a series of five-alarm challenges at a firefighter training facility, where they must clear a 60-foot-long section of brush, save a victim from a simulated disaster zone and extinguish a fire before repelling down from the top of a four-story building.

“Democratic National Convention” 10 p.m. MSNBC, ABC, Fox News, CNN, GPB, CBS, NBC — Kamala Harris and Barack Obama are the scheduled speakers.

THURSDAY

“Biohackers” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Mia goes to medical school to get close to a professor she suspects had a hand in her past family tragedy and gets tangled in the world of biohacking.

“Singletown” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Five couples press pause on their relationships and spend a summer living their best single lives in the city. The newly separated couples and their four new flatmates move into two luxury Singletown apartments, which, to their surprise, are located in the same building and come with a celebrity mentor.

“Alone” 8 p.m. History (seventh season finale) — With only three survivalists left, the million-dollar challenge comes to an end. The participants face off against below zero temperatures, injury, and their own mental demons as they fight to make it to day 100 and win the million-dollar prize.

“Democratic National Convention” 10 p.m. CBS, Fox News, CNN, ABC, GPB, MSNBC, NBC — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to accept the nomination.

FRIDAY

“Alien TV” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Alien reporters Ixbee, Pixbee and Squee travel to a lovely but odd planet called Earth, where they attempt to make sense of humans and their hobbies.

“Hoops” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In this comedy, a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he’ll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Good luck with that.

“Lucifer” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fifth season, part one) — The charming devil faces his greatest challenge yet: a devious twin brother.

“100 Days Wild” 9 p.m. Discovery (new series) — Spotlights a new generation who leave their homes and every creature comfort behind as they set out to take on a vast expanse of Alaska.

“Backyard Takeover” 10 p.m HGTV (new series) — Seasoned landscape designer Jamie Durie helps clients transform their neglected and out-of-control outdoor spaces.

WEEKEND

“Secrets in the Basement” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Delilah and her husband Shawn are overjoyed to leave their troubles in the city behind and begin their fresh start in their new smart home in the suburbs. Meeting Jay, the charming man who designed their house, Delilah feels that they will settle in well here. Unbeknownst to them, their beautiful new house is harboring a masked figure in the basement.

“Ruthless Realtor″ 8 p.m. Sunday Lifetime — When Annie and Ralph Savage move into their dream home, their happiness is interrupted by their off-kilter realtor, Meg, who shows up at their home frequently unannounced and is obsessed with their relationship. As Annie and Ralph become increasingly uncomfortable with Meg’s behavior, they push her away, but Meg refuses to go quietly, claiming someone is out to kill the Savages.

“Lovecraft Country” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Inexplicably recovered from a terrifying night, Leti and George luxuriate in their new surroundings, while Atticus grows suspicious of their Ardham Lodge hosts.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (third season finale) — Ronnie finds absolution. Emmett and Tiff take a step toward their future. Jada offers advice.

“Yellowstone” 9 p.m. Sunday Paramount (third season finale) — A fourth season has already been guaranteed.

“United Shades of America” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — A look at Venezuelans in Florida.

“The Vow” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO (new series) — A documentary series following a number of people deeply involved in the cult-like self-improvement group NXIVM over the course of several years.