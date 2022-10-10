TV best bets with Naomi Watts, ‘Halloween Ends,’ Martha Stewart, Barney doc

Hallmark concludes its long-running series “Chesapeake Series” Sunday night while Apple TV+ finishes up three seasons of Jason Momoa’s sci-fi drama “See” on Friday. Disney+’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” ends its first season Thursday with no word if a second season is forthcoming.

This covers Monday, Oct. 10, through Sunday, Oct. 16.

MONDAY

“Grimcutty” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — A scary internet meme called “Grimcutty” stirs up panic among all the parents in town, convinced it’s making their kids harm themselves and others.

“Oh Hell” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — A show about a young woman who lives in a kind of parallel reality that is unsettling not just for her, but for those around her and this viewer.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The 118 race to the rescue when a birdwatcher is trapped under a tree.

“All American” 8 p.m. the CW (fifth season debut) — With everyone on holiday break, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) decides to throw an epic Christmas party, with the help of JJ (Hunter Clowdus) and Asher (Cody Christian), as an excuse to bring him and Olivia (Samantha Logan) closer.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ — Disney+ night.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Calvin is overwhelmed by work, Dave volunteers to counsel his friend, while also logging hours necessary for his therapist certification at the VA.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — Agent Knight’s past resurfaces when her ex-boyfriend, a National Parks Service agent, teams up with NCIS to investigate a campsite murder.

“The Cleaning Lady” 9:01 a.m. Fox — After Fiona puts herself in a dangerous situation, Thony resorts to calling Arman for help, which continues to drive a wedge between Arman and Nadia.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — On their first day as surgical attendings, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park are introduced to the first-year residents they will be overseeing.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — Ben leaps to 1980s Los Angeles and into the body of Eva Sandoval, a no-nonsense bounty hunter in the midst of securing an elusive target. Ben remembers more about his own life.

TUESDAY

“The Patient” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — A revelation about Strauss’ relationship with Ezra leads him back to the urgency of escape.

“Reboot” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Gordon and the writers help Hannah get together with a woman she likes.

“Island of the Sea Wolves” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Explore wild, wondrous Vancouver Island, where the ocean nurtures all life, from bald eagles who go fishing to sea wolves who swim in frigid waters. Will Arnett narrates.

“Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — With topics ranging from tight rompers to ugly bras to why men need box springs, the comic remains the funny, affecting voice of her generation.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — The team investigates a series of brutal assaults while OA withholds information about his own attack and mugging from earlier that morning.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — Battles start.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — Ian is faced with performing a surgery on a Jane Doe NICU patient while he continues to struggle with his personal issues.

“FBI: International” 9 p.m. CBS — When a former U.S. Marine is detained in Istanbul on a charge of smuggling antiquities, the Fly Team races against the clock to organize her release before the Turkish police learn the truth behind her visit.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC — After an emotional reunion, Gavin and Eve attempt a daring escape from their unforgiving captors.

“The Oval” 9 p.m. BET (fourth season debut) — Victoria receives disturbing news from the White House doctor concerning Jason while Donald learns Grip is not the indestructible man he thought he was.

“Monarch” 9:02 p.m. Fox — The Romans move forward with their traditional Family Christmas special.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — Max mandates a personal health day for the staff at New Amsterdam and meets with surprising resistance.

“The Rookie: Feds” 10 p.m. ABC — Garza’s unit gets roped into a complicated kidnapping case involving a forbidden relationship between two rival drug-dealing gangs.

WEDNESDAY

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — June and Luke’s mission places them in serious jeopardy.

“Easy-Bake Battle” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Talented home cooks put their skills and creativity to the test making fast and easy dishes that are wildly delicious — and worthy of a big cash prize.

“I Love You, You Hate Me” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Chronicles the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash ― and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it’s never been put together again ... or is this just who we were all along?

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — When a subway train goes off the tracks, Crockett volunteers to help the victims.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — When a relative passes away unexpectedly, the family must debate about who should gain custody of a jaded nephew, who is just shy of his 18th birthday.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox — Andrew Lloyd Webber night.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — One tribe makes a strategic decision in this week’s immunity challenge that sends another tribe to tribal council.

“The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. ABC — With everyone preoccupied with the new baby on the way, Erica’s graduation is met with lackluster enthusiasm from Beverly and Geoff.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — After Gregory sends a disruptive student to the principal’s office, he’s dismayed to find out the kids actually enjoy spending the supposed disciplinary time with Ava.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Kidd gets a glimpse into Carver’s chaotic personal life.

“Chucky” 9 p.m. Syfy, USA — Chucky arrives at Incarnate Lord, filled with a murderous agenda; a detective questions Tiffany about Nica’s disturbing death.

