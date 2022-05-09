TV best bets with Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Rebel Wilson, Tyler Perry, ‘Hacks’

On Thursday HBO Max’s big contribution is the second season of its critically acclaimed dramedy starring Jean Smart, “Hacks.” Over on its regular pay cable network cousin HBO on Sunday, there’s a new series “The Time Traveler’s Wife” where a man with a genetic disorder causes him to time travel while unable to control when or where he lands. And he somehow always lands in a new time frame naked.

Hulu is offering a new series Monday, “Candy,” set in 1980 with a virtually unrecognizable Jessica Biel in curly short hair as a housewife who has an affair but tells the wrong person about it. This, of course, is loosely based on a true story because it seems all these true crime stories lately are like that.

Speaking of true crime, Paramount+ Tuesday releases a docuseries “Never Seen Again” about missing persons cases with Tyler Perry involved trying to solve the first two cases.

Disney+ on Wednesday brings back a mythical competition show — “The Quest,” that originally aired in 2014 — with a new group of teenagers.

Amazon Prime Friday revives the Canadian sketch comedy series “Kids in the Hall,” which aired from 1998 to 1995. The good news is the five original members are still around after 27 years for eight new episodes.

Peacock Friday brings back a new version of the 1984 film starring Drew Barrymore, “Firestarter.” Recognizable names in the new version? Zac Efron and Gloria Reuben.

This covers Monday, May 9, through Sunday, May 15.

MONDAY

“Candy” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom ― with deadly results.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — After a mysterious death, Hen and Chimney put their lives in danger when they suspect that someone is playing God to make themselves look like a hero.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Calvin is honored by the Chamber of Commerce for the positive impact his business has had on the community, he hopes to finally gain the approval of his mother, Marilyn.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 9 p.m. Fox — The 126 respond to emergencies when a man falls into a trash compactor and a frantic mom tries to rescue her kids in a runaway car.

“Better Call Saul” 9 p.m. AMC — While business booms for Jimmy, the vise tightens on the cat-and-mouse game between Gus and Lalo.

“Breeders” 10 p.m. FX (third season debut) — With Luke refusing to live with his dad, Paul is staying at honeymooning Leah’s house.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Sophie takes Lea out for a day full of luxurious wedding planning.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 a.m. NBC — Max discovers a fatal flaw in Dr. Fuentes’ scheme to purchase the UMI medical clinic, which could be her ultimate undoing.

TUESDAY

“Never Seen Again” 12:01 a.m. Paramount+ (first season debut) — A new, emotional docuseries told from the point of view of those left behind when a loved one vanishes without a trace. Tyler Perry gets involved in the case.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — The murder of a TSA agent leads the team to hunt down a killer who is using drug mules to exploit airport security checkpoints.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — When a young boy comes into the hospital with a rare disease that leaves his bones incredibly fragile, Cade’s father, Ian, scrubs in to assist in the surgery, leaving Cade all on her own.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — Hawaii, 1984: On the day of the Brawl-B-Q, Rocky’s relationship with partner Tony Atlas hits a breaking point.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — The Big Three make a plan for Rebecca.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — The divided M.C. comes together in honor of their fallen brothers.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Max discovers the extent to which Dr. Fuentes’ cuts are severely damaging New Amsterdam and decides it’s now or never.

WEDNESDAY

“The Quest” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (reboot series) — An immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy.

“Our Father” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — After a woman’s at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — Omar is playing the sharpest game to date.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Dylan helps the daughter of a mob boss. A grandmother comes to Med desperate to save her grandson.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” 8 pm. Bravo (12th season debut) — After Dorit survives a harrowing robbery at home, Kyle brings the ladies together to rally around their friend; Sutton and Crystal finally see eye-to-eye, a very public diss leaves Lisa seeing red; Erika is excited for a fresh start.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — After a mold issue at home forces Erica and Geoff to stay at the Goldberg house, Beverly senses tensions in their marriage and seizes the opportunity to impart a little marital advice.

“The Wonder Years” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Dean tries to impress Keisa’s cool new boyfriend, Broderick, by inviting him and his friends over for a party Kim is throwing while Bill and Lillian are away for the night.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Ben and Darlene are excited to share their good news with the family.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Maggie receives some much-needed support from an unexpected source; Katherine grapples with her history with Shanice and her future with Greta.

THURSDAY

“Under the Banner of Heaven” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — The investigation intensifies after Pyre uncovers details of the Lafferty family’s fundamentalist beliefs, sparking a search for missing Lafferty brothers, Ron and Dan, and putting Pyre at odds with his own church leaders.

