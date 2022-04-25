TV best bets with ‘Grace and Frankie,’ ‘Ozark,’ Andrew Garfield, Elisabeth Moss, ‘The Godfather’

HBO on Wednesday explores “The Survivor,” the real-life story of a boxer Harry Haft (Ben Foster) who had to fight at the pleasure of a Nazi officer to survive during World War II. Magnussen, who now lives in Atlanta, plays the Nazi.

Peacock digs into polygamist Warren Jeffs in “Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeffs” Tuesday. The documentary explores how during the 1990s Jeffs became a force within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was subsequently arrested and convicted following accusations of assault, rape and child abuse.

Paramount+ Thursday releases a behind-the-scenes scripted look at the making of “The Godfather” in “The Offer” starring Miles Teller. The story is based on the iconic movie’s producer Albert S. Ruddy’s recollections. Naturally, all three original “Godfather” films are readily available on Paramount+.

FX also wraps its well-regarded comedy series about a single mom, “Better Things,” Monday after five seasons. Bravo, in the meantime, brings back Sunday the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

This covers Monday, April 25, through Sunday, May 1.

MONDAY

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC — The top 11 perform the judges’ choice.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The members of the 118 race to the rescue of a social media influencer when she has an accident in a sauna.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 9 p.m. Fox — Owen and the 126 race to emergencies at a fast food drive-thru, a high school wrestling match and a case of road rage — all with one common element tying them together.

“We Own This City” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — Momodu Gondo finds himself in an interrogation; a detective in a nearby county traces a string of overdoses to Baltimore. Jon Bernthal stars.

“Better Call Saul” 9 p.m. AMC — The show episode title is “Rock and Hard Place.”

“Better Things” 10 p.m. FX (series finale) — Episode description simply says: Sam and their village.

TUESDAY

“The Girl From Plainville” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — The defense hopes the testimony of Dr. Breggin will clinch Michelle’s acquittal.

“David Spade: Nothing Personal” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Spade riffs on topics such as the humiliations of doctor visits, lemur season in paradise and falling for clickbait.

“Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeffs” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — An eye-opening docuseries that tells the story of polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs through the lens of his favorite wife Naomi Jess.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — Conrad and Cade work with a Medicare patient who sheds some light on the inner workings of the prescription fraud situation.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — Ata and Rocky’s marriage hits a rough patch.

“This is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — The night before Kate’s wedding, Kevin’s love life takes an unexpected turn.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 pm. ABC — Cynthia Erivo, Donald Faison and Iliza Shlesinger make up the celebrity panel.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — In order for Santo Padre to get back in the drug trade, EZ must carry out a favor.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 p.m. NBC — The New Amsterdam team continues to deal with the consequences of their big night out.

WEDNESDAY

“Bullsh*t The Game Show” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Contestants strive to correctly answer difficult trivia questions. And when they can’t, they simply move on to plan B: lying through their teeth. Howie Mandel hosts.

“The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Explores the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe through previously unheard interviews with her.

“365 Days: This Day″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Laura and Massimo are back and stronger than ever. However, Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura’s heart complicate the lovers’ lives

“Silverton Siege” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After a failed sabotage mission, a trio of anti-apartheid freedom fighters ends up in a tense bank hostage situation. Based on a true story.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — While Tori is still not fully trusted by the bulk of the remaining competitors, her two immunity wins have kept her in the hunt.

“The Survivor” 8 p.m. HBO — This film has absolutely nothing to do with the CBS reality show just referenced. After being sent to Auschwitz, Harry Haft is forced to participate in a gladiatorial boxing spectacle along with his fellow prisoners.

“Good Sam” 10 p.m. CBS — As Sam, Griff and Vivian face the fallout from Griff’s bombshell confession to the hospital board, the surgical team preps for a rare high-profile surgery that could take Sam’s career to the next level.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Gary hits multiple roadblocks while trying to meet an important deadline.

THURSDAY

“Under the Banner of Heaven” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Detectives Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) and Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham) investigate the brutal, sinister murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in Utah’s typically serene Salt Lake Valley in 1984.

“The Flight Attendant” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — The title of the third episode is “Reykjavik Ice Sculpture Festival.”

“Made For Love” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season debut) — Hazel returns to the Hub and her tech billionaire husband Byron Gogol because he promised to treat her dad’s cancer.

“The Offer” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new series) — Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences of making “The Godfather” in scripted form.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — Bernard and Cosgrove are confronted with a plethora of suspects in the shooting of a headmaster at an elite private school.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon Cooper skips four grades at school for his genius. However, he struggles to fit in with his family in Texas.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Garland asks Benson to reopen a missing persons case he worked as a rookie officer; a victim in one of Carisi’s recent cases is arrested.

“How We Roll” 9:01 p.m. CBS — Tom worries about his mom’s safety after she gets stuck in a laundry basket.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — The official episode description: White people watching this be like ... Pain

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — When Bull is sidelined with a back injury, Chunk and Marissa are forced to go to court without him to defend Kyla.

FRIDAY

“Crush” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Forced to join the high school track team, a teenager pursues her longtime crush.

“Pachinko” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — Sunja learns that Isak has been arrested and searches for him with the aid of her young son. Solomon makes a fateful decision.

“Shining Girls” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss) is a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault.

“Grace and Frankie” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (series finale) — This comedy series finishes part two of season seven. Its 94 episodes is the most of any Netflix series to date.

“Ozark” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (series finale) — Will Ruth wreak revenge on Javi and where does this leave Marty and Wendy?

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — Red questions the whereabouts of a former associate.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — A disoriented man hires Magnum and Higgins to investigate a crime he doesn’t remember after he woke up on the beach covered in blood.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — When Erin is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison after serving 12 years, she enlists Anthony and Danny to investigate her office’s role in his sentencing.

WEEKEND

“Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America” 3:01 a.m. Sunday Fox Nation (new series) — This series will take viewers on an inside look at eight key battles that left an indelible mark on this nation, spanning the American Revolution, the Texas Revolution, the Civil War and the American Indian Wars.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Annual Disney night.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo (14th season debut) — Sheree Whitfield returns and Marlo Hampton gets promoted to full-time status.

“I Love That For You” 8:30 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new series) — A woman overcomes childhood leukemia to achieve her dream of becoming an on-air host at a home shopping network. Molly Shannon stars.

“The First Lady” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Eleanor, Betty and Michelle advocate for their own issues as first lady.

“Ridley Road” 9 p.m. Sunday GPB (new series) — London in the ‘60s is a hive of antisemitism, as Vivien learns when she arrives in search of Jack.

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN (second season debut) — Tucci visits the Veneto, once the center of a world-trading empire and home to the “Floating City,” Venice.

“Outlander” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz (sixth season finale) — Richard Brown and his Committee of Safety arrive to arrest Claire for murder; however, due to the rising political tensions in the colonies, Brown’s plan to find a judge for a trial does not go as expected.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty " 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — As the playoffs approach, Buss seeks West’s help with a fateful decision. Kareem gives Haywood an ultimatum.

“Barry” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — Barry learns the extent of Gene’s storied Hollywood history.

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — After the shocking discovery that the Mission is far more complex and dangerous than he believed, and the only human who can guide him abandons him to protect her family and her sanity, Faraday must go it alone.

“Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” 10 p.m. Sunday E! (new series) — Nikki navigates friends, family and romance as a homegrown local celebrity.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — The team, alongside the LA division of the FBI, are in a race to stop bombs that have been scattered throughout the city by a suspected terrorist; the joint task force is suspicious of the CIA’s involvement in the situation.