Turner vet Jennifer Dorian becomes CEO of Public Broadcasting Atlanta

“She did very well for Turner,” said Al Meyers, a vice president at Turner from 1998 to 2008. He credited her with helping build the TBS “very funny” brand. “She brought in a lot of younger demographics with that branding. She was able to bring the right programming to fulfill that brand promise.”

In 2014, she took over Turner Classic Movies, which celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year.

“I’ve been part of strategic planning at Turner for 19 years,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time. “I can vouch we’ve never questioned the TCM mission or strategy. By staying commercial-free, we offered something special to distributors and fans.”

In 2017, she spoke with The Atlanta Business Chronicle about what she has learned over the years: “I take pride in truly being myself as a leader — I’m willing to show imperfections and take risks. I’ve matured over the years by learning to worry less about conformity and think more about how to make a unique contribution.”

Dorian left Turner in January 2020.