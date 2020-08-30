TV best bets with ’Mulan,’ Hilary Swank in ’Away,’ Mary J. Blige in ‘Power’ sequel, return of ‘The Boys’

This covers Monday, August 31 through September 6, 2020.

MONDAY

“American Ninja Warrior” 8 p.m. NBC — An all-star “skills” challenge special.

“Planet Earth: A Celebration” 8 p.m. BBC, AMC, Sundance, IFC — A compilation of sequences from “Planet Earth II” and “Blue Planet II” with new narration and music.

“American Dad” 10 p.m. TBS — Stan goes to great lengths to find the “right” couple’s activity for him and Francine.

“Love it or List It” 10 p.m. HGTV —A couple planned to update their 1970s home when they moved in, but those ideas have taken a back seat to busy family life. Now Mom is ready to throw in the towel and find a newer, open concept home, but Dad’s not ready to give up on their original on

TUESDAY

“Bookmarks” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) – Celebrity readers share children’s books by Black authors to spark kid-friendly conversations about empathy, equality, self-love and antiracism.

“The Haves and the Have Nots” 8 p.m. OWN – Ulterior motives lead to destruction.

“16 and Recovering” 9 p.m. MTV (new series) - Michelle Lipinski, founder of Northshore Recovery High, welcomes students struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

“Transplant” 10:01 a.m. NBC (new series) – When Bashir Hamed witnesses a tragic accident, he works to save the wounded. A trained doctor from Syria, the life-changing event leads to a new opportunity.

WEDNESDAY

“Freaks - You’re One of Us” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Tipped by a mysterious tramp, a meek fry cook discovers she has superpowers — and kindred spirits — and uncovers an unsavory, widespread conspiracy.

“House of Payne” 9 p.m. BET (seventh season debut) — Malik is hesitant to give the news to his family about Lisa’s pregnancy

“Assisted Living” 10 p.m. BET (new series) — Jeremy and his family arrive at an assisted living facility in Atlanta to visit his Grandpa Vinny. What and who they find at the facility will shock the Wilson family.

“Marrying Millions” 10 p.m. Lifetime — Rodney finally caves to Desiry’s demands and introduces her to his parents.

THURSDAY

“A.P. Bio” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (third season debut) — The former NBC sitcom moves to the streaming service.

“Love, Guaranteed” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. meet cute in this feel-good rom-com about finding love.

“Raised By Wolves” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) —Two androids are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet; as the human colony threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

“Holey Moley” 8 p.m. ABC — Mini-golf enthusiasts taking on the oversized course include an Olympic golfer, pro musician, law student, pageant queen, former NFL player and used-car salesman.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” 9 p.m. WE-TV (17th season finale) — Will Phaedra and her younger boyfriend stick it out?

“The Real Housewives of New York City” 9 p.m. Bravo (12th season finale) —Luann records a new song that she hopes to feature in her upcoming cabaret; Leah continues to rebuild her relationship with her mother; Sonja clashes with Ramona; an invasive surgery has Dorinda looking back at her tumultuous year.

“Cake” 10 p.m. FXX (third season finale) — Work it. Own it.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 p.m. ABC (fifth season finale) — Bob Saget; Brad Garrett; Sherri Shepherd; and Nikki Glaser.

“Tacoma FD” 10:30 p.m. TruTV (second season finale) — Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan dicuss the latest episode of their comedy series about firefighters in the wettest city in America.

FRIDAY

“Away” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Hilary Swank is an astronaut who spearheads a journey to Mars.

“The Boys” 3:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (second season debut) — Three 18-year-olds prepare for the one day when it’s legal to drink alcohol and take drugs.

“Mulan” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — In this crime docuseries spinoff, a convict is paroled 30 years after being sentenced to death for murder. Then he makes a stunning confession.

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” 3:01 a.m. Netflix - Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm. Starring Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette.

“A Most Beautiful Thing” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — The first Black high-school rowing team in the U.S.

“Anthony” 3:01 a.m. Peacock - The story of 18-year-old Black student Anthony Walker, who in 2005, was murdered in an unprovoked, racially motivated attack in Liverpool that shocked the nation.

WEEKEND

“P-Valley″ 8 p.m. Sunday Starz (first season finale) — This series has been renewed fro a second season.

“Lovecraft Country” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — After Christina mysteriously shows up at her doorstep, Leti confronts Atticus about his plan to surreptitiously return to Florida.

“Power Book ii: Ghost” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz (new series) — Mary J. Blige and Cliff “Method Man” Smith join some familiar faces from the original series.

“The Vow” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — Sarah confides to Mark about DOS, a secret women’s group involving “masters” and “slaves.