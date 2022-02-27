TV best bets with ‘Outlander,’ Larry David, L.A. Lakers, ‘Lucy and Desi,’ Toni Collette

Netflix’s biggest release of the week is “Pieces of Her,” based on the novel of the same name by Atlanta resident Karin Slaughter. The series, which comes out Friday, stars Toni Collette as Laura, a Georgia woman who has a striking past that comes back to haunt her. Her daughter Andy (Bella Heathcote), now 30, had no idea who her mom really was until a striking incident turns their lives upside down. Some of the show was shot in Georgia.

Hulu’s most notable show is Thursday’s “The Dropout,” a three-part limited scripted series that looks at Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), the tech entrepreneur recently convicted of defrauding investors.

Peacock Thursday is taking on the 2020 “Tiger King” fascination by turning the story into a scripted drama called “Joe vs. ” starring Kate McKinnon (”Saturday Night Live”) as Carole Baskin. (Coincidentally, McKinnon was supposed to play Holmes in “The Dropout” but dropped out, replaced by Seyfried.)

HBO Max on the same day is looking at another pandemic-era controversy: the rise and fall of Gamestop stock last year in a documentary called “Gaming Wall Street.” Kieran Culkin of “Succession” fame narrates.

On a lighter note, Bravo returns with its 19th season of “Top Chef” Thursday and a spin-off show for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate Kandi Burruss on a restaurant-based spin-off show “Kandi & the Gang.”

This covers Monday, Feb. 28 through March 6.

MONDAY

“Business Proposal” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In disguise as her friend, Ha-ri shows up to a blind date to scare him away. But plans go awry when he turns out to be her CEO — and makes a proposal.

“Chappelle’s Home Team: Earthquake” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The veteran comic Earthquake makes waves with topics ranging from health as wealth, to prostate exams and disciplining kids.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — When T.K.’s mother, Gwyn, has an emergency, Owen and T.K. travel to New York.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — It’s time for hometowns! For the first time in two years, the Bachelor will visit the hometowns of his final four women to meet their families and immerse himself in each of the ladies’ lives.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When there’s a break-in at Calvin’s business, he teams up with Dave for a stakeout to catch the culprit in the act.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT — As the bomber is revealed, Layton comes to terms with his past decisions before making an irreversible call.

“Secrets of Playboy” 9 p.m. A&E — A roundtable of Playmates recount how decades of women modeled for the magazine because they believed the Playboy promise that becoming a Playmate would lead to a lucrative career.

“The Gilded Age” 9 p.m. HBO — As George fights to protect his public image, Agnes’ status quo is disrupted and Armstrong intensifies her campaign against Peggy.

“Better Things” 10 p.m. FX (fifth season debut) — Sam learns some things about her family.

“The Endgame” 10 p.m. NBC — A kidnapping orchestrated by Elena puts Val to the test as her past resurfaces and becomes a part of the bigger play.

“The Good Doctor” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Now that Shaun has called off the wedding, he is forced to confront Lea about their relationship and determine what he really means to her.

TUESDAY

“The Guardians of Justice” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — When their seemingly fearless leader self-destructs, a team of troubled superheroes must confront festering evil in the world — and in themselves.

“Worst Roommate Ever” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.

“State of the Union” 9 p.m. ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, GPB — President Joe Biden speaks during a time of turmoil in the world.

“The Larry David Story” 9 p.m. HBO — A two-party documentary about the “Seinfeld” creator and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star.

WEDNESDAY

“Pam & Tommy” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Tommy confronts Rand in the Dodger Stadium parking lot.

“Against the Ice” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Exploring Greenland’s vast landscape for a lost map, two men must fight to survive. Based on the true story of Denmark’s 1909 polar expedition.

“The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A gutsy crew of Joseon pirates and bandits battle stormy waters, puzzling clues and militant rivals in search of royal gold lost at sea.

“The Amazing Race” 8 p.m. CBS (33rd season finale) — After traveling to seven countries, 17 cities and enduring the longest Pit Stop ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one team will be crowned the winners.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Goodwin assigns Med’s new compliance officer to a patient with a long-hauler COVID condition.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — After learning no one made the deposit on the wedding venue, Geoff scrambles to help fix the oversight before Beverly finds out.

“The Wonder Years” 8:30 p.m. ABC — When their teacher goes on maternity leave, Dean, Cory and Keisa are excited to be taught by Mr. Brady, the school’s first Black teacher.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — This special edition of “The Conners” continues the show’s legacy of handling difficult subjects when the family is locked down in their home due to a shooting incident in the neighborhood.

“Resident Alien” 9 p.m. Syfy — Harry and Asta travel to New York looking for one of his people, but things go horribly wrong.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Cam plans an elaborate surprise party for Maggie’s 30th birthday, but she isn’t the only one to make a shocking discovery.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — Teddy’s return causes tension, forcing Jerome and Louie to negotiate with Skully.

