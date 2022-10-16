TV best bets with Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor, Kelly Washington, Charlize Theron, Amy Schumer

For those into documentaries, HBO has a biopic on Oscar-winning director Dustin Lance Black, “Mama’s Boy,” Tuesday and a look at Joe Biden’s first year as president in “Year One: A Political Odyssey” Wednesday. Peacock focuses on the life of Rosa Parks on Wednesday while Hulu on Saturday explores Black women through the lens of their hair in “Hair Tales” with women such as Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin.

This covers Monday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 23.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — Athena investigates when the same house is hit with two home invasion 9-1-1 calls within hours of each other.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ — Theme: your memorable year.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Dave is up for a promotion at work, Calvin tries to help him negotiate a raise from his penny-pinching new boss, Gregory.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — Agent Parker steps up to protect Director Vance after a terrifying home invasion.

“The Cleaning Lady” 9:01 a.m. Fox — Arman and Nadia attempt to take control of their drug-selling venture when they realize Thony’s ethical methods aren’t making them enough money.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — The team treats a famous marriage counselor after she injures her ankle from falling, but when she offers relationship advice to them, Dr. Morgan Reznick quickly spots that their patient might be experiencing something far more serious.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — Ben is transported back to 1898 and the rustic, frontier town of Salvation, where he must take on a deadly outlaw.

TUESDAY

“The Patient” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Dr. Strauss leaves nothing unsaid. Sam gives it another shot with Mary. An idea sparks for Sam, and everything seems to click together.

“Reboot” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Hannah and Gordon try to manage Bree’s ego in the writers’ room.

“Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Life From Los Angeles” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — He talks about growing up in the Los Angeles region, a recent attempt at extortion towards him and where he holds the record for receiving the highest fine on stage.

“Somebody Feed Phil” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (sixth season debut) — Phil Rosenthal visits Philadelphia, Croatia, Austin, Chile and Nashville.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ (special night) — Theme: prom night.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — When a wealthy accountant is gunned down for secretly testifying against a notorious drug lord, the team’s investigation leads Tiffany to ask for help from a friend who was formerly with the NYPD and is related to the dangerous crime boss.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — Battles continue.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — A college professor comes into the ER and Conrad realizes it’s a former patient of his from when he was an intern .

“FBI: International” 9 p.m. CBS — The Fly Team searches Bucharest for a Romanian surrogate who goes missing shortly before carrying the biological child of an American couple to term.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC — When a fog falls over the Clearing, Eve leads a defense against a group of invaders, only to encounter a threat more dangerous than they’ve faced before.

“Mama’s Boy” 9 p.m. HBO — Centers around the upbringing of Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.

“Monarch” 9:02 p.m. Fox — The Romans await the news of the Country Music Legacy Awards nominations; Nicky and Luke meet with district attorney “Uncle” Tripp DeWitt.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — Max endeavors to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe.

“The Rookie: Feds” 10 p.m. ABC — When the team splits up to question a suspect’s father, Simone and Laura discover critical information on how their abusive relationship is connected to the crimes.

WEDNESDAY

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — June and Serena find themselves in a desperate situation.

“Love is Blind” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) — The potential couples this season are all based out of Dallas.

“The School for Good and Evil” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between good and evil. Stars include Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

“The Stranger” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Mark (Joel Edgerton), an undercover cop, forms an intense, intimate relationship with Henry, a murder suspect, in an attempt to earn his trust and get a confession, risking both of their lives in the process.

“Notre-Dame” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this drama series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians.

“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Using video footage and exclusive audio of Parks, plus interviews with activists, celebrities and Parks’ own family, the film aims to reveal the intent behind her activism, her radical politics and the extent of her courage.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — The effects of the supply chain shortages continue to impact the emergency department when Vanessa’s drug dealer reappears.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Problems arise on Beverly Rose’s first day of kindergarten, and Becky and Darlene have a disagreement that leads to further turmoil. Elsewhere, Harris advises an unusual solution for Dan’s back pain.

“King Tut 100th Anniversary Special” 8 p.m. Discovery — The tomb was discovered to great fanfare in 1922.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox — Andrew Lloyd Webber night. (The rain-delayed Braves game last week forced the show to push episodes back a week.)

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — Two castaways get caught by another tribemate while opening a Beware Advantage.

“The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. ABC — With her due date approaching, Erica is over the exhausting pregnancy and demands a “babymoon.”

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — Janine is thrilled to help introduce a new beverage to the cafeteria, but it ends up causing unexpected consequences for the students, teachers and school plumbing system.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house. Kidd and Severide help a young girl after she gets kicked out of her home.

