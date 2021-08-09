TV best bets with ‘Fantasy Island’ reboot, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Heels,’ Busta Rhymes, Whitney Houston

BET+ has another series shot in Atlanta called “Ms. Pat,” based on the life of the comic Patricia Williams, who grew up in Atlanta. It debuts Aug. 12. And being on a streaming service, the series has the freedom to feature no shortage of curse words.

Another show shot in Atlanta, “DC’s Stargirl,” returns with a second season Tuesday.

Over on CNBC, Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary of “Shark Tank” fame Wednesday debuts his own show “Money Court,” which is like a judge show focused on business and financial issues.

The most intriguing show on Netflix this week is the Friday launch of “Brand New Cherry Flavor.” A woman in the 1990s comes to Los Angeles set on directing her first movie but trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back. To wreak revenge, she gets a witch to place a hex on the man and things go sideways with zombies, hitmen and supernatural kittens.

Netflix also has “Malice in the Palace” Tuesday, a documentary recounting the massive brawl in 2004 between NBA players vs. the fans.

This covers Monday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 15.

MONDAY

“Reservation Dogs” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu (new series) — A half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC (17th season finale) — Katie has to pick between Blake and Justin.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The chefs’ spelling and cooking skills are put to the test in a game of Spells Kitchen, during which one team struggles to work together on its dish.

“Roswell, New Mexico” 8 p.m. the CW — Liz confronts Max. Maria is desperate to figure out the mystery of her vision and Isobel is learning more about her abilities.

TUESDAY

“Untold: Malice in the Palace” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Key figures from an infamous 2004 incident between players and fans at an NBA game in Michigan discuss the fight, its fallout and its lasting legacy.

“Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Phil Wang explores race, romance, politics and his mixed British-Malaysian heritage in this special filmed at the London Palladium.

“DC’s Stargirl” 8 p.m. the CW (second season debut) — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork.

“Wild-n-Out” 8 p.m. VH1 (16th season debut) — Fat Joe guests.

“David Makes Man″ 9 p.m. OWN — David goes to his therapist, determined to have a conversation about his job. Dr. Halloway pushes him to confront his past.

“Fantasy Island” 9 p.m. Fox (new series) — A revival of the 1970s series where any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected.

“The Profit” 10 p.m. CNBC (eighth season debut) — Marcus faces his biggest challenge to date when he visits a family business in Utah with a buzz-worthy product that is drowning in debt.

“Motherland: Fort Salem” 10 p.m. Freeform —Tally leads the unit on a mind-bending mission to find Nicte Batan, but is the unit strong enough to withstand Nicte’s defenses?

“Miracle Workers” 10:30 p.m. TBS — The wagon train meets a religious group being led West by a holy prophet.

WEDNESDAY

“Bake Squad” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day.

“Misha and the Wolves” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A woman’s dramatic memoir of surviving the Holocaust takes the world by storm, until a falling-out causes her publisher to investigate the veracity of her claims.

“What If...?” 8 p.m. Disney+ (new series) — This show flips the script on the Marvel Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways.

“America’s Got Talent” 8 p.m. NBC — Olympics are over and “AGT” resumes with the quarterfinals.

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — The pioneering king of the food truck revolution, Roy Choi, tasks the home cooks with making a street-food dish worthy of a Michelin-star restaurant.

“$100,000 Pyramid” 9 p.m. ABC — Actor Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist”) and actress Elizabeth Marvel (“House of Cards”) followed by Joe Tessitore (ABC’s “Holey Moley”) and former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber.

“Family Game Fight!” 9:01 p.m. NBC (new series) — Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are “adopted” into a family to compete in fun-filled games.

“Cribs” 9:30 p.m. MTV (19th season debut) — Big Sean invites us into his one of a kind, zen’d out Los Angeles mansion.

“Money Court” 10 p.m. CNBC (new series) — Kevin O’Leary of “Shark Tank” fame helms a show where he helps people with their business financial conflicts.