“The Flight Attendant” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — While traveling to New York with Davey to pay their mom, Lisa, a visit, Cassie faces hard truths about her path to sobriety.

“Hacks” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season debut) — Deborah goes on tour with her more honest material with Ava in tow. How will Deborah deal with Ava’s betrayal from season one?

“Maverix” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Motocross teens go for big air as they try to beat their rivals, bring out the best in each other and win it all in this high-speed series.

“The Staircase” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — In 2003, tensions rise and old wounds reopen as the Petersons’ eldest son, Clayton, returns home and unwittingly makes a critical discovery. Michael’s fate hangs in the balance as the trial comes to a close.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — Bernard and Cosgrove must sift through fact and fiction to find the killer of a young Manhattan socialite.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Vic and Theo respond to a domestic disturbance between the parents of a trans teenager.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — As the church congregation gossips about Georgie, Missy stands up for her brother, and Sheldon is distracted by the family drama.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — When the only evidence in a crime is a church confession, Carisi must find another way to prove his suspect guilty.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — A former patient of Link’s, Simon, is in the ER with his pregnant wife; and Bailey receives an offer from Nick.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — Another intriguing episode description: Black and White episode? Yawn. Emmy Bait. Why do they hate Black women so much?

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — A concerned Jenny searches for Travis while Scarlett, desperate to protect her daughter,

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Bull breaks from the stress he’s been under for months when a mysterious delivery causes him to black out for hours, leaving him with no memory of his movements.

FRIDAY

“The Essex Serpent” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

“Shining Girls” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Dan’s article gains traction across the city.

“Kids in the Hall” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (reboot) — Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson bring back the Canadian sketch comedy that last aired in 1995.

“Bling Empire” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — The trailer teases a romance between cast-members Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee.

“Children Ruin Everything” 3:01 a.m. Roku (new series) — Astrid (Meaghan Rath) and James (Aaron Abrams) struggle to find a balance between being Mom and Dad to two kids and being who they were before the offspring.

“Sneakerella” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — A re-imagining of the classic fairy tale Cinderella stars Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — An iconoclastic idealist (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car in this series based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels. Neve Campbell and Becki Newton also star.

“Senior Year” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A high-school cheerleader (Rebel Wilson) falls into a coma before her prom. Twenty years later, she awakens and wants to return to high school to reclaim her status and become prom queen.

“Firestarter” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — In the new take, a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. Zac Efron plays the dad.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Entrepreneurs from Lawrence, New York, want to change the way men fix their appearance with their line of cosmetics to help clear up imperfections instantly.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — In an effort to reveal his true enemy, Red turns to the Task Force to help ground a flying fortress bank.

“Mama June: From Not to Hot” 9 p.m. WE (sixth season debut) — Mama exposes big secrets as the family settles into a new house and Pumpkin goes into labor with her second baby. And Honey Boo Boo is almost 16!

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Selena Gomez hosts. Post Malone sings.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The top five perform.

“The Equalizer” 8 pm.. Sunday CBS (second season finale) — The series has been renewed for a third and fourth season.

“2022 Billboard Music Awards” Sunday NBC — The Weeknd has 17 nominations while Doja Cat has 14.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — Kandi struggles with work-life balance; Kenya throws a fabulous birthday party for 3-year-old Brooklyn, where Sheree and Drew decide to confront one another over the recent rumors.

“Gaslit” 8 p.m. Starz — Martha and John try to enjoy their new life away from politics, but Martha has trouble moving on from what happened to her in California; John Dean has a hard time moving on from his breakup.

“The First Lady” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — After Barack gets clobbered in the midterms, Michelle launches a new healthy school lunch program, which prompts a stalled Congress to enact new legislation.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Morgan and Alicia plan their next steps; Dwight and Sherry face the prospect of having to choose between their code and their safety.

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (first season debut) — Clare and Henry’s love story involves a marriage with a problem — time travel.

“Barry” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — Desperate to solve his Bolivian problem, Noho Hank turns to Barry with a plan; Fuches returns to LA with a vengeance.

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Secrets emerge when Faraday, Justin and Hatch get thrust into the world of Big Tech; Hatch and his sister reconnect after years of estrangement; the CIA tightens its grip as Faraday comes face to face with a consequence of becoming human.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Officer John Nolan is forced to spend a week in solitary confinement in a quiet border town with a young local officer who is in need of some training.