“Chucky” 9 p.m. Syfy, USA — Jake proposes brainwashing the captured Chucky and turning him into an ally.

“Year One: A Political Odyssey” 9 pm. HBO — A look at Joe Biden’s turbulent first year in office.

“Lego Masters” 9:02 p.m. Fox — The builders make their childhood dreams come true by building an imaginative treehouse with their younger selves in mind.

“Home Economics” 9:30 p.m. ABC — With the press tour for Tom’s book in full swing, Connor and Marina accompany him to promote his book in New York on one of Americas top daytime talk shows.

“The Amazing Race” 9:59 p.m. CBS — For the first time, teams travel to the Kingdom of Jordan.

“American Horror Story” 10 p.m. FX (11th season debut) — Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.

THURSDAY

“A Friend of the Family” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — In Jackson Hole, Jan finds herself overwhelmed by the demands of the mission.

“The Good Fight” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — The firm learns major funds are being held by the government due to Russian sanctions, which ultimately leads to a discovery of the FBI’s interest in the firm.

“The Fastest Woman on Earth” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Chronicles the extraordinary life of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs.

“Inside Amy Schumer” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (fifth season debut) — The sketch show returns after a six-year hiatus and proving how the world has changed, it’s now on a streamer that didn’t exist in 2016.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The contestants are introduced to the HK Water Park and are to launch themselves down a giant slip ‘n’ slide into a pool of ingredients.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside an electric car.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon makes a terrifying mathematical discovery while tutoring Billy.

“Ghosts” 8:31 p.m. CBS — Sasappis convinces Sam and Jay to try and save an old tree on the Woodstone property that the neighbors want to cut down.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Bailey recruits the interns to create a series of social media videos informing teens about sexual health.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — Official show description: Libra men are the WORST. How you a air sign and ain’t got a passport? Ain’t nobody trynna go on vacation in the woods with bugs.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — When three masked assailants invade a home and murder an entire family, including a pregnant woman, the CSIs are called to the scene to investigate.

“Alaska Daily” 10 p.m. ABC — Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria’s case and connect with the local police chief, which proves to be more challenging than expected.

FRIDAY

“Raymond & Ray” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Follows half-brothers Raymond (Ewan McGregor) and Ray (Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.

“Matriarch” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Afflicted with a mysterious disease after surviving an overdose, a woman returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons.

“Shantaram” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Lin finds his priorities pulled in two directions: the people of Sagar Wada and Khader’s underground network.

“The Peripheral” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — Set in the future when technology has subtly altered society, a woman (Chloë Grace Moretz) discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality as well as a dark future of her own.

“28 Days Haunted” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America’s most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“From Scratch” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new limited series) — In this sweeping romance, an American woman (Zoe Saldana) loves and loses a Sicilian man she meets in Italy. Based on Tembi Locke’s best-selling memoir.

“Descendant” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Follows descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States, as they reclaim their story.

“Capital One College Bowl” 8 p.m. NBC — Georgia vs. Syracuse for a spot in the semifinals.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Emma Grede, the CEO and co-founder of fashion juggernaut Good American, founding partner of SKIMS and co-founder of Safely, returns to the Tank.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — When the crew responds to a call in a remote forest, they come under fire by an outlaw protecting illegal marijuana crops.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Danny and Baez investigate after a vicious attack leaves their mutual friend, Maggie Gibson (Callie Thorne), hospitalized.

WEEKEND

“The Hair Tales” 12;01 a.m. Saturday Hulu (new series) — The stories shared in the series offer an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and, ultimately, Black women’s identity, beauty, cultural and social contributions and humanity.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Semifinals with Aisha Tyler, John Michael Higgins and Matt Rogers.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — A local motorcycle club seeks McCall and the team’s help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted.

“American Gigolo” 9 pm. Sunday Showtime — Julian searches for answers; Sunday uncovers a witness who could identify Julian’s original betrayer; Michelle and Richard make a play for Colin’s safe return.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Daryl and Carol search for their friends who disappeared.

“House of the Dragon” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (first season finale) — HBO is not releasing advance info on any new episode.

“East New York” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS —When the team receives an unusual call for police assistance, they must employ creative methods to defuse a critical family conflict.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Officer John Nolan and Officer Celina Juarez are on the hunt for a fugitive after a car incident goes awry.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS — The NCIS team join forces with the FBI when a group of grisly murderers known as “The Body Stitchers” returns after evading capture by NCIS years ago.