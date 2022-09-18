TV best bets with fall broadcast debuts, Norman Lear, Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson, Sidney Poitier

ABC is also celebrating Norman Lear on Wednesday. The legendary creator of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” turned 100 in July.

On basic cable, FX’s “Atlanta” is back Thursday for its final season.

In the streaming world, Hulu Tuesday has created a meta show about rebooting an old sitcom literally dubbed “Reboot” starring Michael Keegan-Key, Judy Greer, Paul Resider, Rachel Bloom and Johnny Knoxville.

Disney+’s latest “Star Wars” spinoff is called “Andor,” out Wednesday.

Apple TV+ releases a documentary on groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier Friday called “Sidney.”

Peacock Wednesday plays with both time travel and rom-com tropes in the film “Meet Cute” starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson. It also comes out with the streaming debut of “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” on Friday.

Netflix on Friday has the new Tyler Perry film “A Jazzmans’ Blues,” which is Perry’s first historical fiction, a screenplay he wrote 27 years ago that he was finally able to turn into a movie. The streaming service also releases a big action thriller that day. “Lou” stars Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett.

This covers Monday, Sept. 19 through Sept. 25.

MONDAY

“Best in Dough” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier: the universal love of pizza. “Best In Dough” brings together pizza-obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for a cash prize.

“The Journey of India” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ (new series) — As India completes 75 years of being a nation, preserving precious traditions while hurtling towards modernity, a set of six films will celebrate the diversity she offers to the world - from faith and spirituality to action packed cinema, from progress in sustainability to intricate craftsmanship, from iconic cuisine to a rapidly growing industry.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox (sixth season debut) — When a blimp suffers mechanical failure and its engine catches fire, Athena and the 118 must rescue victims both inside and outside a packed sports stadium.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ (31st season debut) — This long-time reality competition show leaves ABC for Disney+. Cheryl Ladd, Sam Champion, Wayne Brady and Teresa Giudice.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. (fifth season debut) — When Dave decides to disconnect the Johnson home from the grid, he inadvertently causes a community-wide power outage, much to Calvin’s frustration.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC (22nd season debut) — The newest coach is Camila Cabello.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS (20th season debut) — Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole)is still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo), so the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name.

“Kevin Can F*** Himself” 9 p.m. AMC — During a citywide blackout, Allison and Patty head to city hall to find Gertrude’s death certificate; the rest of the gang camps out in Bev’s; someone steals Kevin’s generator, and he’s going to solve the case.

“The Cleaning Lady” 9:01 a.m. Fox — Thony desperately tries to find her son, Luca, after he was kidnapped by his father Marco.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC (new series) — A new team assembles to restart the Quantum Leap project. Lead physicist Ben Song takes an unauthorized leap into 1985 as the team scrambles to figure out what happened and how to get him back.

TUESDAY

“The Patient” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Sam reaches out to a woman from his past. Trials loom for Dr. Strauss, Sam, and Elias.

“Reboot” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — A hack sitcom gets “rebooted” and we go behind the scenes. Stars include Paul Reiser, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Rachel Bloom and Johnny Knoxville.

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC (19th season finale) — Will either woman get an engagement?

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS (fifth season debut) — The team pivots when their sting operation to secure a massive bomb from an illegal broker leads them to discover that the device is already in the wrong hands.

“This is Joan Collins” 8 p.m. TCM — Joan narrates her seven rollercoaster decades in showbiz.

“The Resident””8 p.m. Fox (sixth season debut) — When Padma’s pregnancy takes a dangerous turn, the doctors come together to find a solution and turn to Ian to perform a miracle.

“FBI: International” 9 p.m. CBS (second season debut) — When a family of four from New York is found dead in a Georgia motel room, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a connection between the victims and the sale of illegal firearms.

“Monarch” 9:02 p.m. Fox — The Romans rally together after tragedy strikes.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC (fifth season debut) — Bloom, Iggy and Reynolds rally around Max as he deals with the fallout from Helen’s decision.

WEDNESDAY

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Pregnant widow Serena tries to restore her status.

“Reservation Dogs” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu — With a letter from Daniel, Willie Jack seeks guidance from the past.

“Tell Me Lies” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Lucy and Stephen go home for winter break and deal with family tension.

“Andor” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — This series explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.

“Meet Cute” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seem to meet like any good rom-com except Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again.

“The Real Bling Ring” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (limited series) — A group of LA teenagers arrested in 2009 for stealing from celebrity homes inspired a media frenzy and a movie. Now, two of them tell their stories.

“Shadowland” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Inspired by reporting in The Atlantic magazine, award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger sends documentary teams across America to embed with subjects who have rejected mainstream narratives.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS — Brittany, an Atlanta native, is in the top four but has almost no chance of winning.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC (eighth season debut) — In the aftermath of Will’s apartment fire, Crockett, Ethan and Archer work together to try and save the survivors.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC (fifth season debut) — In an effort to save money, newlyweds Darlene and Ben, and Jackie and Neville head off on their joint honeymoon, where their cost-saving measures contribute to a tension-filled getaway.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox (eighth season debut) — TV’s favorite guessing game returns with 22 new singers and an all-new twist: each week only one secret singer will move on as King or Queen while the rest will be unmasked!

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS (43rd season debut) — One winning tribe will earn supplies at the opening challenge while the remaining tribes must choose between a mental or physical challenge to earn their camp essentials.

“The Goldbergs’ 8:30 p.m. ABC (10th season debut) — Jeff Garlin’s patriarch Murray is now dead.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC (second season debut) — The teachers are back at Willard R. Abbott Public School for development week, a time to prepare for the upcoming year before the students’ first day of school.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC (11th season debut) — Kidd and Severide’s honeymoon is interrupted by a dangerous person from their past.