“Lego Masters” 9:02 p.m. Fox — The builders make their childhood dreams come true by building an imaginative treehouse with their younger selves in mind.

“Home Economics” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Reflecting on the past, we flash back to Tom and Marina’s wedding day.

“Love at First Lie” 9:30 p.m. MTV (new series) — The 12-episode competition show allows viewers to play along at home to discover who is in a real relationship and who is fake.

“The Amazing Race” 9:59 p.m. CBS — Teams continue the megaleg and make their way to Florence, where they chisel out a sculpture from a large block of plaster.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — Lyle Lovett and Darius Rucker guest star.

THURSDAY

“A Friend of the Family” 12:01 a.m. Peacock — Mary Ann feels guilt over her betrayal to her husband with Robert.

“Exception” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Feast your eyes on these out-of-this-world images from the upcoming space horror anime series about mankind’s move to a new planet with the help of a technologically advanced 3D printer that also may come back to hurt them.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (first season finale) — The Intelligencia is going after She-Hulk and does she want to be an Avenger?

“The Watcher 3:01 a.m. Netflix (first season) — A family moves into their dream home, only to be plagued by ominous letters, strange neighbors and sinister threats. Cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, Naomi Watts, Mia Farrow and Bobby Cannavale.

“The Playlist” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A behind-the-scenes look at how entrepreneur Daniel Ek and financial partner Martin Lorentzon founded Spotify and revolutionized the music industry.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — When the young author of a tell-all book is found dead, Cosgrove asks a former mentor for help with the case.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Travis discusses his position in the mayoral race as he is determined to kick Dixon out, and Maya admits to blackmail.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma.

“Ghosts” 8:31 p.m. CBS — Sam becomes alarmed when the ghosts suggest Jay’s new friends may be part of a cult run by a charismatic leader named Micah (Drew Tarver).

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications.

“Law & Order; SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — A home invasion and kidnapping leads the SVU to a shocking discovery.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — Official show description: Ay, Y’all remember how we used to hit the club and do the Pool Palace and Crank Dat and nobody got shot? Yeah me neither.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — The CSI team investigates after a group of teens discovers a dead woman behind the wheel of an abandoned car in a Nevada ghost town.

“Alaska Daily” 10 p.m. ABC — When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest.

FRIDAY

“Bad Sisters” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — Tensions run high as shocking revelations come to light. Time is running out for the Garvey sisters.

“High School” 12:01 a.m. FreeVee (new series) — Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.

“Rosaline” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — A comedic retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” told from the point of view of Romeo’s jilted ex, Rosaline, the woman Romeo first claims to love before he falls for Juliet.

“See” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (series finale) — Baba (Jason Momoa) and Ranger infiltrate Sibeth’s camp, determined to stop her and Tormada once and for all.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Where’s tax money going?

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (first season finale) — No info has been released yet on the sixth episode.

“Everything Calls For Salvation” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A young man spends a week in a psychiatric ward, where he meets five other patients and must contend with research-happy doctors and cynical nurses.

“Martha Gardens” 3:01 a.m. Roku (new series) — In Martha Gardens, Martha will teach America how to garden like she does.

“The Curse of Bridge Hollow” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A teenage girl, who accidentally releases an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town — her father.

“Halloween Ends” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Jamie Lee Curtis is back one more time.

“Capital One College Bowl” 8 p.m. NBC — Spelman battles UC Santa Barbara.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, who introduce their all-inclusive solution to make moving to and from college as easy as ever.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — After Bode requests to be transferred to a different city, his future in Edgewater hangs in the balance.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Frank causes family tension when he announces he will not endorse Erin’s run for district attorney.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Megan Thee Stallion hosts and performs.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — It’s now semifinals.

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Sunday Hallmark (series finale) — Sarah and Kevin’s baby arrives, starting a week of celebration bringing the O’Briens together one last time in Chesapeake Shores.

“The Equalizer” 8:30 p.m. Sunday CBS — A widowed single mother claims her dead husband is attempting to kill her from beyond the grave.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Eugene goes on the run, and Mercer is tasked to find him; Aaron’s group faces a complication on the road.

“House of the Dragon” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — HBO is not releasing advance info on any new episode.

“East New York” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York, is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives.

“Annika” 10 p.m. GPB (new series) — The series follows Annika Strandhed, who has relocated to Glasgow to lead a newly formed Marine Homicide Unit tasked with investigating murders that wash up in local waterways.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Rosalind returns with a vengeance and Bailey’s life is left hanging in the balance.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS —After an architect duo who specializes in designing secure buildings is kidnapped, the NCIS team mounts a search to bring them home.