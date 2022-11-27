TV best bets with Dolly Parton, Richard Branson, ‘Queen Sugar’ series finale, Casey Anthony, ‘Willow’

Disney+ has revived “Willow” after 34 years as a series on Wednesday.

Peacock talks to Casey Anthony about her murder case on Tuesday.

HBO has two documentaries this week: one focused on the pressures of high school students getting into college in “My So-Called High School Rank” on Tuesday and an exploration of business magnate Richard Branson on Thursday.

Netflix heats up the screen with a revival of “Lady Chatterly’s Lover” Friday.

And on Sunday, Showtime chronicles the country music power couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

This covers Monday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 4.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The Santa Ana winds bring in a variety of weirder-than-usual emergencies as the 118 respond to a family dog retrieving a severed hand and a young woman sleep-driving into the station.

“The Great American Light Fight” 8 p.m. ABC (10th season debut) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as season 10 of the tree-mendously popular series begins and four families face off!

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — Top 10 live performances.

“The Cleaning Lady” 9:02 p.m. Fox — As Luca grows sicker, Thony will do anything to get him a new medication, including asking Kamdar for help.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — When a woman pregnant with sextuplets arrives at the hospital, Dr. Andrews must split the doctors into teams to ensure their health and safety following their high-risk delivery; Shaun and Lea face their own hurdles as they discuss starting a family.

TUESDAY

“Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (limited series) — For the first time on camera, Casey Anthony sits down to share her side of the story since her culture-defining trial and acquittal 11 years ago.

“Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — An overgrown field and a stretch of highway connect a series of grisly murders spanning several decades as grieving families search for answers.

“The Laughter & Secrets of ‘Love Actually’: 20 Years Later” 8 p.m. ABC — Diane Sawyer talks to cast members of the 2003 Christmas classic “Love Actually.”

“Queen Sugar” 8 p.m. OWN (series finale) — Everyone gathers to celebrate Prosper and Sandy’s wedding. Nova and Dominic reunite, Billie and Vince discuss their future, and Darla develops a plan to handle the Landrys.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — Devon is approached by a documentary producer as he prepares to perform the first titanium rib cage implant surgery in the country with Raptor, who must scramble to find a babysitter before the procedure.

“Reindeer in Here” 9 p.m. CBS — The heartwarming story of Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer from the North Pole and his unique group of friends that band together to save Christmas.

“My So-Called High School Rank” 9 p.m. HBO — Chronicles the creation of a musical theater production at Granite Bay High School in Sacramento, California, inspired by students’ stories of the constant pressures to achieve a top rank in every part of their lives to get ahead in today’s fierce college admissions process.

“CMT Crossroads” 9 p.m. CMT — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite.

“The Rookie: Feds” 10 p.m. ABC — When Garza’s character comes into question, Simone and team develop their own covert operation to support their boss.

WEDNESDAY

“Irreverent” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — When a Chicago criminal messes up the heist of a lifetime, he is forced to hide out in a small reef town in Far North Queensland and pose as a church reverend.

“The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (second season finale) — With their heads on straight from their perfect summer day, our combined Ducks team heads to the Summer Showcase — with Alex as their coach and Cole in a new role, so that he won’t get in Jace’s way.

“Take Your Pills: Xanax” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A cure for some and a curse for others, widely prescribed anti-anxiety medication is examined by patients and experts in this revealing documentary.

“The Santa Clauses” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Scott adjusts to life in Chicago, unsure what his identity is now that he is not Santa.

“Willow” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — An all-new sequel series to George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy adventure “Willow.” The Nelwyn sorcerer returns, years after rescuing the infant empress Elora Danan, to lead group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination.

“Snack vs. Chef” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Twelve chefs channel their inner food scientists to re-create classic snacks and invent their own original treats for a $50,000 prize.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Darlene, Ben, Becky and Beverly Rose move into the new house, where Darlene implements a new set of rules. Meanwhile, Harris welcomes a guest at Dan and Louise’s.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox (eighth season finale) — Among the celebrities knocked out so far include Ray Parker Jr., George Clinton, Nikki Glaser and Adam Carolla.

“90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center” 8 p.m. NBC — Performers include Jimmie Allen, Andrew Bocelli, David Foster and Kat McPhee, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton and Alicia Keys.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — Janine is out sick for the day, but with the substitute teacher shortage, Ava grows desperate and must step in herself to help out.

