TV best bets with Jamie Foxx on Netflix, Kate Winslet on HBO, Michael Phelps on Peacock; John Stamos on Disney+

This covers Monday, April 13 through Sunday, April 19.

MONDAY

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC — The top 12 named.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — Battle rounds continue.

“The Neighborhood”8 p.m. CBS — Tina and Gemma get more than they bargained for in a revealing art class.

“Prey, Obey, Kill” 9 p.m. HBO — A gripping five-part documentary series, revisits a complex Swedish murder case from 2004 that gained global attention.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — The origin story of TAC is revealed through flashbacks when Bull tries to get a new trial for the wrongly convicted prisoner who inspired him to work in trial science 12 years earlier.

“Debris” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Bryan and Finola head to Maine to pursue an INFLUX lead, but discover a volatile situation where a young girl has lost her father to Debris.

TUESDAY

“My Love: Six Stories of True Love” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Six longtime couples in different parts of the world share their decades-long love in these tender portraits filmed over the course of one year.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — A case becomes personal for the staff when Conrad and Bell treat a pregnant woman who is carrying Jake’s future adopted child.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — When Karen asks to come over to his house for dinner, Dwayne panics — he’s been lying to her about being rich.

“Kenan” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Mika is determined to use the show’s annual “Wednesday’s Gal” wedding segment to generate desperately needed advertising revenue for the station.

“Big Sky” 9 p.m. ABC — Three months after Ronald’s escape, Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn’t coming up roses.

“Our Towns” 9 p.m. HBO — A documentary that paints a remarkable picture of America and how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the country.

“This is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Kevin visits Randall in Philadelphia.

“Prodigal Son” 9:01 p.m. Fox — Bright fears he and Ainsley’s secret is about to be exposed when world-famous Europol profiler Simon Hoxley shows up in New York.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — The club seeks retribution for a recent affront.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — It’s National HIV Testing Day and Max has offered free care to all HIV+ patients who come to New Amsterdam.

WEDNESDAY

“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A single dad and cosmetics brand owner (Jamie Foxx) figures out fatherhood on the fly when his strong-minded teen daughter moves in with him.

“Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (limited series) — A look at legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

“Why Did You Kill Me?” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The line between justice and revenge blurs when a devastated family uses social media to track down the people who killed 24-year-old Crystal Theobald.

“Kung Fu” 8 p.m. the CW — When adjusting to life back at home doesn’t go as planned, Nicky turns to Henry for help in her hunt for Zhilan.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — After realizing there may be trouble in lovers’ paradise for Erica and Geoff, Beverly involves herself in their relationship as well as Barry and Joanne’s to make sure everyone stays together.

“Home Economics” 8:30 p.m. ABC —The Hayworth family is invited to the wedding of longtime family friend Spags.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Dan encounters a surprise visitor who shares some unsolicited advice, leaving him feeling guilty.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Sophie is distraught after a disturbing encounter, and Gary calls in Maggie and Regina for support.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — Franklin fights for survival.

THURSDAY

“Made for Love” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (first season finale) — As Hazel meets Byron face-to-face to sign divorce papers, Herbert and Judiff scramble to prevent a potential disaster.

“Wahl Street” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — The six-episode documentary series offers fans a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg’s life.

“Younger” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (seventh season debut) — The first four episodes will be immediately binge-able, too, but viewers will have to tune in weekly on Thursdays to watch the remaining eight.

“Manifest” 8 p.m. NBC — While in active pursuit of murderous criminals, Michaela is sidelined by devastating news.

“Top Chef: Portland” 8 p.m. Bravo — The pressure is laid on the chefs in the Quickfire Challenge as they are tasked to make a layered dessert.

“Walker” 8 p.m. the CW — Walker and Captain James investigate a high stakes poker game where one of the players may have information on Emily’s killer.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Maya, Jack, Vic, Travis and Sullivan respond to a burn call at an ice rink. Meanwhile, a pregnant woman and her husband seek out the station for help.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — When the IRS accuses Sheldon of making a mistake, he’ll stop at nothing to prove them wrong.

“United States of Al” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Al becomes flustered when he goes to the DMV to take his driver’s license test and the female instructor is wearing shorts, something he is unaccustomed to seeing.

“Last Man Standing” 9 p.m. Fox — Mike and Vanessa help Mandy and Kyle with their estate planning, but are disappointed with whom they plan to appoint as Sarah’s legal guardian.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — A high-profile activist suspects her sister has been kidnapped by a hate group. Garland and Benson push for change with NYPD brass.

“Mom” 9 p.m. CBS — Bonnie struggles with her own self-worth after Tammy finds success.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC — Bell and Stabler take on two new faces to the task force, and investigate two seemingly unrelated crimes in hopes they’ll be connected back to their case.

“Rebel” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Blindsided and upset by Grady’s sudden change of heart, Rebel proceeds to help Cruz build their case against Stonemore.

FRDIAY

“The Year Earth Changed” 12:01 a.m. Disney TV+ — The documentary features never-before-seen footage shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, from whales communicating in new ways and a host of other unusual sightings.

“Big Shot” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — A famously temperamental, hard-nosed college basketball coach (John Stamos) is demoted to a girls’ high school team.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Disney+ — Alex shepherds Don’t Bother’s moms into a hockey competition.

“MacGyver” 8 p.m. CBS — Mac and Desi travel with Bozer to his childhood home when his aunt dies in a tragic accident.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Two chefs had to make a major pivot when the pandemic nearly derailed their business based on a perishable, rare ingredient.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — A psychic hires Magnum and Higgins to prevent a murder she claims to have foreseen.

“Van Helsing” 10 p.m. Syfy (fifth season debut) — After waking in the Dark Realm, Jack is sent through a portal with only the words “Kill The Dark One” to guide her.

WEEKEND

“Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” 3:01 a.m. Saturday Discovery+ (new series) — The trio of Atlantans are back to explore more haunted spots.

“Biography: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin” 8 p.m. Sunday A&E — The film traces the story of the man who became WWE’s biggest star in the 90s.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The top 12 sing Oscar-nominated songs.

“Academy of Country Music Awards” 8 p.m. CBS — Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will be the hosts for the show.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Bravo — Kenya tries to salvage her marriage with Marc Daly via therapy.

“The Nevers: Touched” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The city reels from Maladie’s opera debut as Mundi takes a personal stake in tracking her down, and Amalia launches an investigation of her own.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — Zoey gets more than she bargained for when she tries to help Emily with a problem.

“Mare of Easttown” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO (new series) — Det. Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) shoulders her chief’s directive to revive an unsolved missing person’s case amid increased community pressure.

“Good Girls” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — The women take matters into their own hands. Beth meets Rio’s boss, who is not what she expected.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Officer Nolan offers to guard Professor Fiona Ryan’s house at night after she gets several mysterious notes.