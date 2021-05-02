TV best bets with Elon Musk on ‘SNL,’ J. Balvin doc, John David Washington, Michael Che, Sean Penn

This covers Monday, May 3 through Sunday, May 9.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The members of the 118 rush to the site of a hit-and-run that leaves a familiar face in critical condition.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Gemma surprises Dave with wanting another baby, he worries she’s forgotten how difficult a newborn is, so he enlists a robotic doll and Marty’s engineering skills to remind her.

“All Rise” 9 p.m. CBS — Lola is conflicted when a former judge, Judge Prudence Jenkins.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Chunk does his daughter, Anna, a favor and convinces Bull to represent a teenager on trial robbery, a defendant who faces an uphill battle in court when he refuses to name his accomplice.

“Debris” 10:01 p.m. NBC — The mystery deepens as Bryan and Finola attempt to right what has gone wrong and prevent the fabric of reality from unwinding.

TUESDAY

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — While the team investigates a biker killed in a hit and run, Gibbs prepares to testify against a financial advisor who stole millions from his Navy clients.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — With Nic’s due date steadily approaching, she and Conrad plan a relaxing day off, but their plans are interrupted when a patient with a medical mystery sends them rushing back to Chastain.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC (first season finale) — As Election Day 2032 approaches, Dwayne Johnson reflects on the ups and downs his family endured during his childhood in Hawaii, Pennsylvania and Miami.

“FBI” 9 p.m. CBS — The team rushes to track down two doctors abducted by a desperate father willing to do anything to save his son.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” 9 p.m. Bravo — The New York ladies are back and bolder than ever!

“Prodigal Son” 9:01 p.m. Fox — After a terrifying incident at Claremont, Malcolm is in a race against time to track down multiple killers.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — Cassie, Jenny, Jerrie and Lindor work to get things back on track when the motel is reduced to rubble and both the Kleinsasser and Ronald cases not doing much better.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — Max reckons with New Amsterdam’s past. Bloom and Reynolds treat a patient in an unconventional relationship.

WEDNESDAY

“The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Madness” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

“Kung Fu” 8 p.m. the CW — An officer-involved shooting in Chinatown sends shockwaves through the community.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — In order to take her mind off of her heartbreak, Erica takes a trip to Los Angeles to see her best friend, Lainey Lewis, and they end up getting the band back together for a gig.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — An auto accident sends Goodwin into a spiral as she tries to help a young boy and his mother.

“Home Economics” 8:30 p.m. ABC — After upsetting Marina, Tom tries to help out more around the house.

“Human: The World Within” 9 p.m. GPB (new series) — Go on a journey with parents who are preparing for babies to see how our bodies create and sustain new life.

THURSDAY

“Citizen Penn” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ — A look at the humanitarian efforts of Sean Penn and a team of volunteers to help Haitians in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake.

“Girls5eva” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 1990s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot; this time while balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain.

“And Tomorrow the Entire World” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A law student joins an anti-fascist group and finds herself sucked into increasingly dangerous situations and drawn more and more to violence.

“That Damn Michael Che” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — This groundbreaking new original comedy series uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience various everyday situations including racial profiling, unemployment.

“Top Chef: Portland” 8 p.m. Bravo — In the Elimination Challenge, the chefs will be paired up to create a surf and turf dish featuring local fish and game for members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Dr. Sturgis is back.

“Manifest″ 8 p.m. NBC — Mick questions Ben’s developing relationship with Eureka.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Ben and Dean wrestle with life and death after the Black Fighter’s Coalition banquet.

“United States of Al” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Art asks Riley and Al to make speeches at a fundraiser for interpreters that are waiting for visas, and Riley has a hard time accepting the attention.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path.

“Mom” 9 p.m. CBS — The women attend a gala honoring Marjorie, but Bonnie’s speech doesn’t go as planned.

“Last Man Standing” 9 p.m. Fox —After Mike’s doctor recommends that he start stretching, Mike uses Chuck’s injury as an excuse to get out of yoga with Vanessa.

“Rebel” 10:01 p.m. ABC — As new details surrounding Sharon’s cause of death are revealed, Cruz suffers a medical emergency that leads to troublesome consequences.

FRIDAY

“The Boy From Medellin” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — A documentary about Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin.

“Shrill” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (series finale) — Season three of Shrill finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know what she really wants?

“Jupiter’s Legacy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The first generation of superheroes have kept the world safe for nearly a century. Now their children must live up to their legacy.

“Monster” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him. Jennifer Hudson is in the cast.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — Liz and the Task Force track new leads in their investigation of N-13, while Red takes steps to infiltrate Townsend’s criminal organization.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — An athlete from Houston, Texas, takes his shot at a deal with the Sharks after introducing his portable basketball shooting machine.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS (third season finale) — Magnum and Higgins work a stalking case involving a man with a past in espionage.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW (fourth season debut) — Fallon and Liam plan their wedding, with some unsolicited input from Alexis, which leaves Fallon questioning if Alexis could be right.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Elon Musk hosts; Miley Cyrus sings.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The top 7 sing songs dedicated to mom.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — An overseas call for help from the daughter of McCall’s deceased CIA mentor forces McCall, Mel and Harry to work remotely to aid the conflict journalist as she’s pursued by a hit squad in France.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — The third and final part of reunions.

“Fear the Walking Dead’ 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Grace wakes up with amnesia seeing what’s become of her friends after being gone for years.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — When military-grade technology is stolen, a deaf engineer, Sienna Marchione (Raquel McPeek Rodriguez), who always wanted to serve her country, and the only member of her team to survive the theft, helps Kensi and NCIS track down the tech before it’s taken out of the country.

“The Story of Late Night” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — Johnny Carson reigns supreme.

‘Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — In therapy, Zoey reflects back on her unexpectedly profound first day working at SPRQPoint.

“United Shades of America” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — Kamau explores Afrofuturism and the tech world in Atlanta.

“Mare of Easttown” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — Mare is forced to take a backseat on the case, so Colin presses a local priest about the vague circumstances that prompted his transfer to the parish.

“Good Girls” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — Flashbacks reveal the road that led Rio to his present life. Beth gets a surprise visit from Nick, who warns her against a relationship with Rio.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Officers Nolan and Bradford hope they can de-escalate a drug war before any innocent lives are lost.