TV best bets with Colin Firth, Three Mile Island, Sheryl Crow, Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘Girls5Eva’

“Bosch” lasted seven seasons on Amazon Prime. On Friday, there’s a spinoff “Bosch: Legacy” on the renamed Amazon ad-supported service Freevee (formerly IMDb TV). Michael Connelly’s Los Angeles detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch is now a private detective.

On “Saturday Night Live” on NBC, Benedict Cumberbatch returns to host a second time. He first did so in 2016.

This covers Monday, May 2, through Sunday, May 8.

MONDAY

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC — A 20th anniversary reunion packed with “Idol” alums like Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Willie Spence and Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The 118 races to the rescue when the 9-1-1 Call Center goes up in flames.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — Calvin and Tina offer to throw a quinceañera for Yoli, a teen Calvin is mentoring at his auto shop.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — NCIS examines a ring of teenage partygoers when a string of break-ins takes place at Marine Base Quantico.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 9 p.m. Fox — Owen travels to Los Angeles to confront his estranged father and some painful childhood memories.

“Better Call Saul” 9 p.m. AMC — Despite assurances from the cartel, Gus takes extreme measures to protect himself against looming threats. Kim and Jimmy enlist the help of a local pro to put on a show for Cliff Main.

“Shark Tank” 9:01 p.m. ABC — Entrepreneurs from Sandy, Utah, bring their tasty and convenient new style of eating authentic Korean food into the Tank in hopes of landing a deal.

“Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” 10 p.m. HGTV (new series) — Lil Jon and his design partner, Anitra, turn an outdated basement into a sophisticated club complete with a full bar, VIP lounge, neon décor and a unique surprise.

“The Good Doctor” 10:01 p.m. ABC — As Shaun and Lea head toward their wedding day, a documentary filmmaker has chosen to follow their lives to showcase relationships and weddings of atypical couples.

TUESDAY

“The Girl From Plainville” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (first season finale) — Coco’s last day. Michelle struggles with the future. The Carters and Roys both try to find closure after tragedy.

“Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Following free diver Johanna Nordblad as she attempts to break the world record for distance travelled under ice with one breath.

“Holey Moley” 8 p.m. ABC (fourth season debut) — The Muppets join in on the silly miniature golf fun.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — When one of the doctors is shot outside the hospital, the ER is put into lockdown and the team races to save one of their own.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — Texas, 1996: Dwayne gets an incredible opportunity: His first match will be for the WWF.

“Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” 9 p.m. HBO — The documentary pulls back the curtain to showcase the reunited original cast and creative team at rehearsals, in their homes and backstage for the musical “Spring Awakening.”

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Miguel over the years.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — Internal strife bleeds into club business. An old enemy has found sanctuary south of the border.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Max orchestrates a plan to get Dr. Fuentes terminated from New Amsterdam once and for all.

“Who Do You Believe?” 10 p.m. ABC (new series) — The innovative new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives.

WEDNESDAY

“The Circle” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.

“Meltdown: Three Mile Island” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A look the the nuclear plant accident from 1979 that put a kibosh on nuclear power expansion in the United States.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — After a double elimination, the remaining eight castaways have to endure new challenges, while also trying to outwit and outplay one another.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — With Adam’s graduation approaching, Beverly debates staying on as William Penn Academy’s Quaker Warden.

“The Wonder Years” 8:30 p.m. ABC — When Dean learns that Corey’s dad, Coach Long, is in the doghouse, he struggles to keep this secret from his friend.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Darlene struggles to cope with the stress of construction; and after a serious accident, she reevaluates everything and makes a life-changing decision.

“Good Sam” 10 p.m. CBS (first season finale) — In the wake of Sam’s successful execution of a groundbreaking surgical technique, the battle between her and her father, Griff, takes a shocking turn that will irrevocably change their family dynamic and the future of the hospital.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Maggie and Gary go to great lengths to entertain an unexpected visitor.

