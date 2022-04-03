TV best bets with Chris Pine, Benjamin Franklin, Tony Hawk, Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘Killing Eve’ series finale

Netflix features a documentary Thursday about Elon Musk and space flight called “Return to Space” while its weekly stand-up comedy special Tuesday stars Ronny Chieng.

On Sunday, AMC debuts drama series “61st Street” starring Courtney Vance as a Chicago public defender who grapples with racial strife, Chicago city politics, the court system and realities of daily life in the city for young Black men.

Also on Sunday, CBS celebrates the 100th episode of its sturdy crime show “S.W.A.T.”

This covers Monday, April 4, through Sunday, April 10.

MONDAY

“Exploring Benjamin Franklin″ 8 p.m. GPB — A new two-part documentary directed by filmmaker Ken Burns.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC — The showstopper round and decisions are made for the live show.

“The Invisible Pilot” 9 p.m. HBO (new documentary series) — Pilot Gary Betzner unexpectedly commits suicide, but the mystery surrounding his death deepens and unfurls a caper-filled tale.

“Secrets of Playboy” 9 p.m. A&E (first season finale) — Wrapping up the mixed legacy of Hugh Hefner’s brand.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Drs. Lim, Murphy and Wolke help a teenage “biohacker” whose self-experiments begin to compromise his health.

TUESDAY

“The Girl From Plainville” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — As the threat of legal action mounts, Gail and David hire a lawyer to represent their daughter; Co and Lynn struggle with their pasts and Michelle tries to help Coco settle into a new normal.

“Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The comic shares his rage at online critics, gratitude for nerds, bewilderment with irrational skeptics and unique cure for racism.

“Judge Steve Harvey” 8 p.m. ABC — In the first case, friends battle it out when one sues the other for medical bills that were amassed due to injuries from a scooter accident.

“The Resident’ 8 p.m. Fox — Conrad treats one of Gigi’s fellow classmates, whose stomach ache turns into something much more serious.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — Rocky promises he will find the family an apartment by the time Ata arrives from Hawaii, but the clock is ticking.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — With the school board threatening to pull their funds, Janine and Gregory decide to help Ava out with her presentation in front of the superintendent.

”Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off” 9 p.m. HBO — A definitive look at Hawk’s life and iconic career, and his relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Rebecca and Miguel’s anniversary barbecue does not go as planned.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Pops and Ruby announce they are moving out of the house to travel the United States in their RV, garnering mixed reactions from the Johnson family.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 pm. ABC — Chelsea Handler, Thomas Lennon and Oscar Nunez are the celebrity panelists.

“The Thing About Pam” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Pam gains notoriety once the “Dateline” episode airs.

WEDNESDAY

“The Hardy Boys” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (second season debut) — The second season picks up six months after the events of the inaugural season, building on the mystery and drama.

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Get hitched or call it quits? Couples put their love to the test — while shacking up with other potential matches — in a provocative reality series.

“The Kardashians” 8 p.m. ABC — Ahead of their new Hulu series, the Kardashians sit with Robin Roberts in the ABC News special.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Rival gangs bring their war to Med.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — On day 10, patience is running thin for some of the tribe members.

“The Wonder Years” 9 p.m. ABC — When Dean comes down with the chicken pox on his way to a hunting trip with Bill and Grandaddy Clisby, Lillian forces the three of them to quarantine together.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Now that Maggie and Gary have found their way back together, they take important steps to secure their future as a couple.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX —The family gathers for Jerome and Louie’s wedding and is promptly sent down the rabbit hole.

THURSDAY

“Laure Pausini: Pleased to Meet You” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Laura Pausini is, for the first time in front of the camera, in a project aimed at revealing her true soul to the public through unprecedented glimpses of her private and professional lives.

“The Dropout” 3:01 a.m. Hulu (finale) — The you-know-what is about to hit the fan for Elizabeth Holmes.

“Return to Space” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A documentary follows Elon Musk’s and SpaceX engineers’ two-decade mission to send NASA astronauts back to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the murder of a congressional candidate.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Andy deals with the aftermath of a trauma.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Bailey is on edge when an accreditation council stops by Grey Sloan to review the residency program, while Richard sets an assessment of his own for the same day.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Velasco asks Benson for help finding three girls who were trafficked from his hometown to New York City.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Bull and Izzy experience marital discord when Bull has TAC lead the defense for Diana Lindsay, his ex-girlfriend who’s accused of killing her lover’s wife.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — Show information: “I was legit scared watching this.”

FRIDAY

“All the Old Knives” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole with his former lover and colleague Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton).

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — Ptolemy must settle all scores and make peace with his past — before he loses his memories once and for all.

“Severance” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — The team discovers troubling revelations.

“Pachinko” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — As she arrives in Japan with her husband, Sunja must depend on the help of others. Solomon copes with the aftermath of his deal.

“Woke” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (second season debut) — Keef, now an acclaimed activist, has to figure out what that actually means and how to capitalize on his fame.

“Dirty Lines” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In 1980s Amsterdam, a family starts the first-ever phone sex line — but being in the business of sexual desires leads them to question their own.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — Tensions rise when Cooper’s search for his blackmailer overlaps with the Task Force’s latest Blacklist case.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — An entrepreneur from Lincoln, California, makes his second appearance in the Tank and hopes this time around his reinvented take on an old drawing tool for artists will land him a deal.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — Magnum goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about a crime that may have involved his dear deceased friend, Nuzo.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Frank faces a dilemma when a Marine veteran, who became a local celebrity for saving a woman’s life, asks him to make an exception to the NYPD recruitment age limit so he can join the force.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Jake Gyllenhaal hosts.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Top 24 in Hawaii.

“Killing Eve” 8 p.m. Sunday BBC America (series finale) — Eve takes on an even bigger revenge mission against The Twelve and realizes she may need Villanelle’s help.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — McCall receives a desperate plea for help from her former CIA trainee, now a full-fledged agent.

“Outlander” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz — Episode title is “World Turned Upside Down.”

“Billions” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (sixth season finale) — The discovery of Prince’s true plan pushes Chuck to undertake his most dangerous gambit yet — one final all-in gamble.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty " 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Assistant coach Paul Westhead adds to the Lakers’ growing list of problems when he finds himself dealing with a tragedy.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Maggie prepares to defend Hilltop against Hornsby.

“Super Pumped” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Gurley presents Travis with an ultimatum that will change the course of the company; Travis searches the city for supporters to rally in his defense; the two men go head-to-head in a final, last-ditch battle for Uber.

“61st Street” 10 p.m. AMC (new series) — Track star Moses Johnson is swept up into a world of chaos, violence and corrupt policing during a presumed drug sting gone wrong; public defender Franklin Roberts considers retirement and his impact on the community.

“S.W.A.T.” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS (100th episode) — Hondo is set up with a “deep fake” video of him murdering someone.

― RODNEY HO