THURSDAY

“The Dropout” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (three-part limited series) — The story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The rise of e-brokers was meant to democratize the stock market — yet inequality in the market has actually worsened. How can it be fixed?

“Bel-Air” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — The title is “Love and Go On.”

“Gaming Wall Street” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Another documentary about GameStop, this one narrated by Kieran Culkin.

“Joe vs. Carole” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — A scripted take on Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon) , a big cat enthusiast and fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic.”

“Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In this wildlife drama, a worsening dry season in the Kalahari Desert leaves prides, packs and herds to rely on the power of family to survive.

“The Weekend Away” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, a woman races to figure out what happened. However, each clue yields another unsettling deception.

“Our Flag Means Death” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat, abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate in the early 18th century.

“Star Trek: Picard” 3:01 a.m. Paramount + (second season debut) — Picard and his companions are trapped in the 21st century when reality is broken by Q as part of the ultimate trial for Picard.

“The Tourist” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — The CEO of a major tech company is found murdered in Central Park.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Travis and Theo face danger while responding to an emergency at a haunted house.

“Top Chef” 8 p.m. Bravo (19th season debut) — Fifteen chefs compete in Houston.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon joins Dr. Linkletter and Dr. Sturgis on a science road trip.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Title is “Living in a House Divided.”

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Benson investigates allegations against a popular radio personality.

“Married to Real Estate” 9 p.m. HGTV — A young couple has their heart set on living in the sought-after neighborhood of Brookhaven.

“Ghosts” 9:01 p.m. CBS — When Sam and Jay have the ghosts bunk together to free up rooms for guests at the B&B, they learn that Thorfinn has been having night terrors.

FRIDAY

“The Afterparty” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — So who killed Xavier? Will Detective Danner figure it out?

“Lucy and Desi” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — The extraordinary lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — The episodes, running 12-14 minutes and each with its own animation style, will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe.

“Bug Out” 12:01 a.m. iMDb TV (new series) — Delves into the mystery of the largest known live insect heist in history.

“Fresh” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — The horrors of modern dating seen through one young woman’s defiant battle to survive her new boyfriend’s unusual appetites.

“Severance” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Irving finds an intriguing book at work. Helly aggressively pursues a meeting with her Outie. Mark attends a funeral with Ms. Selvig.

“Lies & Deceit” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the encounter.

“Making Fun” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Grumpy expert maker Jimmy DiResta fields kids’ ideas for delightfully pointless inventions. Then — if he’s in the mood — he and his pals build ‘em.

“Pieces of Her” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Andy’s world is turned upside down when she finds out her mom, a low-key Georgia speech therapist played by Toni Collette, has a vastly different past than she had expected. This is based on a Karin Slaughter book of the same name.

“Restless” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — An investigation into the Conglomerate, a group of former government-sponsored assassins, becomes complicated when the Task Force learns one of their own may have ties to the group.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Mableton, Georgia, who present their plant-based, natural hair care line intentionally crafted for multicultural young men.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — When Magnum balks at notorious crime boss Osi Shima’s request to find his missing son.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Oscar Isaac hosts.

“The Courtship” 8 p.m. Sunday NBC (new series) — A group of eligible suitors vie to win the heart of a heroine in Regency-style England.

“When Calls the Heart” 8 p.m. Sunday Hallmark (ninth season debut) — Change is in the air for Hope Valley as Elizabeth arrives home from a trip to Hamilton. A potential investor arrives in town to discuss the oil business with Luca.

“Someone They Knew ... With Tamron Hall” 8 p.m. Sunday Court TV (new series) — Stories that follow the path from victim to verdict and will explore how when it comes to murder, it is rare for there to be no prior connection between the killer and the deceased.

“Power Book IV: Force” 8:10 p.m. Sunday Starz — Tommy is offered a solution from an unlikely source that may be the answer to his troubles.

“Kandi & the Gang” 9 p.m. Sunday Bravo (new series) — Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, grapple with the challenges of running a restaurant.

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — A documentary about the late Anthony Bourdain and his unique outlook on life.

“Billions” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — As Mike Prince takes his place on the Axe Capital throne, he’s determined to change the game — and new money means no mercy.

“Outlander” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz (sixth season debut) — Jamie’s authority is tested when an old rival from Ardsmuir shows up to settle on the Ridge.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty " 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (new series) — Dramatic miniseries about the glitz and glamour of 1980s Los Angeles and the rise of the NBA’s Lakers, Dr. Jerry Buss and Magic Johnson.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — The heroes set off to confront the Reapers, while Eugene’s group assimilates to the Commonwealth.

“William Barr Interview Special” 9:04 p.m. Sunday NBC — Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr sits down for his first TV interview since leaving the Trump administration.

“Adam Eats the 80s” 10 p.m. Sunday History (new series) — A look at the mall food court.

“Super Pumped” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Travis rewards the team for their hard work with a blowout in Las Vegas.

“Shining Vale” 10:21 p.m. Starz (new series) — After an affair nearly destroys their marriage, Pat and Terry move their family to a haunted house.