“Shaq” 9 p.m. HBO — Shaq becomes a star NBA player and hunts for a ring.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — Jenny and Beau investigate the mysterious death of a rookie smokejumper while Cassie picks apart Walter’s story, convinced something isn’t adding up.

THURSDAY

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” 12:01 a.m. Hulu on FX — Toby investigates Rachel’s disappearance; Libby invites him on a trip to New Jersey.

“Gossip Girl” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — The second generation did well enough to merit more shenanigans.

“A Hollywood Christmas” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — This movie is completely meta. It’s about a young filmmaker who creates Christmas movies facing off against a skeptical but awfully good-looking TV exec.

“Hush” 3:01 a.m. AllBlk (new series) — The story of “relationship fixer” Dr. Draya Logan (Drake), a top marriage and sex therapist, TV personality and best-selling author, entangled in a web of lies, sex and murder that could cost her everything.

“Wicked City” 3:01 a.m. AllBlk (new series) — Follows five urban witches who push their supernatural powers to new heights after uncovering dark secrets and accidentally entering the world of the forbidden.

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” 8 p.m. NBC — Parton sings duets and performs with Jimmy Fallon and a host of country music stars including Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams.

“Branson” 10 p.m. HBO— Sixteen days before Richard Branson is scheduled to make a potentially historic flight as the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft in July 2021, the billionaire entrepreneur sits down for a conversation with acclaimed filmmaker Chris Smith.

FRIDAY

“Your Christmas or Mine?” 3:01 a.m. Amazon — When the entire country is blanketed in the biggest snowfall on record, our star-crossed lovers are trapped at the most manic time of the year. Christmas traditions are turned on their head, secrets are revealed, and family truths are told with hilarious consequences. The couple realise that there is an awful lot they don’t know about each other. Will they be able to swap back in time for Christmas Day?

“Echo 3″ 3:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Bambi loses the guerilla’s trail and reacquaints himself with whiskey. Prince recovers from his wounds and starts putting the mess behind him.

“Darby and the Dead” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — A supernatural teen comedy about a high school student who moonlights as a spiritual messenger.

“Riches” 3:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — Stephen Richards, a self-made man, has built a cosmetics empire and become a strong advocate for Black-owned businesses. After he has a stroke, there is a fight for control over his empire. His family’s secrets come to the forefront, and the lives of his children from his two marriages begin to collide.

“Three Pines” 3:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — A man investigates murders in Three Pines; he sees things that others do not: the light between the cracks, the mythic in the mundane, and discovers long-buried secrets and faces a few of his own ghosts.

“Christmas With the Campbells” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — Jesse is dumped but her boyfriend’s parents convince her to spend Christmas with them.

“Lady Chatterly’s Lover” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After falling out of love with her husband following a war injury, Lady Chatterley pursues a torrid affair with the gamekeeper on their estate and begins to uncover her own internal biases.

“Warriors of Future” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When a meteor carrying a destructive plant strikes the world, a suicide squad is given hours to save their post-apocalyptic city from total collapse.

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out.

“Firefly Lane” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second and final season) — Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will reprise their roles as lifelong BFFs Tully and Kate for the breakout Netflix series.

“Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking.

“Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas” 8 p.m. Lifetime — Sparks fly between a TV weatherwoman and a talk show host as they get ready for an annual Christmas Eve festival.

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p.m. CBS — When an intruder breaks into the home of a Hollywood actress, Hondo and the team are forced to partner with an old nemesis — former 20 Squad leader Sanchez (guest star David DeSantos) — to track down a dangerous criminal who’ll stop at nothing to get what he wants.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods, returns to the Tank.

“Young Rock” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in with his father overnight when Rocky agrees to industrial-clean a restaurant.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — Bode’s crew is accused of stealing a designer watch from a fire mop-up, and the crew responds to a high-stakes call about an extremely dangerous gas leak.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Erin and Anthony clash when Anthony’s daughter, Sophia (Isabel Harper Leight), is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Keke Palmer hosts.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — RuPaul, Gayle King and Julie Bowen.

“Yellowstone” 8 p.m. Sunday Paramount — No plotline has been announced yet.

“Fit for Christmas” 8:30 p.m. Sunday CBS — A Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor falls for a mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn her community center into a resort.

“George & Tammy” 9 p.m. Showtime, Paramount (new series) — Chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic songs of all time.

“The Rookie” 9 p.m., 10 p.m. ABC — Officers John Nolan and Celina Juarez are in a race against time to stop the source of an explosive rampage. He and the team then investigate the unexpected death of a suspect in police custody.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — No plot was ready at the time this was put together.