“Superstar” 10 p.m. ABC (new series) — Featuring new interviews with those who knew Whitney Houston, including musicians Brandy, Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans and Darlene Love.

THURSDAY

“American Horror Stories” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu — A family goes on a camping trip unaware of what is lurking in the woods.

“Homeroom” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Oakland High School’s class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year as anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic.

“Behind the Music” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — A look at Busta Rhymes.

“Ex-Rated” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Andy Cohen explores the growing trend of adult singles who send standardized “exit surveys” to all of their previous romantic partners — from long-term relationships to casual hook-ups — to learn why their relationships never materialized or simply didn’t last.

“The Hype” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — A competition series set in the colliding worlds of streetwear, business and culture where fashion visionaries must elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination while remaining authentic to their style.

“The Ms. Pat Show” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (new series) — The story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom (Ms. Pat), whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta. To much reserve, she now finds herself in conservative middle America alongside her well-intentioned husband.

“Gossip Girl” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — When Obie’s (Eli Brown) mother comes to town, Zoya (Whitney Peak) begins to question his nature — and nurture.

“Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon.

“Titans” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (third season debut) — This season features the introduction of several classic characters like Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch), Scarecrow (Vincent Kartheiser), Blackfire (Damaris Lewis) and Red Hood (Curran Walters)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” 8 p.m. NBC (eighth season debut) — Amy returns from maternity leave. Jake and Rosa work a difficult case.

“Walker” 8 p.m. the CW (first season finale) — Walker’s world is shattered after receiving shocking news that changes everything.

“Chrisley Knows Best” 9 p.m. USA (ninth season debut) — Chase gets competitive with his taller little brother. Chloe paints Todd as the Botox Monster.

FRIDAY

“Coda” 12:01 a.m. AppleTV+ — Ruby is the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing.

“Modern Love” Amazon (season two debut) — More love stories such as a widowed doctor (Minnie Driver) who can’t let go of her first husband or his car, a middle-school girl (Lulu Wilson) wrestling with sexual awakening, a soldier (Garrett Hedlund) who returns from Afghanistan to face the breakup of his marriage, a young woman in Brooklyn (Dominique Fishback) who gets “friend-zoned” by the guy (Isaac Cole Powell) she adores and a divorced couple (Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo) who may find their way back to each other.

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — It’s Christmas in Richmond. Rebecca enlists Ted for a secret mission, Roy and Keeley search for a miracle, and the Higginses open up their home.

“Schmigadoon!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — With the election looming, Mildred relentlessly ramps up her campaign. Josh and Melissa face their true feelings for each other.

“Brand New Cherry Flavor” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — An aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of 1990 Los Angeles embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge.

“Gone For Good” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Ten years ago, he lost two loved ones. When his fiancée disappears, he must uncover buried secrets — or lose everything.

“Spin” 8 p.m. Disney — Rhea, an Indian American teen, discovers her true passion for creating and producing beat-driven music that blends the textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — Dominique is disappointed in the sales for her new business and Jeff advises her to remain patient, but Dom has other plans.

WEEKEND

“The Virgin Sinners” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Seven schoolgirls, part of a clique dubbed The Sins, become the lethal target of an unknown killer after a harmless prank goes horribly wrong.

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Comedian Deon Cole takes on actress Tisha Campbell in a funny faceoff when they compete to win money for their respective charities.

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Hallmark (fifth season debut) — Bree returns home from London and receives a job offer that would reunite her with her nemesis from high school.

“Johnson” 8 p.m. Sunday Bounce — Greg voluntarily decides to attend an anger management class.

“History of the Sitcom” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — A focus on the concept of “the fish out of water.”

“Animal Kingdom” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT — Tensions rise as Deran, J, and Craig do a job that risks everything the family has. Pope goes to the desert trying to outrun his grief.

“Heels” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz (new series) — A small Georgia wrestling league struggles to be relevant. Stephen Amell stars.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (first season finale) — Rachel shares some harsh truths with Shane and confides in Belinda, who’s reeling from bad news of her own.