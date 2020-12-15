Turner vet Jennifer Dorian becomes CEO of Public Broadcasting Atlanta

Jennifer Dorian, a veteran at Turner Broadcasting in Atlanta, has signed on to become chief executive officer of Public Broadcasting Atlanta, which runs 90.1/WABE-FM and WPBA-TV.
She takes over for Wonya Lucas, who left in August to run Crown Media, the owners of the Hallmark Channel and affiliate stations.
Dorian is facing fresh challenges for an operation negatively impacted by the pandemic on both the TV and radio sides as the operation tries to expand its digital footprint as well.
The operation’s most recent public financial statements go back to the year ending July 2019 and showed a major drop in cashflow from 2018 after PBA invested more dollars into its TV programming budget.
She has a rich history in corporate America. She worked at Pizza Hut as a new products marketing manager in the early 1990s, then became manager of sports and leisure strategy at Coca Cola. In 2000, she joined the Turner family first as senior vice president of branding, then progressed into bigger roles related to branding and strategy.
“She did very well for Turner,” said Al Meyers, a vice president at Turner from 1998 to 2008. He credited her with helping build the TBS “very funny” brand. “She brought in a lot of younger demographics with that branding. She was able to bring the right programming to fulfill that brand promise.”
In 2014, she took over Turner Classic Movies, which celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year.
“I’ve been part of strategic planning at Turner for 19 years,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time. “I can vouch we’ve never questioned the TCM mission or strategy. By staying commercial-free, we offered something special to distributors and fans.”
In 2017, she spoke with The Atlanta Business Chronicle about what she has learned over the years: “I take pride in truly being myself as a leader — I’m willing to show imperfections and take risks. I’ve matured over the years by learning to worry less about conformity and think more about how to make a unique contribution.”
Dorian left Turner in January 2020.