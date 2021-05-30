TV best bets with return of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Masterchef,’ ‘Beat Shazam,’ ‘Alone’

MONDAY

“American Ninja Warrior″ 8 p.m. NBC (13th season debut) — Age qualification is dropped to 15 for the first time.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox (20th season debut) — For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country are all age 23 or younger.

“Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street” 9 p.m. CNN — Explores the history of Black Wall Street and the violent events of late May and June 1921 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that resulted in the slaughter of hundreds of the city’s African American residents.

“Housebroken” 9 p.m. Fox (new series) — A group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group in this animated series.

“The Titans That Built America” 9 p.m. History (new series) — A three-night miniseries event that chronicles the incredible rise and fierce rivalries of industrial heavy hitters William Boeing, Walter Chrysler, J.P. Morgan Jr. and Pierre S. du Pont.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — During part one of the two-part season finale, the St. Bonaventure team travels to Guatemala on a surgical mission to help patients at a rural hospital.

“Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy” 10 p.m. CBS — A century later, a look at what has been an overlooked historical moment.

“Small Fortune” 10:01 p.m. NBC (new series) — There’s no room for error as teams compete on miniaturized games for big cash prizes. Lil Rel Howery hosts.

TUESDAY

“Changing the Game” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — The film follows three high school students at different stages of their athletic seasons, personal lives and unique paths as transgender teens.

“America’s Got Talent” 8 p.m. NBC (16th season debut) — Same judges, same host from last year.

“The Haves and the Have Nots” 8 p.m. OWN — Hanna proves she is just as strong as the rich and powerful.

“Lego Masters” 8 p.m. Fox (second season debut) — With infinite possibilities and a supply of 5 million Lego bricks, teams of two will face ambitious brick-building challenges all season long as they compete for a $100,000 cash prize.

“Mike Tyson: The Knockout: Part 2” 8 p.m. ABC — Part 2 delves into Mike Tyson’s 1992 rape conviction and the cultural conversation that ensued as the public grappled with ideas around victimization and the fall of a hero.

“The Legacy of Black Wall Street” 9 p.m. OWN — Tracks the rise of Black Wall Street in Oklahoma’s Greenwood District, up until the 1921 Tulsa race massacre that destroyed the 36-block booming business epicenter.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Sharpe offers help to a reluctant Mina.

WEDNESDAY

“Kim’s Convenience” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fifth and final season) — The beloved Canadian sitcom was canceled earlier this year.

“Too Large” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ (new series) — Dr. Charles Proctor, who helps patients lose weight, is out of Atlanta.

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox (11th season debut) — Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto will help out over the season.

“$100,000 Pyramid” 9 p.m. ABC — Rachel Dratch vs. Chris Redd and Dr. Oz vs. Daphne Oz.

“Hunting Atlantis” 9 p.m. Discovery (new series) — With a new trail of evidence, expert Stel Pavlou and volcanologist Jess Phoenix set out on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time — the rediscovery of Atlantis.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — As Gary once again acts as the glue that keeps this friend group together, he discovers that it is taking a toll on his relationship with Darcy.

THURSDAY

“Hacks” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — While DJ shows off her new man at her birthday party, Deborah and Marty put their differences aside to enjoy each other’s company.

“Dancing Queens” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A dancer who gets a job cleaning at a struggling drag club dreams of being in the show, and her talent catches an ambitious choreographer’s eye.

“Woman in Motion” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — A look at “Star Trek” icon Nichelle Nichols’ daunting task to launch a national blitz for NASA, recruiting 8,000 of the nation’s best and brightest, including the trailblazing astronauts who became the first African American, Asian and Latino men and women to fly in space.

“We Are Lady Parts” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new series) — An anarchic, joyful and irreverent music comedy following a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts.

“Manifest” 8 p.m. NBC — The consequences of Ben’s actions tests his marriage and sends Grace reeling. Michaela makes a difficult decision regarding Saanvi’s secret.

“Beat Shazam” 8 p.m. Fox (fourth season debut) — Jamie Foxx is back hosting this variant on “Name That Tune.”

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC (fourth season finale) — Maya addresses some unresolved family issues, and the crew takes matters into their own hands when faced with a life-or-death moment on scene.

“United States of Al” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Al and Riley get the sense that Art might be lonely and missing his late wife so they play matchmaker for him.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC (17th season finale) — It’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC (22nd season finale) — While Fin and Phoebe make wedding plans, Benson and Rollins try to help a homeless single mother who’s being trafficked in exchange for safe housing.

“Alone” 9:33 p.m. History (eighth season debut) — Ten new participants brave Alone’s most terrifying location yet in pursuit of $500,000. One participant is forced to make a life-or-death decision, and all must contend with Chilko Lake’s deadliest predator: the grizzly bear.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC (first season finale) — As Wheatley goes to court to face the litany of charges against him, Richie makes moves to save himself and his family name.

FRIDAY

“Dom” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — “Dom” is inspired by the infamous true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren try to uncover the truth behind a murderer’s claim of demonic possession.

“Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet” 3:01 a.m. Neflix — David Attenborough and scientist Johan Rockström examine Earth’s biodiversity collapse and how this crisis can still be averted.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — Liz, Red and Dembe are forced to work together to survive an attack from Townsend.

WEEKEND

“The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — The honorees: choreographer and actress Debbie Allen; singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez; country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; violinist Midori; and actor Dick Van Dyke.

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC (seventh season debut) — Rob Lowe vs. Terrence Howard.

“Soccer Mom Madam” 8 p.m. Sunday Lifetime — Jana Kramer plays Anna Gristina, who was accused of running an Upper East Side brothel in 2012.

“The Kings” 8 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new series) — A look at boxers Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime —Tiff discovers a possible solution to her ongoing relationship woes with her new husband, Emmett.

“The Story of Late Night” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN (series finale) — The future of late night as more diverse voices proliferate.

“The Chase” 9 p.m. Sunday ABC (second season debut) — Three new contestants face off against the world’s greatest trivia titans in this heart-racing quiz show.

“Little Birds” 9:03 p.m. Sunday Starz (new series) — The year is 1955 and heiress Lucy Savage arrives in Tangier, fresh off the transatlantic steamer to one of the last outposts of colonial decadence, and a culture shock in more ways than one.

“Black Monday” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Dawn puts on a show at her new “job” for her parole officer, while Blair puts on a show for the RNC.

“Pose” 10 p.m. Sunday FX (series finale) — When Blanca discovers an HIV clinical trial is denying access to people of color, she joins ACT UP in an effort to get Pray Tell the medication.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC (sixth season debut) — RuPaul, Cedric the Entertainer and Nikki Glaser featured.

“United Shades of America” 10:15 p.m. Sunday CNN — Kamau explores the shifting ethnic makeup of the U.S. in a celebratory (and celebrity-laced) exploration of an increasingly robust mixed-race population.