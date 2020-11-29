TV best bets with Mariah Carey, Selena, Jason Bateman, Bryan Cranston, Dolly Parton, ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

And the big documentary of the week? HBO tackles the infamous Heaven’s Gate cult on Thursday.

And amid the Christmas hoopla rises a trio of great singers with their own holiday specials: Carrie Underwood (HBO Max, Dec. 3), Mariah Carey (Apple TV+ Dec. 4) and Dolly Parton (CBS, Dec. 6).

This covers Monday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 6.

MONDAY

’“The Disney Holiday Singalong” 8 p.m. ABC — Singers include Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr. and Katy Perry.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — The Butlers discover Dave and Gemma actually enjoy couples therapy. Do they need it as well?

“All Rise” 9 p.m. CBS — Presiding over Luke’s cases forces Lola to acknowledge her own implicit biases and brings her into conflict with Judge Benner.

“CMA Country Christmas” 9 p.m. ABC — Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride, David Nail, Pentatonix, LeAnn Rimes, and Darius Rucker get into the Christmas spirit by performing holiday songs; Jennifer Nettles hosts.

“Filthy Rich” 9 p.m. Fox (series finale) — The Monreaux family finds out an explosive secret that threatens to tear them apart.

“His Dark Materials” 9 p.m. HBO — Lyra ignores the alethiometer, with dangerous consequences for her and Will.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Bull assists Chunk as he represents a convict from his law school’s legal aid clinic, a woman accused of killing a guard while trying to escape during a prison transport.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Dr. Shaun Murphy questions his decision to give the new residents autonomy when one of his intern’s misdiagnosis of a patient has dire consequences.

“Industry” 10 p.m. HBO — Harper’s workday spirals out of control after a wild birthday celebration with Robert, Yasmin and Greg.

TUESDAY

“Holiday Movies That Made Us” 3:01 Netflix (season one) — “Elf” and “Nightmare Before Christmas” are featured.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” 8 p.m. CBS — Burl Ives narrates this animated musical, first telecast in 1964. The Johnny Marks score includes “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “We’re a Couple of Misfits.”

“Big Sky” 10:01 a.m. ABC — Still on the search for the missing girls, Cassie grows more suspicious of Legarski after a threatening conversation between the two. Grace manages to make headway on the girls’ quest for freedom. Merilee pleads with Legarski to open up emotionally before it’s too late,

WEDNESDAY

“Alien Worlds” 3:01 a.m. (new series) Netflix — Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.

“Fierce″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A gifted young singer becomes an instant sensation on a popular talent show. But her real goal is earning the love of her father, a member of the jury.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Pop-Pop surprises the family with an ill-advised winter cruise to Canada.

“88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center” 8 p.m. NBC — Kelly Clarkson, Goo Goo Dolls, Earth, Wind & Fire, Brett Eldredge, Jimmy Fallon, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr., Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Dan + Shay, Gwen Stefani and Meghan Trainor.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Close Harris’ job is in jeopardy after joining a protest she strongly believes in, leading to tense discussions within the family.

“Seal Team” 9 p.m. CBS — Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spīn Ghar Mountain Range to capture Al-Hazred, the leader of a terrorist group and son of the terrorist leader that Jason took down early in his career and made him Bravo One.

“Baby God” 9 p.m. HBO — A look at the work of Dr. Quincy Fortier (1912-2006), a fertility specialist who started Women’s Hospital in Las Vegas in the 1960s, and the many women he guided to pregnancy through the use of his own sperm, often without their knowledge or consent.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Dre realizes he’s out of touch with his roots after Junior claims he’s turned into a “valley dad,” so he takes the family to his hometown of Compton.

“Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” 10 p.m. NBC — The special, featuring performances that were previously recorded at Radio City Music Hall, will also include appearances and holiday messages from Tony winners Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend, Josh Groban, Jenna Dewan, Carla Hall, and Padma Lakshmi.