THURSDAY

“Under the Banner of Heaven” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — The ongoing investigation leads Pyre and Taba into untrod woods where they unearth information that challenges Pyre’s own faith and draw more Laffertys into suspicion and custody.

“Blood Sisters” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Bound by a dangerous secret, best friends Sarah and Kemi are forced to go on the run after a wealthy groom disappears during his engagement party.

“The Flight Attendant” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — The title of the fifth episode is “Drowning Women.”

“Girls5Eva” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (second season debut) — When Girls5eva lands a record deal, Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria discover how much they’re willing to sacrifice for the opportunity.

“The Staircase” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Colin Firth leads an ensemble cast with Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg and more. Family drama unfolds after a mother suffers a fateful fall at the bottom of a staircase.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new series) — Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One explore new worlds around the galaxy on the USS Enterprise.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — When the CFO of a Fortune 500 company is found strangled in her home, Bernard and Cosgrove work to connect multiple dead ends to find her killer.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Andy’s fate remains unknown as a trial date is set.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — When a student’s school reports a girl missing, the squad must track down a trusted family friend for answers. Benson gets a Mother’s Day surprise.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine, who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — The episode description: Al and Darius walk around Amsterdam. Psssh, I could make a way better TV show than this.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — Relationships are put to the test all over town as Jenny senses something is off with Travis.

FRIDAY

“The Big Conn” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — A new four-part documentary series that tells the unbelievable true story of the larger-than-life attorney, Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history.

“Bosch: Legacy” 12:01 a.m. FreeVee (new series) —. Harry Bosch embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working with onetime enemy, Honey Chandler.

“Shining Girls” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — As pressure mounts to go to print, Dan explores possible connections between the murder victims. Kirby tries to make sense of a piece of evidence.

“The Wilds” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (second season debut) — There were two islands all along. The girls start to sense another presence on the island as the boys adjust to their new reality after becoming stranded.

“Along For the Ride” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — During the summer before college, Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on nightly quests to help Auden experience the fun, carefree life she never knew she wanted. The rom-com features Dermot Mulroney and Kate Bosworth.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — An entrepreneur from Los Angeles is on a mission and presents her new way to snack with impact with her line of healthy treats utilizing recycled vegetable waste.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — Feeling the weight of recent pressures, Aram turns to an unusual outlet for release.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS (fourth season finale) — Magnum and Higgins take on a dangerous mission inside a high-security correctional center when a ruthless criminal abducts Katsumoto’s ex-wife, Beth

“Sheryl” 9 p.m. Showtime — A look inside Sheryl Crow’s life — from navigating her music career to depression, cancer and the price of fame.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS (12th season finale) — Jamie and Joe look for an undocumented teen who was a victim of sex trafficking.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Benedict Cumberbatch hosts.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The top 7 perform.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — Kenya bonds with Sheree and reveals some new tea about Drew; Marlo navigates auntyhood; Kandi and Todd struggle to find balance at home; Drew and Ralph try to resolve their marital issues.

“Call the Midwife” 8 p.m. Sunday GPB (11th season finale) — Nonnatus House faces its darkest day after a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar; as the community rallies together, the team must overcome personal anguish to help the injured.

“The First Lady” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Years before first entering the White House, Eleanor discovers Franklin’s marital indiscretions.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Dorie Sr. searches for baby Mo as Strand grows increasingly paranoid.

“Love Match Atlanta” 9 p.m. Sunday Bravo (new series) — Four Atlanta matchmakers vie for clients.

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — Stanley Tucci visits the region that made the dream of unified Italy a reality. Piedmont boasts refined French heritage and precious peasant traditions.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (first season finale) — A second season is forthcoming.

"Barry" 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — As Barry and Gene take on new opportunities, Sally prepares for her first press junket and Katie shares her concerns.

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Justin finally accepts that Faraday’s mission is the next step towards her own long-abandoned dream; with the addition of a wild card risk assessor, they embark on a journey that takes them further than they ever imagined.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Sergeant Grey supports Officer Nolan’s desire to become a training officer and offers to ride with him for the day to get him ready.