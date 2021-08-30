TV best bets with Michael Keaton, Billie Eilish, Marie Kondo, Rick James, ‘Cinderella’

This covers Monday, Aug. 30, through Sunday, Sept. 5.

MONDAY

“Reservation Dogs” 12:01 a.m. Hulu on FX — Cheese goes on a ride along with Big.

“Bachelor in Paradise” 8 p.m. ABC — Two new men arrive, promptly choosing a pair of lucky ladies to take on a hot and heavy double date and one coupled-up cutie contemplates if she’s ready to stop exploring other options.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The competition is taken to a new level when the chefs have to prove they are worthy of a legendary Black Jacket.

“Laetitia” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — After 18-year-old Laetitia’s (Sophie Breyer) family discovers her abandoned scooter, detectives launch an exhaustive search. While local repeat offender Tony Meilhon (Noam Morgensztern) quickly emerges as the prime suspect, he stonewalls the investigation, forcing the police to refocus their efforts on reconstructing Laetitia’s final moments. Back in 1995, the twins’ home life deteriorates

“The Ultimate Surfer” 10 p.m. ABC — The surfers roll out of bed for an early morning Beach Battle — The Barrel Roll.

TUESDAY

“Untold: Crime and Penalties " 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A misfit band of hockey players known as the Trashers takes orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss.

“Sparking Joy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Marie Kondo is back with a whole new series — and this time, she’s going further and tidying up an entire town.

“Lego Masters” 8 p.m. Fox — The sleeves come off when the teams are challenged to take the lamest Lego neighborhoods and create an action-packed dream house in a home renovation-inspired game of “Flip My Block!”

“Fantasy Island” 9 p.m. Fox — Percussionist Alma revisits her family’s past to understand why they disapprove of her career.

“Supergirl” 9 p.m. the CW — Kelly meets Joey, a young orphaned alien boy, who is acting out in foster care because he fears there is something wrong with his brother Orlando, who is incarcerated.

“Miracle Workers” 10:30 p.m. TBS — The wagon train attempts to cross the Blue Mountains, but Ezekiel worries their journey has been cursed by God.

WEDNESDAY

“Nine Perfect Strangers” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — Zoe’s birthday celebration reopens old wounds, even as the group begins to grow closer.

“Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — This unflinching series documents the 9/11 terrorist attacks, from al-Qaida’s roots in the 1980s to America’s forceful response, both at home and abroad.

“Master Chef” 8 p.m. Fox — Four legendary chefs grace the F kitchen for a one-of-a-kind Chef’s Table team challenge that pits boys against girls.

“$100,000 Pyramid” 9 p.m. ABC — Kathy Najimy vs. Kal Penn. Neil DeGrasse Tyson vs. Gilbert Gottfried.

“American Horror Story” 10 p.m. FX — A struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.

“Superstar” 10 p.m. ABC — A look at the late comic Richard Pryor.

THURSDAY

“A.P. Bio” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (fourth season debut) — A tornado puts the school on lockdown and Helen believes it’s coming specifically for her; the kids pass the time by writing fan fiction, “shipping” various combinations of faculty members; Mary, Stef and Michelle devise a plan to escape the school.

“Behind the Music” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — New Kids on the Block.

“Q-Force” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A handsome secret agent and his team of LGBTQ superspies embark on extraordinary adventures.

“CMA Summer Jam” 8 p.m. ABC — Artists include Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” 8 p.m. NBC — Terry, Jake and Charles visit the Boyle Family Farm. Amy and Rosa help out Capt. Holt.

“What We Do in the Shadows” 9 p.m. FX (third season debut) — Guillermo’s fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion.

FRIDAY

“Cinderella” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — A modern movie musical with a bold take on the classic fairytale starring Camila Cabello. Others in the film: Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver and James Corden.

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — With things turning around for Richmond, it’s time for everyone to work on their issues — like Ted’s discomfort, Nate’s confidence and Roy’s attention.

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — A cinematic concert experience with Billie Eilish.

“Dive Club” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — On the shores of Cape Mercy, a skillful group of teen divers investigate a series of secrets and signs after one of their own mysteriously goes missing.

“Money Heist: Part 5” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The first four parts have been enormously popular. This is supposed to be the fifth and final one.

“Worth” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In Washington, D.C., lawyer Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) battles cynicism, bureaucracy and politics to help the victims of 9/11.

“The J Team” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Follows a young girl named JoJo (JoJo Siwa) whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy.

“Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” 9 p.m. Showtime — An intimate yet propulsive look at Rick James, one of rock, funk and R&B’s most legendary and often underappreciated figures.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — Fallon remains hyper-focused on Fallon Unlimited, but realizes she needs some time with Liam.

WEEEKEND

“Cheer For Your Life” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Humiliated during initiation week, a high school cheerleader finds herself in grave danger after another girl on the squad turns up dead.

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Sunday Hallmark — Jess and David host visitors in town for the traditional Snallygaster hunt.

“Billions” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (fifth season fall debut) — Axe sends Wags to dig up dirt on Prince, discovering one of his weaknesses; a visit to Axe Cap puts Wendy and Tanner at odds; Chuck looks for alternative methods to save his father, but an old mistake threatens to sidetrack him.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT — Local law enforcement turn up the heat on the Codys, as further secrets threaten to destabilize the family.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Maggie’s mission team gets separated and hunted by the Reapers, and Carol, Rosita, Magna and Kelly attempt to catch horses for Alexandria. Judith, RJ, Hershel and Gracie cope with their parents going away.

“Heels” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz — After a house fire forces Jack and his family to move in with Carol and Ace, the two brothers put their differences aside and their heads together to generate a DWL promo to further grow the league’s fan base.