“Escape from Kabul” 9 p.m. HBO — A look at 18 monumental days in August 2021, from the U.S. withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan through the subsequent evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghan citizens from Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the city.

“Lego Masters” 9:02 p.m. Fox (third season debut) — Twelve talented duos are introduced and tasked with a space-themed challenge.

“Home Economics” 9:30 p.m. ABC (third season debut) — Tom finds out that Connor is his new boss, which threatens to ruin Marina’s perfectly planned trip to the Happiest Place on Earth - Disneyland Resort in California - on the season three premiere.

“The Amazing Race” 9:59 p.m. CBS (34th season debut) — The 12 teams include “Big Brother” alums and an NFL coach, plus newlyweds from metro Atlanta.

THURSDAY

“The Kardashians” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (second season debut) — Yep, the Kardashians are back, whether you want them or not.

“The Hype” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Competing for a career-changing Co-Sign and $150,000, up-and-coming streetwear visionaries elevate their cutting-edge designs and entrepreneurial hustle to prove their brand is the future of fashion - and worthy of the hype.

“The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Sharing her journey from child to teen activist, Georgie Stone looks back at her life and historic fight for transgender rights.

“Thai Cave Rescue” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (limited series) — A Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach are trapped within Tham Luang Cave, prompting a global rescue effort.

“Law & Order; Organized Crime” 8 p.m. NBC (third season debut) — A young girl is shot and Cosgrove teams with Det. Jalen Shaw to track down her killer. This is part of an epic crossover event with two other “Law & Order” series in one night.

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” 9 p.m. ABC — Guests celebrating Lear’s career include Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer.

“Law & Order; SVU” 9 p.m. NBC (24th season debut) — Benson and Stabler assist with the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” crew and realize it’s more than a typical homicide.

“Alone: Frozen” 9 p.m. History — The landscape presents unique challenges and new opportunities as the participants try to maintain their weight; one participant’s milestone celebration reminds them how far they have to go, while another tries to move forward after a major setback.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX (fourth season debut) — The final season begins.

“Law & Order” 10 p.m. NBC (22nd season debut) — McCoy and Price seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the case.

FRIDAY

“Sidney” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A portrait of the life and legacy of actor Sidney Poitier.

“Horsepower” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (limited series) — Horsepower is a compelling four-part documentary series that provides hitherto unseen access and insight to the world of horse racing

“Bad Sisters” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — John Paul suspects foul play as he pieces together what happened. Thomas and Matt reconnect.

“See” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ —A standoff at the House of Enlightenment gives way to a bloody siege between Baba’s party and Tormada’s soldiers.

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Amazon — No info has been released yet on the fifth episode.

“The Girls at the Back” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Five women in their 30s, friends since their school days, go on their annual getaway. But this year, one of them has just been diagnosed with cancer.

“A Jazzman’s Blues” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies in the deep South. Written and directed by Tyler Perry.

“Lou” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A mysterious loner living a quiet life with her dog battles the elements and her own dark past when a neighbor’s little girl is kidnapped during a storm. Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett star.

“On the Come Up” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Sixteen-year-old Bri wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. Facing controversies and with an eviction notice staring down her family, Bri doesn’t just want to make it, she has to make it.

“Minions: The RIse of Gru” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (streaming debut) — An 11-year-old Gru plans to become a supervillain with the help of his Minions, which leads to a showdown with a malevolent team.

“Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season debut) — The one show left from CNN+ that made it to HBO Max.

“Capitol One College Bowl” 8 p.m. NBC — UC Santa Barbara competes against Morehouse.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC (14th season debut) — A one-night only live event.

WEEKEND

“Finding Happy” 8 p.m. Saturday Bounce TV (new series) — A dramedy following the Black female experience through the unfulfilled life of Yaz Carter, beginning with her unhappy 36th birthday. The 10-episode debut season features Yaz’s loving-but-complicated family, her stagnant career in the evolving landscape of radio, and a merry-go-round of unrequited love while dating in the love desert of Atlanta.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — The winner of $750,000 gets crowned after nearly three months in the house.

“Celebrity Jeopardy” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC (new primetime series) — Simu Lu, Ego Nwodim and Andy Richter.

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Sunday Hallmark — Kevin learns something new while David questions what he thought was true; Bree finds out that she and Luke share a birthday; Kevin discovers the gender of the baby; David confronts his father.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — The husbands join the stage to share their perspective and weigh-in on the drama.

“The Simpsons” 8 p.m. Sunday Fox (34th season debut) — After Homer humiliates himself in a town meeting, he looks for acceptance in an internet group hunting for a missing tortoise but finds something much more sinister.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 9 p.m. Sunday ABC — Amanda Seales, Snoop Dogg and Mark Duplass.

“Family Guy” 9:30 p.m. Sunday Fox (21st season debut) — Retells three Oscar-winning stories: “Silence of the Lambs,” “American Beauty” and “Forrest Gump,”

“American Gigolo” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Julian tries to interpret a dead woman’s message as Colin finds himself on the run from his father’s violent associates.

“House of the Dragon” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — HBO is not releasing advance info on any new episode.

“City on a Hill” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (third season finale) — As Decourcy prepares to take Sinclair Dryden to trial, despite pushback from the Suffolk County DA, Jackie tracks down a key witness.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC (fifth season debut) — Officer John Nolan’s is once again face-to-face with serial killer Rosalind, and she wants him to know she’s not done with him yet.