“For Life” 10 p.m. ABC — At the urging of Spencer Richardson, Aaron defends a woman charged with holding hospital workers at gunpoint to secure lifesaving treatment for her son, Aaron.

THURSDAY

“Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The Fix-It Force makes a plan to hit every home as fast as they can, delivering Blunderberry Cakes before the town awakes to avoid a holiday disaster.

“The Flight Attendant” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (episodes 4 and 5) — After literally piecing together from Alex’s family home, Cassie follows the paper trail to a private jet service.

“Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” HBO Max (new limited series) — An intimate, four-part series that explores the infamous religious movement and the stranger-than-fiction circumstances that culminated in the biggest mass suicide to ever take place in the U.S.

“My Gift: A Christmas Special With Carrie Underwood” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Underwood is backed on her Christmas songs by a live orchestra and choir. John Legend will join her for a duet.

“Bugs Bunny’s 24-Carrot Holiday Special” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Duck the halls with Porky and Daffy as they travel to the North Pole on a mission to save Christmas.

“Station 19” 8 p.m. ABC — The future of Sullivan’s career hangs in the balance as his disciplinary hearing gets underway, and Ben, Dr. Richard Webber, Emmett Dixon and former Fire Chief Dixon are called to testify.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — When Mary takes a job as a church secretary, she finds herself becoming Pastor Jeff’s marriage counselor.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Owen faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — The SVU questions a group of college roommates when one of them goes missing during COVID-19 lockdown.

“Mom” 9:01 p.m. CBS —Bonnie and Adam offer relationship advice when they sense tension between Jill and Andy.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Katherine and Theo learn to adapt to their new life after Eddie’s accident.

FRIDAY

“Sound of Metal” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life are over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Guests include Ariana Grandé, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg.

“The Hardy Boys” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — This modern take on the classic Edward Stratemeyer books will star Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy.

“Big Mouth” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — This season of this award-winning animated series focuses on anxiety; the anxiety of growing up, of figuring out who you are, discovering yourself, accepting yourself.

“Mulan” 3:01 a.m. Disney+- — It’s now going to be included with a subscription.

“Selena: The Series” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Christian Serratos plays the late great Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena as she comes of age and realizes her dreams.

“MacGyver 8 p.m. CBS (fifth season debut) — Mac and the team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals to find a woman with vital information on Codex.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — CloseCousins from Houston, Texas, prove it’s go big or go home with their line of giant, inflatable holiday ornaments.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS (third season debut) — Magnum and Higgins’ new clients hire them to find their missing brother last seen on the island, leading to Higgins being shot and TC abducted when a secret case of revenge is revealed during the investigation.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS (11th season debut) — Amidst a shifting political climate, Frank goes head to head with City Council Speaker Regina Thomas over protests against police brutality.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Jason Bateman hosts.

“The Reagans” 8 p.m. Sunday Showtime (season finale) — Nancy’s behind-the-scenes machinations reveal her true influence and power: expertly balancing the act of a dutiful wife as Ronald’s health declines with her quest to shape the Reagan legacy. The Reagans’ tragic inaction in the face of the HIV-AIDS pandemic is assessed with Dr. Anthony Fauci weighing in.

“Power Book II: Ghost” 8 p.m. Sunday Showtime — The Tejadas’ run this. Which one got a seat at your holiday table?

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo (13th season debut) — Drew Sidora is the newest housewife as NeNe Leakes bows out again.

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” 8:30 p.m. Sunday CBS — Performing from an intimate, candlelit set, Dolly will bring both powerful, faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to the stage.

“Shameless” 9 p.m. Showtime (11th season debut) — The Gallaghers adjust to life during the pandemic: Frank fears the loss of the South Side to gentrification.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 9:30 p.m. CBS — The body of a murdered Navy reservist is found by thieves in the midst of a robbery, and NCIS must work with the burglars to find the killer.

“Your Honor” 10 p.m. Showtime (new series) — Bryan Cranston stars as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato, who is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit-and-run that embroils an organized crime family.